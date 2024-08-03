Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 3, 2024 / 9:37 AM / Updated at 10:02 AM

Tropical Storm Debby continues to strengthen in Gulf of Mexico

By Allen Cone & Adam Schrader
Tropical Depression 4 was moving past Cuba and along the Gulf of Mexico with the storm forecast to become tropical storm Debby by Saturday. Image courtesy National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
1 of 2 | Tropical Depression 4 was moving past Cuba and along the Gulf of Mexico with the storm forecast to become tropical storm Debby by Saturday. Image courtesy National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Debby continued to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico after emerging Saturday afternoon, already causing some tropical storm-force winds in the Florida Keys.

The storm is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday night before making landfall Monday with "potentially historic" rainfall.

Advertisement

In its 8 a.m. update, the National Hurricane Center said the storm has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is about 155 miles southwest of Tampa.

The storm continues to gradually turn to the right and forecasters have high confidence that the core of the cyclone will reach the Big Bend region of Florida by early Monday morning.

Related

"While Debby moves across the very warm waters of the eastern Gulf of Mexico and remains in a relatively low wind shear environment, the storm will have an opportunity to strengthen rapidly before reaching the coast," the NHC said.

Water temperatures over the eastern Gulf of Mexico are in the mid to upper 80s, according to forecasters. Warm ocean waters, typically above 79.7 degrees, provide the necessary heat and moisture that cyclones need to form and then fuel their growth.

"The reliable intensity models all suggest significant strengthening, and the degree of intensification will be most related to how quickly Debby develops an inner core," the NHC said.

Advertisement

Forecasters are predicting a "significant flooding event" caused by the slow-moving speed of the storm and its erratic movements, as well as heavy rainfall.

A hurricane warning was issued for the Florida Gulf Coast from the Suwannee River to the Ochlockonee River. A hurricane watch is in effect for the Florida coast, from west of the Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass and from east of the Suwannee River to Yankeetown.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from the Florida Keys west of the Seven Mile Bridge, including the Dry Tortugas, and the west coast of the Florida peninsula from south of Yankeetown to East Cape Sable.

A tropical storm watch stretches from Florida Keys north of the Seven Mile Bridge to the Channel 5 Bridge, and the Florida coast west of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach.

A storm surge warning is in effect from Florida Keys west of the Seven Mile Bridge including the Dry Tortugas, to the west coast of the Florida peninsula from south of the Suwannee River to East Cape Sable.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Thursday night in 61 of 67 counties.

At least one tornado is possible across the Florida Keys and the western Florida Peninsula tonight through Sunday morning, NHC said.

Advertisement

After landfall, weakening steering currents should cause the cyclone to slow down while it moves northeastward or eastward over parts of northern Florida and southern Georgia.

The storm is expected to produce rainfall totals of 6 to 12 inches, with maximum rainfall totals up to 18 inches across portions of Florida and across the U.S. coast through Thursday, according to NHC.

Previous storms were Tropical Storm Alberto, Hurricane Beryl and Tropical Storm Chris.

Latest Headlines

Hurricane Carlotta, Tropical Storm Daniel moving in the Pacific Ocean
Science News // 23 hours ago
Hurricane Carlotta, Tropical Storm Daniel moving in the Pacific Ocean
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Two storms -- Hurricane Carlotta and Tropical Storm Daniel -- are moving in the Pacific Ocean.
SpaceX delays resupply mission to International Space Station with bad weather
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX delays resupply mission to International Space Station with bad weather
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX scrubbed plans to launch a re-supply mission to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday morning because of unfavorable weather conditions.
Rear Adm. Chad Cary to head NOAA corps overseeing research, hurricane planes
Science News // 1 day ago
Rear Adm. Chad Cary to head NOAA corps overseeing research, hurricane planes
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Rear Adm. Chad Cary will lead the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps and NOAA Office of Marine and Aviation Operations following confirmation by the U.S. Senate.
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites; fourth liftoff in week
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites; fourth liftoff in week
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites into orbit early Friday morning from the Kennedy Space Center Pad 39A.
Oxygen-depleted 'dead zone' in Gulf of Mexico larger than expected this year
Science News // 2 days ago
Oxygen-depleted 'dead zone' in Gulf of Mexico larger than expected this year
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Gulf of Mexico's "dead zone" is the 12th largest on record this year, according to a Thursday report from NOAA-supported scientists. It's roughly 6,705 square miles this year, larger than expected.
Perseids meteor shower, blue moon to captivate stargazers in August
Science News // 4 days ago
Perseids meteor shower, blue moon to captivate stargazers in August
Look up in August: The Perseids is often touted as the best meteor shower of the year and will put on a dazzling display as it peaks next month. And a blue moon also will captivate stargazers in August.
ULA launches top-secret Space Force payload on Atlas V rocket
Science News // 5 days ago
ULA launches top-secret Space Force payload on Atlas V rocket
July 30 (UPI) -- The United Launch Alliance saw its Atlas V rocket liftoff from Launch Complex 41 for a national security mission on Tuesday morning.
ULA plans to launch Atlas 5 from Florida for Space Force
Science News // 5 days ago
ULA plans to launch Atlas 5 from Florida for Space Force
July 29 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance plans to launch an Atlas 5 rocket's 58th and final national security mission on Tuesday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
SpaceX launches back-to-back Starlink missions
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches back-to-back Starlink missions
July 28 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched back-to-back Starlink missions from California and Florida on Saturday and Sunday, an apparent return to normal operations after suffering an anomaly to one of its rockets.
SpaceX launches 23 satellites aboard Falcon 9, resuming flights after FAA halt
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches 23 satellites aboard Falcon 9, resuming flights after FAA halt
July 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Saturday launched a Falcon 9 with 23 Starlink satellites from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the first flight for the rocket after the FAA halted the program because of a mishap in California on July 11.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rear Adm. Chad Cary to head NOAA corps overseeing research, hurricane planes
Rear Adm. Chad Cary to head NOAA corps overseeing research, hurricane planes
Hurricane Carlotta, Tropical Storm Daniel moving in the Pacific Ocean
Hurricane Carlotta, Tropical Storm Daniel moving in the Pacific Ocean
SpaceX delays resupply mission to International Space Station with bad weather
SpaceX delays resupply mission to International Space Station with bad weather
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites; fourth liftoff in week
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites; fourth liftoff in week
Oxygen-depleted 'dead zone' in Gulf of Mexico larger than expected this year
Oxygen-depleted 'dead zone' in Gulf of Mexico larger than expected this year
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement