SpaceX delays Crew-9 astronaut launch amid uncertainty over Boeing Starliner

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX has delayed this month's Crew-9 astronaut launch to Sept. 24, to accommodate a traffic jam at the International Space Station as Boeing's Starliner remains stalled at the orbiting laboratory. SpaceX was scheduled to launch its ninth operational flight for NASA with four astronauts to the ISS on Aug. 18, before the space agency announced the delay Monday. Advertisement

"This adjustment allows more time for mission managers to finalize return planning for the agency's Boeing Crew Flight Test currently docked to the orbiting laboratory," NASA said.

Boeing's new Starliner capsule launched June 5, with NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore to the ISS. Despite plans to return Starliner and its crew to Earth a week later, NASA has repeatedly delayed the mission for two months so Crew Flight Test members can study Starliner's issues that include five failed reaction control system thrusters.

As SpaceX delays this month's launch, NASA will use the time to determine the flightworthiness of Starliner and whether it is safe to bring Williams and Wilmore home.

"Starliner ground teams are taking their time to analyze the results of recent docked hot-fire testing, finalize flight rationale for the spacecraft's integrated propulsion system and confirm system reliability ahead of Starliner's return to Earth," NASA said in a statement Tuesday. "NASA and Boeing continue to evaluate the spacecraft's readiness, and no decisions have been made regarding Starliner's return."

NASA could ultimately decide to tap SpaceX to bring Williams and Wilmore back to Earth, if the space agency determines that would be the safer route.

"There are a lot of good reasons to complete this mission and bring Butch and Suni home on Starliner," Steve Stich, NASA's commercial crew program manager, said last month.

"Of course, I'm very confident we have a good vehicle to bring the crew back with," Mark Nappi, Boeing's commercial crew program manager, added as the company weighed in with an update.

"Boeing remains confident in the Starliner spacecraft and its ability to return safely with crew. We continue to support NASA's requests for additional testing, data, analysis and reviews to affirm the spacecraft's safe undocking and landing capabilities," the company wrote.

"Our confidence is based on this abundance of valuable testing from Boeing and NASA. The testing has confirmed 27 of 28 thrusters are healthy and back to full operational capability," Boeing added.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Tuesday he too is confident that NASA will make the right call, adding "I especially have confidence since I have the final decision."

As the Crew-9 mission waits another month to launch, liftoff will now take place from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida to "deconflict with pad preparations for NASA's Europa Clipper mission beginning this September."

The Crew-9 mission will mark the first-ever crewed launch from SLC-40.