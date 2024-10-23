SpaceX will aim to set launch record with Starlink mission after delays

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches a payload of Starlink satellites from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on Friday. A new launch is set for Wednesday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

The new launch is set for 5:47 p.m. EDT with a backup time of 9:23 p.m., according to SpaceX.

SpaceX said that weather in the recovery area, where the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas is located in the Atlantic Ocean for the Falcon 9 Stage1 booster return, was not optimal and scrubbed the mission.

Weather officials said that Tropical Storm Oscar in the Atlantic Ocean caused concern because of cumulus clouds and stronger-than-usual launch winds.

"The breezy, onshore flow will persist this week as the combination of a strong high centered to north and Tropical Storm Oscar to the southeast enhance the pressure gradient over the Florida peninsula," meteorologists said, according to SpaceFlightNow.com.

"In this pattern, scattered showers will continue to move onshore from the Atlantic, but dry mid-level air will cap off any significant vertical development."

The launch is the latest in SpaceX's mission to create an Internet constellation that would allow users to log into Internet service regardless of where they are in the world.