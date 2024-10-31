Trending
Oct. 31, 2024

India plans lunar sample mission for 2028

By Mark Moran
A simulated image is played on screen during live telecast of the landing of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the south pole of the Moon at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network center in Bengaluru in 2023. India has announced a return trip to the lunar surface in 2028. File Image by Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)/UPI
A simulated image is played on screen during live telecast of the landing of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the south pole of the Moon at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network center in Bengaluru in 2023. India has announced a return trip to the lunar surface in 2028. File Image by Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)/UPI

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- India is eying a return to the moon in 2028, aiming to collect 6.6 pounds of lunar samples from an area thought to be rich in water and ice near the lunar south pole, the Indian Space Research Organization has announced.

The mission is projected to cost about $253 billion in U.S. dollars, the agency said.

ISRO will work to perfect several new types of technology before launching the Chandrayaan-4 2028 lunar mission, including the ability to scoop material from the moon's surface and drill six feet into the subsurface.

The Chandrayaan-4, India's moon sample collector, is expected to complete that trip then follow up with a joint lander and rover expedition with one with Japan called LUPEX. It's a collaboration between ISRO and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

As part of the LUPEX mission, India will provide the lander, parts of the payloads and oversee mission planning. Japan will contribute the launch vehicle, various payloads and the lunar rover.

Payloads will include ground penetrating radar, spectrometers and water analysis instruments. Both India and Japan will contribute those items.

The LUPEX mission is scheduled to happen in 2028 or 2029.

ISRO has a long history of space exploration and has been building up its launch capabilities since the early 1960s.

The country launched its first satellite, called Aryabhata, into orbit aboard a Soviet rocket in 1969.

AI robot 'art' might fetch $180K through Sotheby's auction
Science News // 55 minutes ago
AI robot 'art' might fetch $180K through Sotheby's auction
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A robot powered by artificial intelligence created an abstract portrait of Alan Turing that could sell for an estimated $180,000.
SpaceX liftoff is 201st mission to expand its constellation of Earth-orbiting Starlink satellites
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX liftoff is 201st mission to expand its constellation of Earth-orbiting Starlink satellites
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched Wednesday a new batch of Starlink satellites into orbit to further its mission to expand Internet access to the global population in now more than 200 space missions.
NOAA: Antarctic ozone hole has shrunk, full recovery predicted
Science News // 1 day ago
NOAA: Antarctic ozone hole has shrunk, full recovery predicted
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A hole in the atmosphere's ozone layer is the seventh-smallest since recovery began in 1992, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Wednesday.
China's Shenzhou-19 crew arrives at Tiangong space station
Science News // 1 day ago
China's Shenzhou-19 crew arrives at Tiangong space station
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A new trio of Chinese astronauts reached the Tiangong space station on Wednesday, starting a handover from the current crew already on the orbiting laboratory.
NASA to restart Mentor-Protege program to help improve contractor diversity
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA to restart Mentor-Protege program to help improve contractor diversity
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- NASA said on Tuesday that it will restart its Mentor-Protégé Program for contractors on Friday to expand commercial markets with eligible small businesses.
SpaceX pushes back launch of 20 Starlink satellites in late scrub
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX pushes back launch of 20 Starlink satellites in late scrub
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- SpaceX has scrubbed Tuesday's launch of 20 Starlink Internet satellites into orbit from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California until Wednesday, adding to its massive constellation designed to provide online servic
NASA identifies 9 possible landing regions for Artemis III moon mission
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA identifies 9 possible landing regions for Artemis III moon mission
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- NASA has identified nine possible landing sites for its Artemis III mission in September 2026 that will return astronauts to the moon for the first time in more than 50 years, the space agency announced Monday.
SpaceX sends 22 Starlink satellites into orbit in record-setting launch
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX sends 22 Starlink satellites into orbit in record-setting launch
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Saturday successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a payload of 22 Starlink Internet communications satellite from Cape Canaveral in Florida, marking a state record 73rd orbital rocket launch this year.
Astronaut released from hospital after return from International Space Station
Science News // 5 days ago
Astronaut released from hospital after return from International Space Station
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- An unnamed astronaut was released from Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola in Florida and returned to Johnson Space Center in Houston in good health Saturday, NASA reported.
Nvidia briefly unseats Apple as world's most valuable company
Science News // 5 days ago
Nvidia briefly unseats Apple as world's most valuable company
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Chip-maker Nvidia on Friday briefly became the world's most valuable company after surpassing Apple in total market value, but Apple regained its top position by the close of trading.
