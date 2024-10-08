Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Oct. 8, 2024 / 6:34 PM

NASA seeks logistics designs for Artemis moon missions

By Mike Heuer
An Intuitive Machines-designed lunar lander is an example of the equipment NASA needs to supply planned moon missions for the Artemis program. Photo by NASA/Intuitive Machines
An Intuitive Machines-designed lunar lander is an example of the equipment NASA needs to supply planned moon missions for the Artemis program. Photo by NASA/Intuitive Machines

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Private industry in the United States will have an opportunity to provide NASA with designs for a lander and vehicle that will help supply future Artemis missions to the moon.

NASA in September announced its request for proposals for lunar vehicle designs to overcome deficiencies in its lunar mobility and provide logistics that are needed to support planned missions to the moon's surface.

Advertisement

"NASA relies on collaborations from diverse partners to develop its exploration architecture" and "leverage the incredible expertise in the commercial aerospace community," NASA Deputy Associate Administrator Nujoud Merancy said.

NASA recently published two white papers that outline its needs for effective logistics support for its Artemis moon missions.

Related

The space agency's Cargo Lander Architecture white paper says lunar surface exploration requires the delivery of assets, equipment and supplies to the moon's surface.

NASA says it has a limited capability to deliver supplies and crew aboard its Human Landing System and additional surface cargo lander capabilities are needed to effectively supply future moon missions.

The white paper says NASA needs all services that enable safe cargo deliveries from in-space transit to the moon's surface for offloading.

Advertisement

The proposed Cargo Lander would need to provide any needed power, communications, data and thermal dissipation to ensure the lander is safe to approach and unload.

Another white paper entitled Lunar Mobility Drivers and Needs details the design needs for a lunar vehicle that supports exploration of sites that support scientific or strategic interests on the moon's surface.

Once crews and cargo are in place, the mobility drivers support rapid movement to effectively explore the lunar surface and "maximize exploration returns," according to NASA.

Movement requires cargo to be moved from its point of delivery to where it's needed to support moon missions and exploration.

"Exploration systems will often need to support deployment of cargo in close proximity to other surface infrastructure," the white paper says. "This cargo can range from the crew logistics and consumables ... to science and technology demonstrations to large-scale infrastructure that requires precision relocation."

NASA says it currently can deliver about 1,500 kilograms of cargo but will need larger cargo-carrying capabilities to effectively supply future moon missions at the points of use.

NASA engineers at the Johnson Space Center in Houston are designing a lunar rover prototype called the Ground Test Unit that the space agency wants to deploy on the Artemis V moon mission that is scheduled in March 2030.

Advertisement

Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost and Venturi Astrolab are helping NASA develop the new lunar rover.

Latest Headlines

Scientists discover brain waste-disposal system that may help prevent Alzheimer's
Science News // 8 hours ago
Scientists discover brain waste-disposal system that may help prevent Alzheimer's
The brain has a waste-disposal system that clears away junk proteins that contribute to the development of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, a new study finds.
SpaceX, ESA launch Hera spacecraft to study impact of NASA's DART mission
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX, ESA launch Hera spacecraft to study impact of NASA's DART mission
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched the European Space Agency's Hera spacecraft on Monday to see a test NASA performed in 2022 to knock the moonlet off its orbit from an asteroid actually worked.
Crewed mission to Mars might unlock some of the planet's geologic mysteries
Science News // 1 day ago
Crewed mission to Mars might unlock some of the planet's geologic mysteries
NASA plans to send humans on a scientific round trip to Mars potentially as early as 2035.
Sky watchers expecting weekend aurora borealis show following huge solar flares
Science News // 4 days ago
Sky watchers expecting weekend aurora borealis show following huge solar flares
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Sky watchers across North America are anxiously anticipating what could be the most intense display of aurora borealis in decades this weekend in the wake of two major solar flares.
Artemis Student Challenges: NASA selects teams for launch, payload competitions
Science News // 4 days ago
Artemis Student Challenges: NASA selects teams for launch, payload competitions
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- NASA announced the selection of 71 student teams that will build and launch amateur rockets and scientific payloads in a competition they hope will inspire the next generation of space explorers.
ULA successfully launches second Vulcan rocket after delays
Science News // 4 days ago
ULA successfully launches second Vulcan rocket after delays
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance sent its second Vulcan rocket into space on Friday morning after delays that took the launch back more than hour from its original time off the Florida coast.
New study finds Antarctica is rapidly greening due to climate change
Science News // 4 days ago
New study finds Antarctica is rapidly greening due to climate change
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The Antarctic is rapidly greening due to climate change global warming, according to a new study Friday from the British Antarctic Survey and the universities of Exeter and Hertfordshire.
Vulcan rocket awaits Florida launch for certification test
Science News // 4 days ago
Vulcan rocket awaits Florida launch for certification test
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance is set to send its second Vulcan rocket into space Friday, weather permitting, though the details of the certification mission are largely under wraps.
Powerful solar flare may lead to auroras on Earth
Science News // 5 days ago
Powerful solar flare may lead to auroras on Earth
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The sun released a powerful solar flare to start the month of October, which could lead to supercharged aurora displays over the weekend.
NASA's use of rover prototype on Earth will pave way for Artemis V lunar surface travel
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA's use of rover prototype on Earth will pave way for Artemis V lunar surface travel
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- NASA engineers at Johnson Space Center are designing a new lunar rover prototype called the Ground Test Unit. The space agency said Wednesday it plans to have the vehicle available for the Artemis V Moon mission.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Scientists discover brain waste-disposal system that may help prevent Alzheimer's
Scientists discover brain waste-disposal system that may help prevent Alzheimer's
Sky watchers expecting weekend aurora borealis show following huge solar flares
Sky watchers expecting weekend aurora borealis show following huge solar flares
SpaceX, ESA launch Hera spacecraft to study impact of NASA's DART mission
SpaceX, ESA launch Hera spacecraft to study impact of NASA's DART mission
Crewed mission to Mars might unlock some of the planet's geologic mysteries
Crewed mission to Mars might unlock some of the planet's geologic mysteries
New study finds Antarctica is rapidly greening due to climate change
New study finds Antarctica is rapidly greening due to climate change
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement