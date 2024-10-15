Trending
Science News
Oct. 15, 2024 / 2:42 AM

SpaceX deploys another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit

By Darryl Coote
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 23 Starlink satellites from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on Friday May 17, 2024. SpaceX on Monday launched another 23 orbitals into low-Earth orbit from the U.S. eastern coast. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 23 Starlink satellites from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on Friday May 17, 2024. SpaceX on Monday launched another 23 orbitals into low-Earth orbit from the U.S. eastern coast. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched another batch of nearly two dozen Starlink Internet satellites into space early Tuesday from the Florida coast.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at about 2:10 a.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex 40 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The mission is to deploy 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, where they will join the thousands of satellites that make up the Internet company's every-growing constellation.

The first-stage booster, on its 11th flight, returned to Earth a few minutes after launch and successfully landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas Droneship waiting in the Atlantic Ocean, SpaceX confirmed on X.

Prior to liftoff, SpaceX had announced that weather was "superb" for the launch.

Starlink seeks to provide high-speed, low-latency Internet service worldwide.

