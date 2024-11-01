Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Nov. 1, 2024 / 3:41 PM

NASA offers virtual launch attendance, guest passport for next SpaceX supply mission

By Doug Cunningham
NASA is inviting pubic participation in some virtual activities to watch the SpaceX space station resupply mission scheduled for a Monday night liftoff (similar to one in March 2023, pictured) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo courtesy of NASA
NASA is inviting pubic participation in some virtual activities to watch the SpaceX space station resupply mission scheduled for a Monday night liftoff (similar to one in March 2023, pictured) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo courtesy of NASA

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- NASA is inviting pubic participation in some virtual activities to watch the SpaceX space station resupply mission scheduled for a Monday night liftoff from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA is venturing into the virtual entertainment business on this mission with interactive features leading up to the launch.

Advertisement

"Members of the public can register to attend the launch virtually," NASA said in statement. "As a virtual guest, you'll gain access to curated resources, interactive opportunities, and mission-specific information delivered straight to your inbox. Following liftoff, virtual guests will receive a commemorative stamp for their virtual guest passport."

The SpaceX mission will carry food, supplies and equipment as well as new experiments, including one to examine solar wind and how it forms, and to observe the combined effects of microgravity and cosmic radiation on plants.

The solar wind experiment is called COronal Diagnostic EXperiment, or CODEX. It utilizes a solar coronagraph that can block out bright light from the sun to reveal corona details.

It can help scientists understand solar wind and where it originates, according to NASA.

The experiment goals are "to understand what heats the solar wind to a million degrees hotter than the surface and sends it streaming out at almost a million miles per hour, and to test models that show this heating and acceleration region."

Advertisement

People interested in attending the virtual launch can register to attend.

Read More

Latest Headlines

AI robot 'art' might fetch $180K through Sotheby's auction
Science News // 22 hours ago
AI robot 'art' might fetch $180K through Sotheby's auction
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A robot powered by artificial intelligence created an abstract portrait of Alan Turing that could sell for an estimated $180,000.
India plans lunar sample mission for 2028
Science News // 22 hours ago
India plans lunar sample mission for 2028
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- India is eying a return to the moon in 2028, aiming to collect 6.6 pounds of lunar samples from an area thought to be rich in water and ice near the lunar south pole, the Indian Space Research Organization has announced.
SpaceX liftoff is 201st mission to expand its constellation of Earth-orbiting Starlink satellites
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX liftoff is 201st mission to expand its constellation of Earth-orbiting Starlink satellites
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched Wednesday a new batch of Starlink satellites into orbit to further its mission to expand Internet access to the global population in now more than 200 space missions.
NOAA: Antarctic ozone hole has shrunk, full recovery predicted
Science News // 2 days ago
NOAA: Antarctic ozone hole has shrunk, full recovery predicted
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A hole in the atmosphere's ozone layer is the seventh-smallest since recovery began in 1992, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Wednesday.
China's Shenzhou-19 crew arrives at Tiangong space station
Science News // 2 days ago
China's Shenzhou-19 crew arrives at Tiangong space station
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A new trio of Chinese astronauts reached the Tiangong space station on Wednesday, starting a handover from the current crew already on the orbiting laboratory.
NASA to restart Mentor-Protege program to help improve contractor diversity
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA to restart Mentor-Protege program to help improve contractor diversity
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- NASA said on Tuesday that it will restart its Mentor-Protégé Program for contractors on Friday to expand commercial markets with eligible small businesses.
SpaceX pushes back launch of 20 Starlink satellites in late scrub
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX pushes back launch of 20 Starlink satellites in late scrub
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- SpaceX has scrubbed Tuesday's launch of 20 Starlink Internet satellites into orbit from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California until Wednesday, adding to its massive constellation designed to provide online servic
NASA identifies 9 possible landing regions for Artemis III moon mission
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA identifies 9 possible landing regions for Artemis III moon mission
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- NASA has identified nine possible landing sites for its Artemis III mission in September 2026 that will return astronauts to the moon for the first time in more than 50 years, the space agency announced Monday.
SpaceX sends 22 Starlink satellites into orbit in record-setting launch
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX sends 22 Starlink satellites into orbit in record-setting launch
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Saturday successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a payload of 22 Starlink Internet communications satellite from Cape Canaveral in Florida, marking a state record 73rd orbital rocket launch this year.
Astronaut released from hospital after return from International Space Station
Science News // 6 days ago
Astronaut released from hospital after return from International Space Station
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- An unnamed astronaut was released from Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola in Florida and returned to Johnson Space Center in Houston in good health Saturday, NASA reported.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NOAA: Antarctic ozone hole has shrunk, full recovery predicted
NOAA: Antarctic ozone hole has shrunk, full recovery predicted
AI robot 'art' might fetch $180K through Sotheby's auction
AI robot 'art' might fetch $180K through Sotheby's auction
NASA to restart Mentor-Protege program to help improve contractor diversity
NASA to restart Mentor-Protege program to help improve contractor diversity
SpaceX liftoff is 201st mission to expand its constellation of Earth-orbiting Starlink satellites
SpaceX liftoff is 201st mission to expand its constellation of Earth-orbiting Starlink satellites
India plans lunar sample mission for 2028
India plans lunar sample mission for 2028
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement