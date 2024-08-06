Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 6, 2024 / 10:33 PM

SpaceX delays Crew-9 astronaut launch amid uncertainty over Boeing Starliner

By Sheri Walsh
The Crew Dragon spacecraft sits on top of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as it is prepared to launch NASA's Crew 8 to the International Space Station on March 2. On Tuesday, NASA announced the SpaceX launch of this month's Crew-9 mission has been pushed back to Sept. 24, to accommodate Boeing's Starliner which is currently stranded, along with two U.S. astronauts, at ISS. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
1 of 2 | The Crew Dragon spacecraft sits on top of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as it is prepared to launch NASA's Crew 8 to the International Space Station on March 2. On Tuesday, NASA announced the SpaceX launch of this month's Crew-9 mission has been pushed back to Sept. 24, to accommodate Boeing's Starliner which is currently stranded, along with two U.S. astronauts, at ISS. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX has delayed this month's Crew-9 astronaut launch to Sept. 24, to accommodate a traffic jam at the International Space Station as Boeing's Starliner remains stalled at the orbiting laboratory.

SpaceX was scheduled to launch its ninth operational flight for NASA with four astronauts to the ISS on Aug. 18, before the space agency announced the delay Monday.

Advertisement

"This adjustment allows more time for mission managers to finalize return planning for the agency's Boeing Crew Flight Test currently docked to the orbiting laboratory," NASA said.

Boeing's new Starliner capsule launched June 5, with NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore to the ISS. Despite plans to return Starliner and its crew to Earth a week later, NASA has repeatedly delayed the mission for two months so Crew Flight Test members can study Starliner's issues that include five failed reaction control system thrusters.

Related

As SpaceX delays this month's launch, NASA will use the time to determine the flightworthiness of Starliner and whether it is safe to bring Williams and Wilmore home.

"Starliner ground teams are taking their time to analyze the results of recent docked hot-fire testing, finalize flight rationale for the spacecraft's integrated propulsion system and confirm system reliability ahead of Starliner's return to Earth," NASA said in a statement Tuesday. "NASA and Boeing continue to evaluate the spacecraft's readiness, and no decisions have been made regarding Starliner's return."

Advertisement

NASA could ultimately decide to tap SpaceX to bring Williams and Wilmore back to Earth, if the space agency determines that would be the safer route.

"There are a lot of good reasons to complete this mission and bring Butch and Suni home on Starliner," Steve Stich, NASA's commercial crew program manager, said last month.

"Of course, I'm very confident we have a good vehicle to bring the crew back with," Mark Nappi, Boeing's commercial crew program manager, added as the company weighed in with an update.

"Boeing remains confident in the Starliner spacecraft and its ability to return safely with crew. We continue to support NASA's requests for additional testing, data, analysis and reviews to affirm the spacecraft's safe undocking and landing capabilities," the company wrote.

"Our confidence is based on this abundance of valuable testing from Boeing and NASA. The testing has confirmed 27 of 28 thrusters are healthy and back to full operational capability," Boeing added.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Tuesday he too is confident that NASA will make the right call, adding "I especially have confidence since I have the final decision."

As the Crew-9 mission waits another month to launch, liftoff will now take place from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida to "deconflict with pad preparations for NASA's Europa Clipper mission beginning this September."

Advertisement

The Crew-9 mission will mark the first-ever crewed launch from SLC-40.

Latest Headlines

China launches first satellites for Internet megaconstellation into space
Science News // 10 hours ago
China launches first satellites for Internet megaconstellation into space
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- China on Tuesday successfully launched a satellite group up into space with more on the way aimed at improving broadband services across the massive Asian nation.
Chang'e 6 samples: What the rocks from far side of moon might hold
Science News // 11 hours ago
Chang'e 6 samples: What the rocks from far side of moon might hold
Scientists expect the Chang'e 6 samples to deliver not only key geologic knowledge about the moon, but also improve their understanding of Earth and the solar system's early history.
Cygnus resupply spacecraft reaches ISS with four tons of supplies, experiments
Science News // 12 hours ago
Cygnus resupply spacecraft reaches ISS with four tons of supplies, experiments
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The resupply Cygnus spacecraft reached the International Space Station on Tuesday morning, delivering some four tons of supplies to the orbiting laboratory, NASA said.
SpaceX launches Northrop Grumman mission to ISS
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches Northrop Grumman mission to ISS
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched a resupply mission for the International Space Station on Sunday after it was postponed Saturday because of unfavorable weather.
SpaceX delays resupply mission to International Space Station with bad weather
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX delays resupply mission to International Space Station with bad weather
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX scrubbed plans to launch a re-supply mission to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday morning because of unfavorable weather conditions.
Rear Adm. Chad Cary to head NOAA corps overseeing research, hurricane planes
Science News // 4 days ago
Rear Adm. Chad Cary to head NOAA corps overseeing research, hurricane planes
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Rear Adm. Chad Cary will lead the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps and NOAA Office of Marine and Aviation Operations following confirmation by the U.S. Senate.
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites; fourth liftoff in week
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites; fourth liftoff in week
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites into orbit early Friday morning from the Kennedy Space Center Pad 39A.
Oxygen-depleted 'dead zone' in Gulf of Mexico larger than expected this year
Science News // 5 days ago
Oxygen-depleted 'dead zone' in Gulf of Mexico larger than expected this year
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Gulf of Mexico's "dead zone" is the 12th largest on record this year, according to a Thursday report from NOAA-supported scientists. It's roughly 6,705 square miles this year, larger than expected.
Perseids meteor shower, blue moon to captivate stargazers in August
Science News // 1 week ago
Perseids meteor shower, blue moon to captivate stargazers in August
Look up in August: The Perseids is often touted as the best meteor shower of the year and will put on a dazzling display as it peaks next month. And a blue moon also will captivate stargazers in August.
ULA launches top-secret Space Force payload on Atlas V rocket
Science News // 1 week ago
ULA launches top-secret Space Force payload on Atlas V rocket
July 30 (UPI) -- The United Launch Alliance saw its Atlas V rocket liftoff from Launch Complex 41 for a national security mission on Tuesday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX launches Northrop Grumman mission to ISS
SpaceX launches Northrop Grumman mission to ISS
Chang'e 6 samples: What the rocks from far side of moon might hold
Chang'e 6 samples: What the rocks from far side of moon might hold
Cygnus resupply spacecraft reaches ISS with four tons of supplies, experiments
Cygnus resupply spacecraft reaches ISS with four tons of supplies, experiments
China launches first satellites for Internet megaconstellation into space
China launches first satellites for Internet megaconstellation into space
SpaceX delays resupply mission to International Space Station with bad weather
SpaceX delays resupply mission to International Space Station with bad weather
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement