Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Two storms -- Hurricane Carlotta and Tropical Storm Daniel -- are moving in the Pacific Ocean. Carlotta, a Category 1 storm, is about 705 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California with maximum sustained winds of 90 and moving west at 14 mph.

NHC, in its 8 a.m. PDT update, forecasts a slower westward to west-northwestward motion during the next few days.

Daniel formed in the far western east Pacific on Saturday morning and is expected to be a short-lived storm, according to NHC .

In its 8 a.m. PDT update, Dan is about 1,500 miles west-southwest of Baja California with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving northwest at 5 mph.

NHC anticipates a turn toward the northeast over the "next several days with a gradual increase in forward speed."

Then some gradual weakening is expected thereafter.