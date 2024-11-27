Trending
Nov. 27, 2024 / 4:24 PM

Scientists discover way to deliver medicines across brain's protective barrier

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Researchers believe they've figured out a way to get drugs past the blood-brain barrier. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
The blood-brain barrier is a natural membrane that protects your brain from toxins and germs.

Unfortunately, this barrier also hampers the delivery of important medicines and therapies into the brain.

But researchers now think they've figured out a way to get drugs past the blood-brain barrier.

A Mount Sinai research team delivered genetic therapies into the brains of mice by taking advantage of a natural transport function of cells, researchers report in the journal Nature Biotechnology.

The therapies successfully reduced the activity of harmful genes in lab mouse brains that contribute to ALS, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, researchers said.

"The blood-brain barrier is an essential defense mechanism, but it also presents a significant challenge for delivering drugs to the brain," senior researcher Yizhou Dong, professor of immunology and immunotherapy with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, said in a news release.

The new technique, called the blood-brain barrier-crossing conjugate (BCC) system, "breaks this barrier," Dong said, allowing medications "to reach the central nervous system safely and efficiently."

The blood-brain barrier is a tight layer of cells that line the inner surfaces of blood vessels inside the brain, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The barrier filters out larger molecules that might otherwise enter the brain through the bloodstream. This keeps bacteria, viruses and toxic substances from invading the brain, but also makes it tough to deliver medications into the brain.

The new technique involves a process called transcytosis, in which cells transport substances through themselves. The substance is engulfed by the cell, moved through its interior, and then released on the other side.

Researchers were able to get gene-based drugs injected into the bloodstream of mice by linking the medication to a compound called BCC10, their paper says.

The BCC10 compound uses transcytosis to prompt cells in the blood-brain barrier to transport the drugs across the barrier from within, researchers said.

The treatment was well-tolerated in the mice, causing little or no damage to any major organs, researchers said.

"Our platform could potentially solve one of the biggest hurdles in brain research - getting large therapeutic molecules past the blood-brain barrier safely and efficiently," senior researcher Dr. Eric Nestler, director of the Friedman Brain Institute and dean for academic affairs at Icahn Mount Sinai, said in a news release. "This development has the potential to advance treatments for a broad range of brain diseases."

Researchers next plan to test their BCC system on larger animals, to validate its function and develop its potential to treat disease.

The Cleveland Clinic has more on the blood-brain barrier.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

NASA picks recipient of $20.5M contract to develop space weather sensors
Science News // 1 hour ago
NASA picks recipient of $20.5M contract to develop space weather sensors
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory is NASA's choice to build suprathermal ion sensors for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Lagrange 1 Series project for space weather detection.
NASA says SpaceX will launch its Dragonfly mission to Saturn
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA says SpaceX will launch its Dragonfly mission to Saturn
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- NASA announced that it has selected SpaceX to provide launch services for its ambitious Dragonfly mission that will place a rotorcraft lander at Saturn's moon of Titan as part of its New Frontiers Program.
U.S. and Mexico to foster space, STEM partnerships
Science News // 2 days ago
U.S. and Mexico to foster space, STEM partnerships
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The United States and Mexico will strengthen partnerships in astronomy and astrophysics research, and look for opportunities to cooperate on STEM initiatives, NASA announced.
Living in space won't do permanent harm to astronauts' thinking skills
Science News // 6 days ago
Living in space won't do permanent harm to astronauts' thinking skills
While their bodies and brains are affected by radiation, altered gravity and more, a study of 25 astronauts found no evidence that those conditions damage their thinking skills in the long term.
Google Doodle celebrates November half moon
Science News // 6 days ago
Google Doodle celebrates November half moon
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Google released a Doodle game to celebrate the last half moon of November.
Human Cell Atlas hopes to be 'Google Maps' for health research
Science News // 1 week ago
Human Cell Atlas hopes to be 'Google Maps' for health research
Scientists from around the world are making headway in compiling a Human Cell Atlas -- a deep dive into the myriad types of cells in the body and their disparate roles in health and disease.
SpaceX launches sixth test flight of Starship, scraps booster catch
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches sixth test flight of Starship, scraps booster catch
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its sixth test of its massive Starship from South Texas on Tuesday to evaluate critical upgrades from its fifth successful test flight, as plans for another booster "catch and reuse" were scrapped.
SpaceX launches NSIL GSAT-N2 mission for India space organization
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches NSIL GSAT-N2 mission for India space organization
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Monday successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket of the NSIL GSAT-N2 mission.
SpaceX launches secret 'Optus-X' payload atop Falcon 9 rocket
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches secret 'Optus-X' payload atop Falcon 9 rocket
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched what has been a top secret mission just before dusk on Sunday, not releasing the contents of its payload and changing its original mission name.
U.S., Russian officials disagree over International Space Station leak severity
Science News // 1 week ago
U.S., Russian officials disagree over International Space Station leak severity
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Officials with NASA are at odds with their counterparts at the Russian space agency Roscosmos over the severity of a leak aboard the International Space Station.
