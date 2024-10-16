Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Oct. 16, 2024 / 6:13 PM

Commercial satellites to support NASA near-Earth missions

By Mike Heuer
An artist’s rendition shows the International Space Station using NASA’s Tracking and Data Relay Satellite fleet to communicate with Earth. Image by NASA
1 of 2 | An artist’s rendition shows the International Space Station using NASA’s Tracking and Data Relay Satellite fleet to communicate with Earth. Image by NASA

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Advancements in commercial satellite capabilities will enable NASA officials to transition to commercial systems to support its future near-Earth space missions.

NASA officials said the space agency will transition to commercial satellites on Nov. 8 while continuing use an existing Tracking and Data Relay Satellite system for existing missions.

Advertisement

"There have been tremendous advancements in commercial innovation since NASA launched its first TDRS satellite more than 40 years ago," said Kevin Coggins, deputy associate administrator of NASA's Space Communications and Navigation program.

"TDRS will continue to provide critical support for at least the next decade," Coggins said. "But now is the time to embrace commercial services that could enhance science objectives, expand experimentation and ultimately provide greater opportunities for discovery."

Related

The move to commercial satellites is in line with NASA's recent adoption of commercial crew, landers and transport services to support its Near Space Network, according to NASA.

The Near Space Network is a communications interface that supports NASA missions by incorporating commercial and government services.

Commercial entities are developing a space-based satellite communications market that will include NASA among its customers to support the space agency's Communications Services Project.

Advertisement

The project includes $278.5 million in funding approved in 2022 to support six domestic commercial entities as they develop and demonstrate space relay communications.

The six domestic partners are SpaceX, Inmarsat Government, Kuiper Government Solutions, SES Government Solutions, Telesat U.S.Services and Viasat.

The International Space Station, Hubble Space Telescope and other Earth- and universe-observing missions will continue using the TDRS system until the mid-2030s, according to NASA.

"Each astronaut conversation from the International Space Station, every picture you've seen from [the] Hubble Space Telescope, Nobel Prize-winning science data from the COBE satellite and much more has flowed through TDRS," said Dave Israel, chief architect of the Near Space Network.

"The TDRS constellation has been a workhorse for the agency [by] enabling significant data transfer and discovery," Israel said.

The TDRS system has seven satellites in use, but NASA officials say each satellite is deteriorating at differing rates.

As each satellite nears the end of its service life, NASA will remove it from service.

The TDRS fleet started in 1983 and has used three generations of satellites over four decades.

Each generation improved upon the prior one with added radio frequency band support and improved automation capabilities.

Advertisement

The first generation of TDRS satellites was designed for 10 years of mission life but were used for 26 years until retired in 2009.

NASA deployed its current generation of TDRS satellites in 2017.

Latest Headlines

NASA launches coding competition to organize solar eclipse images
Science News // 21 hours ago
NASA launches coding competition to organize solar eclipse images
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- NASA is launching a coding competition to get some much-needed help with organizing images from April's solar eclipse for the 2024 Eclipse Megamovie project.
SpaceX deploys another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX deploys another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Tuesday launched another batch of nearly two dozen Starlink Internet satellites into space.
NASA launches Europa Clipper mission to reach Jupiter moon by 2030
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA launches Europa Clipper mission to reach Jupiter moon by 2030
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- NASA's $5 billion Europa Clipper spacecraft successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Center on top of a SpaceX Super Heavy rocket Monday morning, beginning a six-year trek to Jupiter's icy moon.
Starship performs subsonic belly flop into Indian Ocean
Science News // 3 days ago
Starship performs subsonic belly flop into Indian Ocean
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The fifth test flight of SpaceX's Starship spacecraft successfully ended Sunday with a controlled "subsonic belly flop" into the Indian Ocean.
NASA says comet expected to put on show in Earth fly-by
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA says comet expected to put on show in Earth fly-by
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A comet just discovered last year by observers will whizz past Earth from 44 million miles away but leave a trail of dust and gases visible to the naked eye, NASA said.
Think you're always right? Science shows why you may be wrong
Science News // 6 days ago
Think you're always right? Science shows why you may be wrong
Folks who are sure they're right often believe they've got enough information to make up their minds, even if in reality they only have part of the picture, a new study finds.
Powerful solar flare to begin producing auroras and possible electrical disruptions
Science News // 6 days ago
Powerful solar flare to begin producing auroras and possible electrical disruptions
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Space weather watchers are expecting a powerful solar flare from the sun to reach Earth Thursday evening giving off a light show of colorful auroras as far south as Alabama and northern California.
NASA seeks logistics designs for Artemis moon missions
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA seeks logistics designs for Artemis moon missions
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Private industry in the United States will have an opportunity to provide NASA with designs for a lander and vehicle that will help supply future Artemis missions to the moon.
Scientists discover brain waste-disposal system that may help prevent Alzheimer's
Science News // 1 week ago
Scientists discover brain waste-disposal system that may help prevent Alzheimer's
The brain has a waste-disposal system that clears away junk proteins that contribute to the development of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, a new study finds.
SpaceX, ESA launch Hera spacecraft to study impact of NASA's DART mission
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX, ESA launch Hera spacecraft to study impact of NASA's DART mission
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched the European Space Agency's Hera spacecraft on Monday to see a test NASA performed in 2022 to knock the moonlet off its orbit from an asteroid actually worked.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA says comet expected to put on show in Earth fly-by
NASA says comet expected to put on show in Earth fly-by
NASA launches coding competition to organize solar eclipse images
NASA launches coding competition to organize solar eclipse images
Starship performs subsonic belly flop into Indian Ocean
Starship performs subsonic belly flop into Indian Ocean
SpaceX deploys another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
SpaceX deploys another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Think you're always right? Science shows why you may be wrong
Think you're always right? Science shows why you may be wrong
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement