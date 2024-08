SpaceX launched 22 more Starlink satellites into orbit Tuesday morning in a mission that featured the debut of a new Falcon 9 first stage booster that successfully touched down after launch. Photo by SpaceX/ X

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- SpaceX debuted a new Falcon 9 first stage booster as it launched a batch of Starlink satellites on Tuesday morning. The Falcon 9 lifted off from the Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex in Florida at about 9:20 a.m. EDT, near the end of the launch window, as weather conditions improved. The rocket was carrying 22 Starlink satellites. Advertisement

Lifting off with a new first stage, the Falcon 9 rocket left the Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex at about

The new first stage booster, B1085, performed as expected on its return to Earth eight minutes after takeoff, sticking the landing on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean.

New Falcon 9 booster debuts by delivering 22 @Starlink satellites to orbit pic.twitter.com/pZEGPLh0Tj— SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 20, 2024

SpaceX's first stage rockets have made 80 landings on the drone ship and 341 booster landing to date overall, something that was unheard of in the space industry before SpaceX made the first return in 2015. It also marked SpaceX's 59th launch from Florida and 153rd global launch.

Advertisement

SpaceX confirmed that the satellites were deployed in orbit a little less than an hour after the launch.