Advertisement
Science News
Oct. 7, 2024 / 7:37 AM

SpaceX, ESA to launch Hera spacecraft to study impact of NASA's DART mission

By Clyde Hughes
As NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) intentionally crashed into Dimorphos, the asteroid moonlet in the double-asteroid system of Didymos, on September 27, 2022. A new mission will examine the damage. Photo courtesy of NASA/ESA/UPI
As NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) intentionally crashed into Dimorphos, the asteroid moonlet in the double-asteroid system of Didymos, on September 27, 2022. A new mission will examine the damage. Photo courtesy of NASA/ESA/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- SpaceX and the European Space Agency plan to launch a spacecraft on Monday that will study the impacts of a NASA planetary defense test meant to alter the trajectory of asteroids.

If the weather cooperates, with Hurricane Milton brewing in the Gulf of Mexico, the Hera mission will blast off from Cape Canaveral's Space Force Station in Florida at 10:52 a.m., EDT.

Advertisement

The mission aims to chase down the Didymos asteroid and its moon Dimorphos after NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test intentionally struck the flying space rock two years ago to see if it was possible to knock it off its path.

In something that seems like it came from a science fiction movie, the test is a real-life examination to see if the test and how much damage the asteroid actually worked. The test and examination have actually been nearly two decades in the making.

Related

"It's been 18 years we've been working to put this mission together so that you can imagine our emotions, not only mine, but the whole team," Ian Carnelli, project manager for the Hera project.

Hera is expected to reach the asteroid and its moon in late 2026 and will evaluate the size and depth of the crater that the DART collision caused and how efficient the impact was.

Advertisement

Two cubesats will also be sent out to examine details of Dimorphos including its surface minerals, internal structure and gravity.

The wildcard in the launch is the weather and if a new Florida hurricane, Milton, could affect the takeoff as it sits in the Gulf of Mexico. Florida and much of the Southeast are still recovering from Hurricane Helene.

Latest Headlines

Sky watchers expecting weekend aurora borealis show following huge solar flares
Science News // 2 days ago
Sky watchers expecting weekend aurora borealis show following huge solar flares
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Sky watchers across North America are anxiously anticipating what could be the most intense display of aurora borealis in decades this weekend in the wake of two major solar flares.
Artemis Student Challenges: NASA selects teams for launch, payload competitions
Science News // 2 days ago
Artemis Student Challenges: NASA selects teams for launch, payload competitions
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- NASA announced the selection of 71 student teams that will build and launch amateur rockets and scientific payloads in a competition they hope will inspire the next generation of space explorers.
ULA successfully launches second Vulcan rocket after delays
Science News // 3 days ago
ULA successfully launches second Vulcan rocket after delays
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance sent its second Vulcan rocket into space on Friday morning after delays that took the launch back more than hour from its original time off the Florida coast.
New study finds Antarctica is rapidly greening due to climate change
Science News // 2 days ago
New study finds Antarctica is rapidly greening due to climate change
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The Antarctic is rapidly greening due to climate change global warming, according to a new study Friday from the British Antarctic Survey and the universities of Exeter and Hertfordshire.
Vulcan rocket awaits Florida launch for certification test
Science News // 3 days ago
Vulcan rocket awaits Florida launch for certification test
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance is set to send its second Vulcan rocket into space Friday, weather permitting, though the details of the certification mission are largely under wraps.
Powerful solar flare may lead to auroras on Earth
Science News // 3 days ago
Powerful solar flare may lead to auroras on Earth
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The sun released a powerful solar flare to start the month of October, which could lead to supercharged aurora displays over the weekend.
NASA's use of rover prototype on Earth will pave way for Artemis V lunar surface travel
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA's use of rover prototype on Earth will pave way for Artemis V lunar surface travel
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- NASA engineers at Johnson Space Center are designing a new lunar rover prototype called the Ground Test Unit. The space agency said Wednesday it plans to have the vehicle available for the Artemis V Moon mission.
SpaceX Crew-9 team boards the ISS
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX Crew-9 team boards the ISS
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The team of the Dragon Crew-9 boarded the International Space Station after a successful docking Sunday evening, floating through a vestibule joining the two spacecraft .
SpaceX Dragon heads to ISS to bring back crew; launches paused after booster problem
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX Dragon heads to ISS to bring back crew; launches paused after booster problem
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Eleven hours after successfully launching spacecraft to bring back two astronauts from the International Space Station, SpaceX announced future launches have been halted because of problem with second stage deorbiting.
When manned crew lifts off for ISS this weekend, public can take part interactively
Science News // 1 week ago
When manned crew lifts off for ISS this weekend, public can take part interactively
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- NASA on Thursday invited the public to be virtual guests to view the Crew-9 launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Saturday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sky watchers expecting weekend aurora borealis show following huge solar flares
Sky watchers expecting weekend aurora borealis show following huge solar flares
NASA's use of rover prototype on Earth will pave way for Artemis V lunar surface travel
NASA's use of rover prototype on Earth will pave way for Artemis V lunar surface travel
New study finds Antarctica is rapidly greening due to climate change
New study finds Antarctica is rapidly greening due to climate change
ULA successfully launches second Vulcan rocket after delays
ULA successfully launches second Vulcan rocket after delays
Artemis Student Challenges: NASA selects teams for launch, payload competitions
Artemis Student Challenges: NASA selects teams for launch, payload competitions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement