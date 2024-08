A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is prepared to launch the Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft for NASA to the International Space Station at 11:28 a.m. Saturday from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX scrubbed plans to launch a re-supply mission to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday morning because of unfavorable weather conditions. The Falcon 9 was scheduled to launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at 11:29 a.m. ET. Advertisement

A backup launch opportunity is 11:02 a.m. ET Sunday. But the 45th Weather Squadron predicts only a 10% chance of favorable conditions then.

SpaceX provides a livestream.

Due to unfavorable weather, we are standing down from today's launch of @northropgrumman's NG-21 mission. Next launch opportunity is Sunday, August 4 → https://t.co/bsNx0Xb6I3— SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 3, 2024

Also Sunday, SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 of 23 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

From Florida, this is the 21st Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo spacecraft for NASA.

And it's the 10th flight of the first-stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Ax-2, Euclid, Ax-3, CRS-30, SES ASTRA 1P, and four Starlink missions. After first-stage stage separation, Falcon 9 will land on Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Besides supplies, the spacecraft includes water recovery technology, a process to produce stem cells in microgravity, studies of the effects of spaceflight on microorganism DNA, liver tissue growth and live science demonstrations for students.