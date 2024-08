Rear Adm. Chad Cary, confirmed by the U.,S. Senate, assumed command of the NOAA Corps. NOAA announced Friday he will oversee NOAA's fleet, including "hurricane hunters" in specialized aircraft. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Rear Adm. Chad Cary will lead the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps and NOAA Office of Marine and Aviation Operations following confirmation by the U.S. Senate. Part of his duties are to oversee NOAA's fleet of 15 research and survey ships and 10 specialized aircraft that include NOAA's hurricane hunters. Advertisement

"Rear Adm. Cary's leadership will ensure that we can continue to provide essential services to the public -- from hurricane forecasts to nautical charts," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement. "I congratulate him on his confirmation to serve as the next director of OMAO and the NOAA Corps and thank him for his service to our nation."

Cary has held commanded position on NOAA ships Reuben Lasker and John N. Cobb and has experience across many operational and management assignments with NOAA.

"Rear Adm. Cary is a proven leader who has the skills, experience and dedication needed to advance NOAA's science, service and stewardship mission," said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad in a statement.

Spinrad expressed confidence that Cary will "will lead the NOAA Corps and NOAA fleet both capably and effectively as we work together to meet the challenges of a dynamic world."

Advertisement

Cary said in a statement, "I am grateful for this opportunity to continue serving the nation alongside our highly skilled and dedicated workforce."

Born and raised in Alaska, Cary joined the NOAA Corps in 2001 after earning a bachelor's degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.