NASA offers virtual launch attendance, guest passport for next SpaceX supply mission

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- NASA is inviting pubic participation in some virtual activities to watch the SpaceX space station resupply mission scheduled for a Monday night liftoff from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA is venturing into the virtual entertainment business on this mission with interactive features leading up to the launch.

"Members of the public can register to attend the launch virtually," NASA said in statement. "As a virtual guest, you'll gain access to curated resources, interactive opportunities, and mission-specific information delivered straight to your inbox. Following liftoff, virtual guests will receive a commemorative stamp for their virtual guest passport."

The SpaceX mission will carry food, supplies and equipment as well as new experiments, including one to examine solar wind and how it forms, and to observe the combined effects of microgravity and cosmic radiation on plants.

The solar wind experiment is called COronal Diagnostic EXperiment, or CODEX. It utilizes a solar coronagraph that can block out bright light from the sun to reveal corona details.

It can help scientists understand solar wind and where it originates, according to NASA.

The experiment goals are "to understand what heats the solar wind to a million degrees hotter than the surface and sends it streaming out at almost a million miles per hour, and to test models that show this heating and acceleration region."

