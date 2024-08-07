Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 7, 2024 / 3:47 PM

NOAA predicts fewer high-tide coastal flood days for this year, next

By Doug Cunningham
According to NOAA's 2024-25 Annual High Tide Flooding Outlook, U.S. coastal areas will have fewer high-tide flood days between May 2024-April 2025 compared to previous year. Pictured is high tide flooding April 12, 2024 in Annapolis, Md. Photo courtesy of NOAA
According to NOAA's 2024-25 Annual High Tide Flooding Outlook, U.S. coastal areas will have fewer high-tide flood days between May 2024-April 2025 compared to previous year. Pictured is high tide flooding April 12, 2024 in Annapolis, Md. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- NOAA's 2024-25 Annual High Tide Flooding Outlook predicts fewer high-tide flood days than last year. The report released Tuesday documents high-tide flooding at 97 NOAA tide gauges along U.S. coasts.

The report's prediction is for a median range of four to eight high-tide flood days from May 2024 to April 2025.

Advertisement

"NOAA predicts that from May 2024 to April 2025 the U.S. will experience a median range of four to eight high-tide flood days -- slightly fewer than last year's predicted four to nine days -- as El Nino conditions transition into El Nina," NOAA said in a statement.

"The increase in high-tide flooding has affected infrastructure in coastal communities across America, especially in underserved communities," NOAA deputy administrator Jainey Bavishi said in a statement.

Related

The most flood days will happen along Pacific Islands and the western Gulf coast, where the median high-tide flood days will range between five-16 days for the islands and seven-15 days along the Gulf Coast.

According to NOAA, "The Pacific Islands now experience a median of seven more high-tide flood days compared to the year 2000, a more than 250% increase, while the western Gulf experiences eight median high-tide flood days - a nearly 300% increase since 2000."

Advertisement

NOAA's statement said that as the shift to La Nina along the West Coast happens it will be more noticeable because high-tide flooding was driven by El Nino conditions there rather than sea level rise.

"Due to long-term sea level rise, the U.S. now experiences an additional five median flood days per year compared to 2000 -- a roughly 200% increase," NOAA's statement said. "By 2050, the nation is expected to experience an average of 45 to 85 high-tide flooding days per year."

NOAA's 2023 High Tide Flooding Outlook predicted the U.S. would experience three times the number of "nuisance flood" or "sunny flood" days compared with 2000.

NOAA's 2023 report said from May 2022 to April 2023 eight of 98 locations measured broke high-tide flood day records.

That report expected 2024 to see more high-tide flood days.

Latest Headlines

Study: Highest ocean temperatures in 400 years threaten Great Barrier Reef
Science News // 4 hours ago
Study: Highest ocean temperatures in 400 years threaten Great Barrier Reef
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Facing the hottest ocean temperatures in four centuries, scientists said that Australia's Great Barrier Reef could face "critical damage."
SpaceX delays Crew-9 astronaut launch amid uncertainty over Boeing Starliner
Science News // 18 hours ago
SpaceX delays Crew-9 astronaut launch amid uncertainty over Boeing Starliner
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Tuesday delayed its Crew-9 astronaut launch, originally scheduled for Aug. 18. Crew-9 will now launch Sept. 24, to leave space for Boeing's Starliner which remains stalled at the International Space Station.
China launches first satellites for Internet megaconstellation into space
Science News // 1 day ago
China launches first satellites for Internet megaconstellation into space
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- China on Tuesday successfully launched a satellite group up into space with more on the way aimed at improving broadband services across the massive Asian nation.
Chang'e 6 samples: What the rocks from far side of moon might hold
Science News // 1 day ago
Chang'e 6 samples: What the rocks from far side of moon might hold
Scientists expect the Chang'e 6 samples to deliver not only key geologic knowledge about the moon, but also improve their understanding of Earth and the solar system's early history.
Cygnus resupply spacecraft reaches ISS with four tons of supplies, experiments
Science News // 1 day ago
Cygnus resupply spacecraft reaches ISS with four tons of supplies, experiments
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The resupply Cygnus spacecraft reached the International Space Station on Tuesday morning, delivering some four tons of supplies to the orbiting laboratory, NASA said.
SpaceX launches Northrop Grumman mission to ISS
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches Northrop Grumman mission to ISS
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched a resupply mission for the International Space Station on Sunday after it was postponed Saturday because of unfavorable weather.
SpaceX delays resupply mission to International Space Station with bad weather
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX delays resupply mission to International Space Station with bad weather
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX scrubbed plans to launch a re-supply mission to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday morning because of unfavorable weather conditions.
Rear Adm. Chad Cary to head NOAA corps overseeing research, hurricane planes
Science News // 5 days ago
Rear Adm. Chad Cary to head NOAA corps overseeing research, hurricane planes
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Rear Adm. Chad Cary will lead the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps and NOAA Office of Marine and Aviation Operations following confirmation by the U.S. Senate.
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites; fourth liftoff in week
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites; fourth liftoff in week
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites into orbit early Friday morning from the Kennedy Space Center Pad 39A.
Oxygen-depleted 'dead zone' in Gulf of Mexico larger than expected this year
Science News // 6 days ago
Oxygen-depleted 'dead zone' in Gulf of Mexico larger than expected this year
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Gulf of Mexico's "dead zone" is the 12th largest on record this year, according to a Thursday report from NOAA-supported scientists. It's roughly 6,705 square miles this year, larger than expected.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chang'e 6 samples: What the rocks from far side of moon might hold
Chang'e 6 samples: What the rocks from far side of moon might hold
SpaceX delays Crew-9 astronaut launch amid uncertainty over Boeing Starliner
SpaceX delays Crew-9 astronaut launch amid uncertainty over Boeing Starliner
SpaceX launches Northrop Grumman mission to ISS
SpaceX launches Northrop Grumman mission to ISS
Cygnus resupply spacecraft reaches ISS with four tons of supplies, experiments
Cygnus resupply spacecraft reaches ISS with four tons of supplies, experiments
China launches first satellites for Internet megaconstellation into space
China launches first satellites for Internet megaconstellation into space
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement