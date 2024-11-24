Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Nov. 24, 2024 / 5:43 PM

U.S. and Mexico to foster space, STEM partnerships

By Mark Moran
Cooperation on astronomy and STEM initiatives is the focus of a meeting between NASA and Mexican officials that started Sunday. (UPI Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
Cooperation on astronomy and STEM initiatives is the focus of a meeting between NASA and Mexican officials that started Sunday. (UPI Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher) | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The United States and Mexico will strengthen partnerships in astronomy and astrophysics research, and look for opportunities to cooperate on economic, educational, and science, technology, engineering, and math initiatives, NASA announced.

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy and Nicola Fox, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, were in Mexico City Sunday, the start of a multi-day trip designed to further previous collaborative efforts and "advance scientific and technological collaboration between the United States and Mexico," NASA said in a statement.

Advertisement

Melroy is scheduled to meet with Mexican government officials, including the secretariat-designate for Science, Technology, Humanities, and Innovation. She and Fox plan to meet with academic, industry, and scientific institutional leaders.

"These discussions will emphasize expanding cooperation in space science, with particular focus on Mexico's growing astronomy programs," NASA said.

The administration said this visit is part of NASA's commitment to advancing international cooperation in space and science globally, part of the efforts of its Office of International and Interagency Relations Mission.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Living in space won't do permanent harm to astronauts' thinking skills
Science News // 3 days ago
Living in space won't do permanent harm to astronauts' thinking skills
While their bodies and brains are affected by radiation, altered gravity and more, a study of 25 astronauts found no evidence that those conditions damage their thinking skills in the long term.
Google Doodle celebrates November half moon
Science News // 3 days ago
Google Doodle celebrates November half moon
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Google released a Doodle game to celebrate the last half moon of November.
Human Cell Atlas hopes to be 'Google Maps' for health research
Science News // 4 days ago
Human Cell Atlas hopes to be 'Google Maps' for health research
Scientists from around the world are making headway in compiling a Human Cell Atlas -- a deep dive into the myriad types of cells in the body and their disparate roles in health and disease.
SpaceX launches sixth test flight of Starship, scraps booster catch
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX launches sixth test flight of Starship, scraps booster catch
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its sixth test of its massive Starship from South Texas on Tuesday to evaluate critical upgrades from its fifth successful test flight, as plans for another booster "catch and reuse" were scrapped.
SpaceX launches NSIL GSAT-N2 mission for India space organization
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX launches NSIL GSAT-N2 mission for India space organization
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Monday successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket of the NSIL GSAT-N2 mission.
SpaceX launches secret 'Optus-X' payload atop Falcon 9 rocket
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX launches secret 'Optus-X' payload atop Falcon 9 rocket
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched what has been a top secret mission just before dusk on Sunday, not releasing the contents of its payload and changing its original mission name.
U.S., Russian officials disagree over International Space Station leak severity
Science News // 1 week ago
U.S., Russian officials disagree over International Space Station leak severity
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Officials with NASA are at odds with their counterparts at the Russian space agency Roscosmos over the severity of a leak aboard the International Space Station.
Full Beaver Supermoon set to be last of 2024
Science News // 1 week ago
Full Beaver Supermoon set to be last of 2024
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Friday marks the final supermoon of 2024, the last of four consecutive instances of the phenomenon to end the year.
SpaceX launches 24 Starlink satellites in back end of coast-to-coast double launch
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches 24 Starlink satellites in back end of coast-to-coast double launch
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 24 more Starlink satellites into orbit at 8:21 a.m. Thursday morning from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
National Geographic group finds world's largest coral
Science News // 1 week ago
National Geographic group finds world's largest coral
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Scientists said on Thursday they found what is believed to be the world's largest coral, which has been growing undisturbed in the Solomon Islands for possibly 300 years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Living in space won't do permanent harm to astronauts' thinking skills
Living in space won't do permanent harm to astronauts' thinking skills
Google Doodle celebrates November half moon
Google Doodle celebrates November half moon
Human Cell Atlas hopes to be 'Google Maps' for health research
Human Cell Atlas hopes to be 'Google Maps' for health research
U.S., Russian officials disagree over International Space Station leak severity
U.S., Russian officials disagree over International Space Station leak severity
SpaceX launches secret 'Optus-X' payload atop Falcon 9 rocket
SpaceX launches secret 'Optus-X' payload atop Falcon 9 rocket
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement