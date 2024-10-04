Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Oct. 4, 2024 / 3:22 PM

Artemis Student Challenges: NASA selects teams for launch, payload competitions

By Clyde Hughes

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- NASA announced the selection of 71 student teams that will build and launch amateur rockets and scientific payloads in a competition they hope will inspire the next generation of space explorers.

The 71 teams are divided into a college division and high-school/middle-school division.

Advertisement

The final on-site events will start April 30 with the final launches on May 3 at Bragg Farms in Toney, Ala., just north of NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville.

The 25th annual Student Launch Challenge is one of NASA's Artemis Student Challenges, meant to encourage students in the science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, fields.

"Each year, NASA updates the university payload challenge to reflect current scientific and exploration missions," NASA said in a statement. "For the 2025 season, the payload challenge will again take inspiration from the Artemis missions, which seeks to land the first woman and person of color on the Moon and pave the way for future human exploration of Mars."

NASA also selected 75 student teams to start an engineering design challenge to build rovers that will compete next spring in the U.S. Space and Rocket Center near the Marshall Space Flight Center. It is also part of the Artemis Student Challenges.

Advertisement

Students from the 75 teams will present their engineering designs next year for piloting an astronaut-driven vehicle on the lunar surface while overcoming various obstacles.

Read More

Latest Headlines

ULA successfully launches second Vulcan rocket after delays
Science News // 8 hours ago
ULA successfully launches second Vulcan rocket after delays
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance sent its second Vulcan rocket into space on Friday morning after delays that took the launch back more than hour from its original time off the Florida coast.
New study finds Antarctica is rapidly greening due to climate change
Science News // 4 hours ago
New study finds Antarctica is rapidly greening due to climate change
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The Antarctic is rapidly greening due to climate change global warming, according to a new study Friday from the British Antarctic Survey and the universities of Exeter and Hertfordshire.
Vulcan rocket awaits Florida launch for certification test
Science News // 20 hours ago
Vulcan rocket awaits Florida launch for certification test
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance is set to send its second Vulcan rocket into space Friday, weather permitting, though the details of the certification mission are largely under wraps.
Powerful solar flare may lead to auroras on Earth
Science News // 1 day ago
Powerful solar flare may lead to auroras on Earth
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The sun released a powerful solar flare to start the month of October, which could lead to supercharged aurora displays over the weekend.
NASA's use of rover prototype on Earth will pave way for Artemis V lunar surface travel
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA's use of rover prototype on Earth will pave way for Artemis V lunar surface travel
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- NASA engineers at Johnson Space Center are designing a new lunar rover prototype called the Ground Test Unit. The space agency said Wednesday it plans to have the vehicle available for the Artemis V Moon mission.
SpaceX Crew-9 team boards the ISS
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX Crew-9 team boards the ISS
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The team of the Dragon Crew-9 boarded the International Space Station after a successful docking Sunday evening, floating through a vestibule joining the two spacecraft .
SpaceX Dragon heads to ISS to bring back crew; launches paused after booster problem
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX Dragon heads to ISS to bring back crew; launches paused after booster problem
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Eleven hours after successfully launching spacecraft to bring back two astronauts from the International Space Station, SpaceX announced future launches have been halted because of problem with second stage deorbiting.
When manned crew lifts off for ISS this weekend, public can take part interactively
Science News // 1 week ago
When manned crew lifts off for ISS this weekend, public can take part interactively
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- NASA on Thursday invited the public to be virtual guests to view the Crew-9 launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Saturday morning.
Like human shoppers, bees have irrational biases when choosing flowers to feed on
Science News // 1 week ago
Like human shoppers, bees have irrational biases when choosing flowers to feed on
Just like people confronted with a sea of options at the grocery store, bees foraging in meadows encounter many different flowers at once and must decide which ones to visit for food.
Study: Climate change made rains that led to deadly European floods more likely, heavier
Science News // 1 week ago
Study: Climate change made rains that led to deadly European floods more likely, heavier
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Extreme rainfall that triggered deadly floods in Europe that killed at least 15 people earlier this month was made worse by orders of magnitude by climate change, a new study published Wednesday said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

ULA successfully launches second Vulcan rocket after delays
ULA successfully launches second Vulcan rocket after delays
Powerful solar flare may lead to auroras on Earth
Powerful solar flare may lead to auroras on Earth
Vulcan rocket awaits Florida launch for certification test
Vulcan rocket awaits Florida launch for certification test
NASA's use of rover prototype on Earth will pave way for Artemis V lunar surface travel
NASA's use of rover prototype on Earth will pave way for Artemis V lunar surface travel
New study finds Antarctica is rapidly greening due to climate change
New study finds Antarctica is rapidly greening due to climate change
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement