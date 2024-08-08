Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 8, 2024 / 12:57 PM

Good viewing conditions expected for peak of this week's Perseid meteor shower

'Best meteor shower of the year,' NASA says.

By Chris Benson
In this 30 second exposure, a meteor streaks across the sky on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in Spruce Knob, WV during the annual Perseid meteor shower. NASA Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI
In this 30 second exposure, a meteor streaks across the sky on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in Spruce Knob, WV during the annual Perseid meteor shower. NASA Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The annual Perseid meteor shower is set to peak later this week with ideal viewing conditions anticipated in most places, according to reports.

Commonly known as the "Perseids," the Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak Sunday night and before dawn the next morning on Monday, and is seen annually every four years by mid-July to late August. NASA says the Perseid is considered the "best meteor shower of the year" during its visit.

Advertisement

Two live-streamed watching events will be held beginning at 9 p.m. EDT on both Sunday and Monday to coincide with peak activity. Onlookers may start to see meteors streak through the sky shortly after nightfall but the best time to watch will be after 1 a.m., local time, according to the American Meteor Society.

The moon is expected to be 50% illuminated during the Perseids' peak hours for this particular shower and will set around midnight which will provide for darker skies until the dawn hours.

Advertisement

The Perseid meteor shower occurs when Earth passes through bits of largely rock and ice debris left in the wake of comet Swift-Tuttle, the largest object known that repeatedly passes by Earth.

It last passed by Earth in 1992 and will not again for 102 years from now until 2126.

The best way to see the Perseids is in the darkest possible location with at least 30 minutes needed to let eyes fully adjust to the dark.

However, looking at a bright phone screen or other device "will basically mess up all of the time that you spent trying to let your eyes get dark-adjusted," Hunter Miller, a public observing educator at Chicago's Adler Planetarium in Illinois, told NPR.

"As late as you can be out, the better the views will get, the darker the sky will be," he said. "As the moon sets, you'll have a pretty nice dark sky."

During peak hours, watchers can expect to see an average of up to 100 meteors per hour traveling at speeds of more than 133,000 miles per hour, which is about 85 times the top speed of a jet fighter, according to NASA.

Those speeds are what cause the air in front of the space debris to compress and heat to thousands of degrees which results in the dazzling trails of bright light known as meteors, or "shooting stars".

Advertisement

But even if clouds or other impediments keep viewers from seeing the Perseids at its peak later this week, good views will also be available in the days right before and after peak times, Peter Brown, a meteor researcher at the University of Western Ontario in Canada told NPR.

"With some meteor showers, if you miss the night of the peak or even an hour or two off the peak, there's nothing. Not so with the Perseids," said Brown.

"The Perseids are so large and they're so spread out that you can see them within a day or two of the peak, and you still see a really impressive show."

Annually seen, the next time the Perseids will return will be 2028.

Brown and his colleagues have calculated the very largest of the Perseids, tiny bits and fragments of debris, would only range abut 20 pounds or so and look the size of a soccer ball, although there are many exceptions with much larger ones.

"You're not seeing the actual rock, but you're seeing all the light and heat that's being produced as a result of its passage through the atmosphere," Brown said.

The next meteor shower is the Orionids, which will peak in mid-October.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Boeing Starliner astronauts might not return to Earth until next year, NASA says
Science News // 20 hours ago
Boeing Starliner astronauts might not return to Earth until next year, NASA says
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Boeing Starliner astronauts, stranded at the International Space Station after a weeklong test flight turned into a two-month stay due to thruster problems, may be forced to fly home on SpaceX in 2025, NASA said.
NOAA predicts fewer high-tide coastal flood days for this year, next
Science News // 22 hours ago
NOAA predicts fewer high-tide coastal flood days for this year, next
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- NOAA's 2024-25 Annual High Tide Flooding Outlook predicts fewer high-tide flood days than last year. The report released Tuesday documents high-tide flooding at 97 NOAA tide gauges along U.S. coasts.
Study: Highest ocean temperatures in 400 years threaten Great Barrier Reef
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: Highest ocean temperatures in 400 years threaten Great Barrier Reef
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Facing the hottest ocean temperatures in four centuries, scientists said that Australia's Great Barrier Reef could face "critical damage."
SpaceX delays Crew-9 astronaut launch amid uncertainty over Boeing Starliner
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX delays Crew-9 astronaut launch amid uncertainty over Boeing Starliner
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Tuesday delayed its Crew-9 astronaut launch, originally scheduled for Aug. 18. Crew-9 will now launch Sept. 24, to leave space for Boeing's Starliner which remains stalled at the International Space Station.
China launches first satellites for Internet megaconstellation into space
Science News // 2 days ago
China launches first satellites for Internet megaconstellation into space
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- China on Tuesday successfully launched a satellite group up into space with more on the way aimed at improving broadband services across the massive Asian nation.
Chang'e 6 samples: What the rocks from far side of moon might hold
Science News // 2 days ago
Chang'e 6 samples: What the rocks from far side of moon might hold
Scientists expect the Chang'e 6 samples to deliver not only key geologic knowledge about the moon, but also improve their understanding of Earth and the solar system's early history.
Cygnus resupply spacecraft reaches ISS with four tons of supplies, experiments
Science News // 2 days ago
Cygnus resupply spacecraft reaches ISS with four tons of supplies, experiments
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The resupply Cygnus spacecraft reached the International Space Station on Tuesday morning, delivering some four tons of supplies to the orbiting laboratory, NASA said.
SpaceX launches Northrop Grumman mission to ISS
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches Northrop Grumman mission to ISS
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched a resupply mission for the International Space Station on Sunday after it was postponed Saturday because of unfavorable weather.
SpaceX delays resupply mission to International Space Station with bad weather
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX delays resupply mission to International Space Station with bad weather
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX scrubbed plans to launch a re-supply mission to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday morning because of unfavorable weather conditions.
Rear Adm. Chad Cary to head NOAA corps overseeing research, hurricane planes
Science News // 5 days ago
Rear Adm. Chad Cary to head NOAA corps overseeing research, hurricane planes
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Rear Adm. Chad Cary will lead the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps and NOAA Office of Marine and Aviation Operations following confirmation by the U.S. Senate.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Boeing Starliner astronauts might not return to Earth until next year, NASA says
Boeing Starliner astronauts might not return to Earth until next year, NASA says
Chang'e 6 samples: What the rocks from far side of moon might hold
Chang'e 6 samples: What the rocks from far side of moon might hold
SpaceX delays Crew-9 astronaut launch amid uncertainty over Boeing Starliner
SpaceX delays Crew-9 astronaut launch amid uncertainty over Boeing Starliner
Cygnus resupply spacecraft reaches ISS with four tons of supplies, experiments
Cygnus resupply spacecraft reaches ISS with four tons of supplies, experiments
NOAA predicts fewer high-tide coastal flood days for this year, next
NOAA predicts fewer high-tide coastal flood days for this year, next
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement