Astronaut released from hospital after return from International Space Station

Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, left, and NASA astronauts Michael Barratt, second from left, Matthew Dominick, second from right, and Jeanette Epps, right, are seen inside the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship MEGAN shortly after having landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Fla., on Friday. NASA Photo by Joel Kowsky/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- An unnamed astronaut was released from Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola in Florida and returned to Johnson Space Center in Houston in good health Saturday, NASA reported. The astronaut was one of four who splashed down while aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on Friday to conclude NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 mission. Advertisement

The four aboard the SpaceX Dragon were astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin.

All four were taken to Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola in good health for standard post-flight medical observation, but one remained overnight as a precautionary measure.

NASA did not release the astronaut's identity to protect that person's medical privacy.

The four crew members completed a 235-day mission, including 232 days aboard the International Space Station.

They conducted scientific research while on the ISS, where astronauts Sunni Williams and Butch Wilmore remain until their newly scheduled return in February.

Williams and Wilmore initially were flown to the ISS aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft on June 5 for a 10-day shakedown run.

Problems with the Starliner caused NASA to keep them on the ISS until a SpaceX Crew-9 mission returns them to Earth.

Advertisement

The Starliner successfully returned to Earth with no crew aboard on Sept. 7.