Science News
Oct. 29, 2024 / 3:04 PM

NASA to restart Mentor-Protege program to help improve contractor diversity

By Clyde Hughes

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- NASA said on Tuesday that it will restart its Mentor-Protégé Program for contractors on Friday to expand commercial markets with eligible small businesses.

The program seeks to expand inclusivity including AbilityOne, historically Black colleges and universities, and minority serving institutions to foster a more-diverse environment to collaborate with NASA.

NASA said the program was originally started to grow new commercial markets that support future space exploration, scientific discovery and aeronautics research.

"The NASA Mentor-Protégé Program is a critical enabling tool that allows experienced companies to provide business developmental assistance to emerging firms," Dwight Deneal, assistant administrator for NASA's Office of Small Business Programs, said in a statement.

"The program enables NASA to expand its industrial base of suppliers, and prime and subcontractors, to assist in executing the mission and programs throughout the agency."

NASA's Office of Small Business Programs will launch an online "launch and learn" on Thursday.

"We are excited about rolling out the enhanced NASA Mentor-Protégé Program," David Brock, lead small business specialist for OSBP. "The program's new focus will allow large businesses to mentor smaller firms in key areas that align with NASA's mission and opportunities within the agency's supply chain."

NASA said it would be responsible for each agreement generated by the program. The OSBP would oversee the details of the program and the partnerships.

