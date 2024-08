1 of 3 | The SpaceX Falcon 9 Transporter-11 mission blasts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 2:56 p.m. EDT Friday. It carried 116 payloads into low-Earth orbit. Screenshot image from SpaceX live stream

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with the Transporter-11 mission into low-Earth orbit Friday afternoon as scheduled from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. After the rocket booster stage separation, the Falcon 9 landed on Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base with no issues. Advertisement

The at 2:53 p.m. EDT launch was streamed live.

SpaceX said in a statement, "There will be 116 payloads on this flight, including CubeSats, MicroSats, and an orbital transfer vehicle carrying eight of those payloads, five of which will be deployed at a later time."

To date, SpaceX said, it has launched more than 1,000 small satellites for more than 130 customers across the company's entire Rideshare program.

It was the 12th flight of the first-stage booster that previously powered nine SpaceX launches for Starlink satellite missions. This booster also was used for the SDA-0A and SARah-2 missions.