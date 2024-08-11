Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 11, 2024 / 5:13 PM / Updated at 12:02 AM

SpaceX launches ASBM mission hours after scrubbing Starlink launch

By Mark Moran & Darryl Coote
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket at 7:02 PT Sunday from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base. The mission deployed a pair of communications satellites into orbit that will expand broadband coverage to the Arctic region for U.S. Space Force and Spacey Norway. Photo courtesy of SpaceX/X
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket at 7:02 PT Sunday from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base. The mission deployed a pair of communications satellites into orbit that will expand broadband coverage to the Arctic region for U.S. Space Force and Spacey Norway. Photo courtesy of SpaceX/X

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket topped with a pair of communication satellites for Norway's Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission from California on Sunday hours after scrubbing a launch of Starlink orbitals at the last moment in Florida.

The rocket carrying the two ASBM satellites launched at 7:02 p.m. PT from Space Launch Complex 4E at California's Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Advertisement

SpaceX later confirmed the deployment of both satellites and the return to Earth of the first-stage booster, which landed upon the Of Course I Still You droneship that was stationed out in the Pacific Ocean.

According to a statement from Northrop Grumman, which built the satellites for the mission, the orbitals are expected to expand broadband coverage to the Arctic region for U.S. Space Force and Spacey Norway.

Related

"The satellites include multiple payloads including military payloads for the U.S. and Norwegian armed forces, as well as a commercial payload for Viasat and a radiation monitor for the European Commission," it said, adding that the launch also marks the first time an operational Department of Defense payload was hosted on an international space vehicle.

About a half day earlier and on the other side of the United States, SpaceX scrubbed its planned launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida just 46 seconds before it was scheduled to blast off, the company announced.

Advertisement

"Vehicle and payload are in good health and teams are resetting for a launch attempt on Monday, August 12," SpaceX said in a post on X.

The launch was scheduled to carry the next in a series of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit Sunday, and was moved to the next available launch window on Monday.

SpaceX has launched some 80 rockets so far this year and there are more on the horizon. Officials in California approved an increase in the number of missions to take off from Vandenberg, but imposed some conditions. Among the conditions, SpaceX will have to implement increased wildlife monitoring, find ways to limit the effects of the sonic booms emitted during launches and incur the costs of debris falling into the ocean.

"I think what we're trying to do today is to ensure that when these launches take place, that they're being done in a way that minimizes impacts to our natural environment and tries to mitigate those impacts to the greatest extent possible," Commissioner Justin Cummings said during the meeting at King Gillette Ranch, according to the VC Star.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX launches 21 satellites from Florida; another one set Sunday
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX launches 21 satellites from Florida; another one set Sunday
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 21 Starlink satellites into orbit from a Falcon 9 rocket in clear skies from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, one day after the mission was scrubbed because of poor booster recovery conditions.
Erosion suspected in collapse of Utah's popular Double Arch rock formation
Science News // 1 day ago
Erosion suspected in collapse of Utah's popular Double Arch rock formation
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A beloved and unique geologic feature in Utah's Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is no more following the collapse this week of the Double Arch sandstone formation in Utah, U.S. parks officials have confirmed.
NASA near-Earth defense telescope retired after more than a decade
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA near-Earth defense telescope retired after more than a decade
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- After more than a decade of tracking asteroids and comets that could pose a threat to Earth, NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) is now officially shut down.
Good viewing conditions expected for peak of this week's Perseid meteor shower
Science News // 3 days ago
Good viewing conditions expected for peak of this week's Perseid meteor shower
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The annual Perseid meteor shower is set to peak later this week with ideal viewing conditions anticipated in most places, according to reports.
Boeing Starliner astronauts might not return to Earth until next year, NASA says
Science News // 4 days ago
Boeing Starliner astronauts might not return to Earth until next year, NASA says
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Boeing Starliner astronauts, stranded at the International Space Station after a weeklong test flight turned into a two-month stay due to thruster problems, may be forced to fly home on SpaceX in 2025, NASA said.
NOAA predicts fewer high-tide coastal flood days for this year, next
Science News // 4 days ago
NOAA predicts fewer high-tide coastal flood days for this year, next
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- NOAA's 2024-25 Annual High Tide Flooding Outlook predicts fewer high-tide flood days than last year. The report released Tuesday documents high-tide flooding at 97 NOAA tide gauges along U.S. coasts.
Study: Highest ocean temperatures in 400 years threaten Great Barrier Reef
Science News // 4 days ago
Study: Highest ocean temperatures in 400 years threaten Great Barrier Reef
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Facing the hottest ocean temperatures in four centuries, scientists said that Australia's Great Barrier Reef could face "critical damage."
SpaceX delays Crew-9 astronaut launch amid uncertainty over Boeing Starliner
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX delays Crew-9 astronaut launch amid uncertainty over Boeing Starliner
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Tuesday delayed its Crew-9 astronaut launch, originally scheduled for Aug. 18. Crew-9 will now launch Sept. 24, to leave space for Boeing's Starliner which remains stalled at the International Space Station.
China launches first satellites for Internet megaconstellation into space
Science News // 5 days ago
China launches first satellites for Internet megaconstellation into space
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- China on Tuesday successfully launched a satellite group up into space with more on the way aimed at improving broadband services across the massive Asian nation.
Chang'e 6 samples: What the rocks from far side of moon might hold
Science News // 5 days ago
Chang'e 6 samples: What the rocks from far side of moon might hold
Scientists expect the Chang'e 6 samples to deliver not only key geologic knowledge about the moon, but also improve their understanding of Earth and the solar system's early history.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Erosion suspected in collapse of Utah's popular Double Arch rock formation
Erosion suspected in collapse of Utah's popular Double Arch rock formation
SpaceX launches 21 satellites from Florida; another one set Sunday
SpaceX launches 21 satellites from Florida; another one set Sunday
Boeing Starliner astronauts might not return to Earth until next year, NASA says
Boeing Starliner astronauts might not return to Earth until next year, NASA says
SpaceX delays Crew-9 astronaut launch amid uncertainty over Boeing Starliner
SpaceX delays Crew-9 astronaut launch amid uncertainty over Boeing Starliner
Good viewing conditions expected for peak of this week's Perseid meteor shower
Good viewing conditions expected for peak of this week's Perseid meteor shower
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement