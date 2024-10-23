Trending
Science News
Oct. 23, 2024 / 9:42 PM

Cyprus signs NASA's Artemis Accords, becoming 46th nation to commit to safe space exploration

By Darryl Coote
Nicodemos Damianou,Cyprus' deputy minister of research, innovation and digital policy, signs the Artemis Accords during a ceremony held Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at the NASA headquarters in Washington, D.C. Photo courtesy of Cyprus Embassy to the United States/X
1 of 2 | Nicodemos Damianou,Cyprus' deputy minister of research, innovation and digital policy, signs the Artemis Accords during a ceremony held Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at the NASA headquarters in Washington, D.C. Photo courtesy of Cyprus Embassy to the United States/X

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus signed the U.S.-led Artemis Accords on Wednesday, becoming the 46th signatory to the agreement that establishes principles for the safe exploration of space.

Nicodemos Damianou, Cyprus' deputy minister of research, innovation and digital policy, signed the accords during a ceremony in the nation's capital of Nicosia with James O'Brien, the U.S. State Department's assistant secretary for European and Eurasian affairs, in attendance.

"As we embark on this exciting journey, we reaffirm our commitment to a safe and responsible space exploration, as well as our strong belief in the importance of international cooperation in ensuring space is utilized to the benefit of all humanity," Damianou said, according to a statement from NASA.

Founded by NASA four years ago, the Artemis Accords establish principles for peaceful space exploration based on the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. It is also in conjunction with NASA's Artemis campaign to land the first woman, the first person of color and the U.S. agency's first partner astronaut on the moon.

Related

NASA Associate Administrator Jim Free said they "applaud" Cyprus' commitment to the accords, which he explained will deepen Nicosia's engagement not only with NASA but the larger international community.

"By joining 45 other country signatories in this effort, Cyprus will help play a role in implementing the accords and exploration that is open, responsible, transparent, and peaceful for the benefit of all," Free said.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after 42 of the accord signatories gathered at the International Astronautical Congress in Milan, Italy. NASA said it was a congregation of a record number of signatories.

It also comes just days before Chile is set to become the 47th country to commit to the accords.

Aisén Etcheverry, Chile's minister of science, technology, knowledge and innovation, is scheduled to sign the agreement on behalf of her country at 3 p.m. Friday at NASA's headquarters in Washington, D.C.

