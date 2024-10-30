Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Oct. 30, 2024 / 5:47 PM

SpaceX liftoff is 201st mission to expand its constellation of Earth-orbiting Starlink satellites

By Chris Benson

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Wednesday successfully launched a new batch of Starlink satellites into orbit after previously launching 200 similar missions.

A Falcon 9 rocket fitted with 23 Starlink satellites launched into low-Earth orbit on time at approximately 5:10 p.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Advertisement

The space mission's live-stream began minutes prior to liftoff during a relatively windy but clear day.

The rocket's first stage, following separation, was destined to land on "A Shortfall of Gravitas," a drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Hundreds of Starlink satellites have been launched to expand the private company's existing constellation of satellites that bring global "high-speed, low-latency" Internet access to underserved regions around the world.

This was the 201st Starlink mission launch. The company had a goal to launch an average of 12 Falcon rockets per month at ideally 144 launches this year.

A past launch in July saw the arrival of Starlink Internet in Madagascar, the island nation to the African continents southeast, for the company's first time among other nations.

Meanwhile, this launch represented the 14th flight of the first stage booster supporting this particular mission, which previously launched mPOWER-B, BlueBird-1, Crew-6, USSF-124 and nine other Starlink missions into space.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

NOAA: Antarctic ozone hole has shrunk, full recovery predicted
Science News // 3 hours ago
NOAA: Antarctic ozone hole has shrunk, full recovery predicted
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A hole in the atmosphere's ozone layer is the seventh-smallest since recovery began in 1992, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Wednesday.
China's Shenzhou-19 crew arrives at Tiangong space station
Science News // 10 hours ago
China's Shenzhou-19 crew arrives at Tiangong space station
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A new trio of Chinese astronauts reached the Tiangong space station on Wednesday, starting a handover from the current crew already on the orbiting laboratory.
NASA to restart Mentor-Protege program to help improve contractor diversity
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA to restart Mentor-Protege program to help improve contractor diversity
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- NASA said on Tuesday that it will restart its Mentor-Protégé Program for contractors on Friday to expand commercial markets with eligible small businesses.
SpaceX pushes back launch of 20 Starlink satellites in late scrub
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX pushes back launch of 20 Starlink satellites in late scrub
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- SpaceX has scrubbed Tuesday's launch of 20 Starlink Internet satellites into orbit from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California until Wednesday, adding to its massive constellation designed to provide online servic
NASA identifies 9 possible landing regions for Artemis III moon mission
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA identifies 9 possible landing regions for Artemis III moon mission
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- NASA has identified nine possible landing sites for its Artemis III mission in September 2026 that will return astronauts to the moon for the first time in more than 50 years, the space agency announced Monday.
SpaceX sends 22 Starlink satellites into orbit in record-setting launch
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX sends 22 Starlink satellites into orbit in record-setting launch
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Saturday successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a payload of 22 Starlink Internet communications satellite from Cape Canaveral in Florida, marking a state record 73rd orbital rocket launch this year.
Astronaut released from hospital after return from International Space Station
Science News // 4 days ago
Astronaut released from hospital after return from International Space Station
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- An unnamed astronaut was released from Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola in Florida and returned to Johnson Space Center in Houston in good health Saturday, NASA reported.
Nvidia briefly unseats Apple as world's most valuable company
Science News // 4 days ago
Nvidia briefly unseats Apple as world's most valuable company
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Chip-maker Nvidia on Friday briefly became the world's most valuable company after surpassing Apple in total market value, but Apple regained its top position by the close of trading.
NASA's Crew-8 returns to Earth, successfully splashing down into Gulf
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA's Crew-8 returns to Earth, successfully splashing down into Gulf
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The four-member SpaceX Crew-8 aboard Crew Dragon Endeavour returned to Earth early Friday, completing their nearly eight-month mission in space.
Google educates users about the moon cycle with new Doodle game
Science News // 6 days ago
Google educates users about the moon cycle with new Doodle game
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Google is educating users about the lunar cycle with its latest interactive Doodle released Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA identifies 9 possible landing regions for Artemis III moon mission
NASA identifies 9 possible landing regions for Artemis III moon mission
SpaceX sends 22 Starlink satellites into orbit in record-setting launch
SpaceX sends 22 Starlink satellites into orbit in record-setting launch
China's Shenzhou-19 crew arrives at Tiangong space station
China's Shenzhou-19 crew arrives at Tiangong space station
SpaceX pushes back launch of 20 Starlink satellites in late scrub
SpaceX pushes back launch of 20 Starlink satellites in late scrub
NASA to restart Mentor-Protege program to help improve contractor diversity
NASA to restart Mentor-Protege program to help improve contractor diversity
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement