Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Sept. 11, 2024 / 12:22 PM

Russian Soyuz to launch to ISS for NASA veteran Don Pettit's first space trip in a decade

Like a cowboy on a horse , 'I'm an astronaut that needs to be sitting on a rocket and flying in space,' Pettit says.

By Chris Benson
Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner will depart with NASA astronaut Don Pettit at 12:23 p.m. EDT, or about 9:23 p.m. local time, on board the Russian Soyuz spacecraft on top a Soyuz rocket at Baikonur Cosmodrome in east-central Kazakhstan. NASA Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI
Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner will depart with NASA astronaut Don Pettit at 12:23 p.m. EDT, or about 9:23 p.m. local time, on board the Russian Soyuz spacecraft on top a Soyuz rocket at Baikonur Cosmodrome in east-central Kazakhstan. NASA Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- An American astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts will launch Wednesday for a six-month mission on the International Space Station.

Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner will depart with NASA astronaut Don Pettit at 12:23 p.m. EDT aboard the Russian Soyuz spacecraft atop a Soyuz rocket at Baikonur Cosmodrome in east-central Kazakhstan, a large former Society satellite nation just south of western Russia.

Advertisement

The three veteran astronauts will join the Expedition 71 space crew on the ISS for the next six months.

The Soyuz has a planned 3:33 p.m. EDT docking at the space station beginning about an hour prior with a 5:30 p.m. EDT planned opening between the two spacecraft which will be live streamed.

Related

All three men have been to space before and this will be Pettit's fourth launch, adding to his accumulated 370 days in space.

Advertisement

Vagner previously launched in 2020 aboard Soyuz for Expeditions 62 and 63.

Ovchinin likewise has launched on multiple missions, all in onboard Soyuz, such as Expeditions 47 and 48 in 2016 to the ISS. He also did the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft launch on Oct. 11, 2018, that aborted safely after a rocket problem and Expeditions 59 and 60 in 2019, which was a successful retry following that abort.

Pettit's first mission on Expedition 6 on Nov. 23, 2002, on the space shuttle Endeavour's STS-113 mission was to last a little more than two months but was delayed on May 3, 2003, amid the Columbia disaster on Feb. 1., 2003 which killed seven astronauts.

His arrival back to Earth on the Soyuz TMA-1 spacecraft was successful but not without complications. A malfunction caused Pettit's craft to land nearly 300 miles off its expected target. In November 2008, Pettit also flew to space on the shuttle mission STS-126 and was aboard Soyuz TMA-03M with space station Expeditions 30 and 31 from Dec. 21, 2011 to July 1 the next year.

In March, a previous crewed Soyuz mission to the International Space Station from Kazakhstan had been scrubbed over technical issues.

The ISS missions will transition from Expedition 71 to Expedition 72. Leaving on Russia's Soyuz MS-25 for the return back to Earth will be NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson with Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub.

Pettit, a noted NASA photographer who designed the Expedition 72 patch, said during a pre-launch interview last month that "it's a little different" each time a person goes to space, describing his experiences as a "home away from home."

"Like a cowboy that wants to be on a horse out in the range, I'm an astronaut that needs to be sitting on a rocket and flying in space," he told Spaceflight Now.

His photography goals once back in orbit will be to focus on nighttime images and on capturing an "interesting phenomenon" using new lenses. An example he said, is an "atmospheric phenomenon" associated with the aurora called STEVE, or strong thermal emission velocity enhancement.

Advertisement

Pettit said he sought insight from fellow NASA astronauts currently in space on the many changes that have taken place since his last trip to space 10 years ago.

"I was surprised at their answer," he said. "They said station is cleaner, more organized and the software tools we have for stowage and for doing inventory management and even our operating days through the scheduled timeline, these tools, these software tools are so much more efficient than what we had in the past."

He said the NASA crew in space now "were impressed" with "the efficiencies of operation" on the ISS compared to how things were 10 years ago or more.

Pettit, who says he has no immediate plans to step away from space travel, added nothing can replace the sensation of traveling back to space.

"There's just a certain facet of when I go into space that just fundamentally is just fundamentally on resonance with my soul," he said.

Latest Headlines

Polaris Dawn reaches 870 miles above Earth's surface
Science News // 2 minutes ago
Polaris Dawn reaches 870 miles above Earth's surface
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The Polaris Dawn mission reached new heights on Tuesday as It reached an orbit of 870 miles above the Earth's surface, the farthest humans have been away from the planet since the 1970s.
SpaceX successfully launches Polaris Dawn civilian crew during early morning hours
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX successfully launches Polaris Dawn civilian crew during early morning hours
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Tuesday launched the Polaris Dawn mission with four civilians who will travel the farthest into space humans have gone in more than 50 years.
NASA needs Boeing's Starliner, so development most likely will continue
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA needs Boeing's Starliner, so development most likely will continue
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Despite a test flight that docked with the International Space Station but left the Boeing Starliner capsule returning empty, the spacecraft still could become a significant part of NASA's commercial payload program.
SpaceX schedules early Tuesday for historic Polaris Dawn launch
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX schedules early Tuesday for historic Polaris Dawn launch
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX late Sunday announced it has scheduled early Tuesday for its historic launch of the manned Polaris Dawn mission following multiple delays.
Uncrewed Boeing Starliner lands safely in New Mexico
Science News // 4 days ago
Uncrewed Boeing Starliner lands safely in New Mexico
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The uncrewed Boeing Starliner successfully landed in New Mexico after departing six hours earlier from the International Space Station.
NASA prepares for Boeing Starliner's uncrewed return to Earth
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA prepares for Boeing Starliner's uncrewed return to Earth
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The beleaguered Boeing Starliner spacecraft that took two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station will attempt to make its uncrewed return to Earth on Friday evening, the company has announced.
ESA launches last Vega rocket on Copernicus satellite mission
Science News // 6 days ago
ESA launches last Vega rocket on Copernicus satellite mission
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency launched the final Vega rocket into space late Wednesday with a mission to carry the Copernicus Sentinel-2C satellite into low-Earth orbit.
Small asteroid creates 'spectacular fireball' while burning up over Philippines
Science News // 6 days ago
Small asteroid creates 'spectacular fireball' while burning up over Philippines
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A small asteroid burned up after it entered the Earth's atmosphere Wednesday afternoon over the Philippines without causing any harm.
Adverse weather in Atlantic forces SpaceX to scrub launch of Starlink satellites
Science News // 1 week ago
Adverse weather in Atlantic forces SpaceX to scrub launch of Starlink satellites
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX has targeted early Wednesday afternoon to launch another batch of Starlink satellites in its work to expand wireless internet around the globe to untouched places,
New tech aims to monitor health from your fingertip
Science News // 1 week ago
New tech aims to monitor health from your fingertip
A sweat-powered finger wrap could make monitoring a person's health as easy as wearing a Band-Aid, researchers report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX successfully launches Polaris Dawn civilian crew during early morning hours
SpaceX successfully launches Polaris Dawn civilian crew during early morning hours
NASA needs Boeing's Starliner, so development most likely will continue
NASA needs Boeing's Starliner, so development most likely will continue
SpaceX schedules early Tuesday for historic Polaris Dawn launch
SpaceX schedules early Tuesday for historic Polaris Dawn launch
Uncrewed Boeing Starliner lands safely in New Mexico
Uncrewed Boeing Starliner lands safely in New Mexico
ESA launches last Vega rocket on Copernicus satellite mission
ESA launches last Vega rocket on Copernicus satellite mission
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement