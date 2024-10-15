Oct. 15 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched another batch of nearly two dozen Starlink Internet satellites into space early Tuesday from the Florida coast.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at about 2:10 a.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex 40 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Advertisement Liftoff of Falcon 9! pic.twitter.com/WRuvT58Pr1— SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 15, 2024

The mission is to deploy 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, where they will join the thousands of satellites that make up the Internet company's every-growing constellation.

The first-stage booster, on its 11th flight, returned to Earth a few minutes after launch and successfully landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas Droneship waiting in the Atlantic Ocean, SpaceX confirmed on X.

Prior to liftoff, SpaceX had announced that weather was "superb" for the launch.

Starlink seeks to provide high-speed, low-latency Internet service worldwide.