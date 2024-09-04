Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Sept. 4, 2024 / 3:57 PM

Small asteroid creates 'spectacular fireball' while burning up over Philippines

By Mike Heuer
An image shows the path that a small asteroid made as it entered the Earth's atmosphere over the Philippines and produced a fireball as it burned up and disintegrated Wednesday. Image by Catalina Sky Survey/ESA
An image shows the path that a small asteroid made as it entered the Earth's atmosphere over the Philippines and produced a fireball as it burned up and disintegrated Wednesday. Image by Catalina Sky Survey/ESA

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A small asteroid burned up after it entered the Earth's atmosphere Wednesday afternoon over the Philippines.

It did not cause any harm to humans or infrastructure.

Advertisement

The European Space Agency discovered the small asteroid early Wednesday and said it would enter the atmosphere at 12:46 p.m. EDT over the western Pacific Ocean near the Philippines' island of Luzon.

Qbout 3 foot in diameter, the asteroid eluded detection until Wednesday morning and is the ninth asteroid detected before entering the Earth's atmosphere, the ESA said in a post on X.

"The object is harmless, but people in the area may see a spectacular fireball!" the ESA said.

As predicted, the asteroid produced a "spectacular bright flash in the sky over the Philippines" several hours after it was detected, New Scientist reported.

Research technologist Jacqueline Fazekas at the NASA-funded Catalina Sky Survey discovered the asteroid that is designated 2024 RW1.

Its discovery occurred about eight hours before it burned up in the atmosphere.

The Catalina Sky Survey is located near Tucson, Ariz., and is tasked with tracking near-Earth objects.

Wednesday's discovery shows the Catalina Sky Survey and similar observatories are getting better at detecting even small asteroids before they affect the planet, ESA officials said.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

ESA launches last Vega rocket on Copernicus satellite mission
Science News // 6 hours ago
ESA launches last Vega rocket on Copernicus satellite mission
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency launched the final Vega rocket into space late Wednesday with a mission to carry the Copernicus Sentinel-2C satellite into low-Earth orbit.
Adverse weather in Atlantic forces SpaceX to scrub launch of Starlink satellites
Science News // 13 hours ago
Adverse weather in Atlantic forces SpaceX to scrub launch of Starlink satellites
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX has targeted early Wednesday afternoon to launch another batch of Starlink satellites in its work to expand wireless internet around the globe to untouched places,
New tech aims to monitor health from your fingertip
Science News // 14 hours ago
New tech aims to monitor health from your fingertip
A sweat-powered finger wrap could make monitoring a person's health as easy as wearing a Band-Aid, researchers report.
SpaceX launches back-to-back Starlink flights after FAA lifts ban on Falcon fleet
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches back-to-back Starlink flights after FAA lifts ban on Falcon fleet
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- SpaceX carried out back-to-back launches of Falcon 9 rockets carrying Starlink satellites into orbit late Friday and early Saturday, just hours after U.S. officials lifted a temporary ban on the rocket fleet.
NASA shares reduced Crew-9 team that will return stranded astronauts from ISS
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA shares reduced Crew-9 team that will return stranded astronauts from ISS
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- NASA is reducing the number of crewmembers on its upcoming SpaceX Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station in order to accommodate the return of the stranded astronauts of the Boeing Starliner.
NASA says Boeing's Starliner will return to Earth uncrewed on Sept. 6
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA says Boeing's Starliner will return to Earth uncrewed on Sept. 6
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- NASA said Thursday Boeing's star-crossed, technically troubled Starliner spacecraft is set to return to Earth next week without stranded astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni WIlliams.
Israeli archeologists unearth rare, 2,700-year-old stone seal near Temple Mount
Science News // 6 days ago
Israeli archeologists unearth rare, 2,700-year-old stone seal near Temple Mount
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Israeli antiquities researchers announced Thursday they have unearthed a rare and significant stone seal from the First Temple Period of about 2,700 years ago.
Blue Origin successfully completes 8th manned New Shepard space tourism flight
Science News // 6 days ago
Blue Origin successfully completes 8th manned New Shepard space tourism flight
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Jeff Bezos' space tourism venture Blue Origin on Thursday successfully completed its eighth human suborbital spaceflight and the 26th flight in its New Shepard program.
FAA grounds SpaceX Falcon 9 after first-stage booster incident
Science News // 6 days ago
FAA grounds SpaceX Falcon 9 after first-stage booster incident
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration has grounded SpaceX's workhorse Falcon 9 rockets as it investigates why one of its first-stage boosters crashed onto a landing barge in the Atlantic Ocean, bringing a screeching halt t
Some bats thrive with blood sugar levels that would kill humans
Science News // 1 week ago
Some bats thrive with blood sugar levels that would kill humans
Some bats have the highest blood sugar levels ever observed in any mammal, surviving and even thriving with levels that would kill a human, researchers report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX launches back-to-back Starlink flights after FAA lifts ban on Falcon fleet
SpaceX launches back-to-back Starlink flights after FAA lifts ban on Falcon fleet
New tech aims to monitor health from your fingertip
New tech aims to monitor health from your fingertip
Adverse weather in Atlantic forces SpaceX to scrub launch of Starlink satellites
Adverse weather in Atlantic forces SpaceX to scrub launch of Starlink satellites
ESA launches last Vega rocket on Copernicus satellite mission
ESA launches last Vega rocket on Copernicus satellite mission
Israeli archeologists unearth rare, 2,700-year-old stone seal near Temple Mount
Israeli archeologists unearth rare, 2,700-year-old stone seal near Temple Mount
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement