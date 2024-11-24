U.S. and Mexico to foster space, STEM partnerships

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The United States and Mexico will strengthen partnerships in astronomy and astrophysics research, and look for opportunities to cooperate on economic, educational, and science, technology, engineering, and math initiatives, NASA announced.
NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy and Nicola Fox, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, were in Mexico City Sunday, the start of a multi-day trip designed to further previous collaborative efforts and "advance scientific and technological collaboration between the United States and Mexico," NASA said in a statement.