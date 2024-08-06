Trending
Science News
Aug. 6, 2024 / 9:46 AM

Cygnus resupply spacecraft reaches ISS with four tons of supplies, experiments

By Clyde Hughes
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft for NASA on a mission designated as NG-21 to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida on Sunday. It reached the International Space Station on Tuesday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft for NASA on a mission designated as NG-21 to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida on Sunday. It reached the International Space Station on Tuesday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Northrup Grumman's Cygnus resupply spacecraft reached the International Space Station early Tuesday morning, delivering some four tons of supplies to the orbiting laboratory, NASA said.

Cygnus completed installation on the ISS at 5:33 a.m. EDT, NASA said.

It brought 8,200 pounds of scientific investigation and cargo to the ISS's orbiting laboratory on the 21st resupply mission carried out by Northrup Grumman.

"Cygnus will remain at the space station until January when it departs the orbiting laboratory at which point will dispose of several thousand pounds of debris through its re-entry into Earth's atmosphere where it will harmlessly burn up," NASA said.

NASA said Cygnus carried up tests for water recovery technology and a process to produce stem cells in microgravity, studies of the effect of spaceflight on microorganism DNA and liver tissue growth.

The experiments delivered include Rotifer-B2, which will examine the impacts of spaceflight on the repair mechanisms of the Adineta vaga species of rotifer, which are "tiny but complex organisms known for their ability to withstand harsh conditions including radiation doses 100 times higher than human cells can survive," according to NASA.

Cygnus left Cape Canaveral via the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday.

It reached the ISS safely despite a little bit of uncertainty, officials said. The space freighter missed an engine burn after it left the Falcon 9's upper stage and then aborted a rescheduled burn less than an hour later.

After Northrup Grumman engineers investigated the data, they confirmed the readings were acceptable and Cygnus was allowed to perform the new engine burns needed to get the spacecraft back on course.

SpaceX launches Northrop Grumman mission to ISS
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX launches Northrop Grumman mission to ISS
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched a resupply mission for the International Space Station on Sunday after it was postponed Saturday because of unfavorable weather.
SpaceX delays resupply mission to International Space Station with bad weather
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX delays resupply mission to International Space Station with bad weather
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX scrubbed plans to launch a re-supply mission to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday morning because of unfavorable weather conditions.
Rear Adm. Chad Cary to head NOAA corps overseeing research, hurricane planes
Science News // 3 days ago
Rear Adm. Chad Cary to head NOAA corps overseeing research, hurricane planes
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Rear Adm. Chad Cary will lead the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps and NOAA Office of Marine and Aviation Operations following confirmation by the U.S. Senate.
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites; fourth liftoff in week
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites; fourth liftoff in week
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites into orbit early Friday morning from the Kennedy Space Center Pad 39A.
Oxygen-depleted 'dead zone' in Gulf of Mexico larger than expected this year
Science News // 4 days ago
Oxygen-depleted 'dead zone' in Gulf of Mexico larger than expected this year
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Gulf of Mexico's "dead zone" is the 12th largest on record this year, according to a Thursday report from NOAA-supported scientists. It's roughly 6,705 square miles this year, larger than expected.
Perseids meteor shower, blue moon to captivate stargazers in August
Science News // 6 days ago
Perseids meteor shower, blue moon to captivate stargazers in August
Look up in August: The Perseids is often touted as the best meteor shower of the year and will put on a dazzling display as it peaks next month. And a blue moon also will captivate stargazers in August.
ULA launches top-secret Space Force payload on Atlas V rocket
Science News // 1 week ago
ULA launches top-secret Space Force payload on Atlas V rocket
July 30 (UPI) -- The United Launch Alliance saw its Atlas V rocket liftoff from Launch Complex 41 for a national security mission on Tuesday morning.
ULA plans to launch Atlas 5 from Florida for Space Force
Science News // 1 week ago
ULA plans to launch Atlas 5 from Florida for Space Force
July 29 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance plans to launch an Atlas 5 rocket's 58th and final national security mission on Tuesday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
SpaceX launches back-to-back Starlink missions
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches back-to-back Starlink missions
July 28 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched back-to-back Starlink missions from California and Florida on Saturday and Sunday, an apparent return to normal operations after suffering an anomaly to one of its rockets.
SpaceX launches 23 satellites aboard Falcon 9, resuming flights after FAA halt
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches 23 satellites aboard Falcon 9, resuming flights after FAA halt
July 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Saturday launched a Falcon 9 with 23 Starlink satellites from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the first flight for the rocket after the FAA halted the program because of a mishap in California on July 11.
