Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 13, 2024 / 3:12 PM

NASA scientists hope to use Cold Atom Lab to better understand dark energy

By Clyde Hughes
A new study released on Tuesday examines the use of NASA's Cold Atom Lab (pictured) on the International Space Station. File Photo courtesy of NASA
A new study released on Tuesday examines the use of NASA's Cold Atom Lab (pictured) on the International Space Station. File Photo courtesy of NASA

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- For the first time, ultra-cold atoms have been used to detect changes in the surrounding environment in space, taking a step of revolutionizing how quantum science can be used.

A new study released Tuesday in the science journal Nature Communications, NASA's Cold Atom Lab on the International Space Station measured subtle vibrations of the orbiting lab.

Advertisement

The team using the Cold Atom Lab made their measurements with an interferometer, a quantum tool that can accurately measure gravity, magnetic fields and other forces. Earth-bound scientists use the tool to study gravity and technologies to help aircraft and ship navigation.

Physicists hope using such technology in space will allow for longer measurement times and improve instrument sensitivity.

Related

"Reaching this milestone was incredibly challenging, and our success was not always a given," Jason Williams, the Cold Atom Lab project scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said in a statement. "It took dedication and a sense of adventure by the team to make this happen."

Researchers said such precise measurements of gravity could benefit the understanding of dark matter and dark energy, which remains a mystery to modern science. Dark matter, which is an invisible substance, is five times more common than the matter used to make up the planets and stars.

Advertisement

"Atom interferometry could also be used to test Einstein's theory of general relativity in new ways," University of Virginia professor Cass Sackett, a Cold Atom Lab principal investigator and co-author of the study.

"This is the basic theory explaining the large-scale structure of our universe, and we know that there are aspects of the theory that we don't understand correctly. This technology may help us fill in those gaps and give us a more complete picture of the reality we inhabit."

Latest Headlines

SpaceX launches new round of Starlink satellites after Sunday scrub
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX launches new round of Starlink satellites after Sunday scrub
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched a new round of 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Monday morning after a previous launch opportunity was scrubbed on Sunday.
SpaceX launches ASBM mission hours after scrubbing Starlink launch
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX launches ASBM mission hours after scrubbing Starlink launch
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket topped with a pair of communication satellites for Norway's Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission from California on Sunday hours after scrubbing a launch of Starlink orbitals.
SpaceX launches 21 satellites from Florida; another one set Sunday
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches 21 satellites from Florida; another one set Sunday
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 21 Starlink satellites into orbit from a Falcon 9 rocket in clear skies from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, one day after the mission was scrubbed because of poor booster recovery conditions.
Erosion suspected in collapse of Utah's popular Double Arch rock formation
Science News // 2 days ago
Erosion suspected in collapse of Utah's popular Double Arch rock formation
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A beloved and unique geologic feature in Utah's Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is no more following the collapse this week of the Double Arch sandstone formation in Utah, U.S. parks officials have confirmed.
NASA near-Earth defense telescope retired after more than a decade
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA near-Earth defense telescope retired after more than a decade
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- After more than a decade of tracking asteroids and comets that could pose a threat to Earth, NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) is now officially shut down.
Good viewing conditions expected for peak of this week's Perseid meteor shower
Science News // 5 days ago
Good viewing conditions expected for peak of this week's Perseid meteor shower
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The annual Perseid meteor shower is set to peak later this week with ideal viewing conditions anticipated in most places, according to reports.
Boeing Starliner astronauts might not return to Earth until next year, NASA says
Science News // 5 days ago
Boeing Starliner astronauts might not return to Earth until next year, NASA says
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Boeing Starliner astronauts, stranded at the International Space Station after a weeklong test flight turned into a two-month stay due to thruster problems, may be forced to fly home on SpaceX in 2025, NASA said.
NOAA predicts fewer high-tide coastal flood days for this year, next
Science News // 5 days ago
NOAA predicts fewer high-tide coastal flood days for this year, next
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- NOAA's 2024-25 Annual High Tide Flooding Outlook predicts fewer high-tide flood days than last year. The report released Tuesday documents high-tide flooding at 97 NOAA tide gauges along U.S. coasts.
Study: Highest ocean temperatures in 400 years threaten Great Barrier Reef
Science News // 6 days ago
Study: Highest ocean temperatures in 400 years threaten Great Barrier Reef
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Facing the hottest ocean temperatures in four centuries, scientists said that Australia's Great Barrier Reef could face "critical damage."
SpaceX delays Crew-9 astronaut launch amid uncertainty over Boeing Starliner
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX delays Crew-9 astronaut launch amid uncertainty over Boeing Starliner
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Tuesday delayed its Crew-9 astronaut launch, originally scheduled for Aug. 18. Crew-9 will now launch Sept. 24, to leave space for Boeing's Starliner which remains stalled at the International Space Station.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Erosion suspected in collapse of Utah's popular Double Arch rock formation
Erosion suspected in collapse of Utah's popular Double Arch rock formation
SpaceX launches ASBM mission hours after scrubbing Starlink launch
SpaceX launches ASBM mission hours after scrubbing Starlink launch
SpaceX launches new round of Starlink satellites after Sunday scrub
SpaceX launches new round of Starlink satellites after Sunday scrub
SpaceX launches 21 satellites from Florida; another one set Sunday
SpaceX launches 21 satellites from Florida; another one set Sunday
Boeing Starliner astronauts might not return to Earth until next year, NASA says
Boeing Starliner astronauts might not return to Earth until next year, NASA says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement