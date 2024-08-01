Trending
Science News
Aug. 1, 2024 / 3:18 PM

Oxygen-depleted 'dead zone' in Gulf of Mexico larger than expected this year

By Doug Cunningham
The Gulf of Mexico dead zone this year is a larger than expected 6,705 square miles, NOAA reported Thursday. It's an area of very low to no oxygen that kills marine life. Dr. Jill Tupitza and doctoral student Allison Noble collect near-bottom water aboard Research Vessel Pelican to obtain oxygen measurements used to determine the size of the Gulf of Mexico hypoxic zone. Photo courtesy of NOAA by LUMCON/LSU, Cassandra Glaspie
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Gulf of Mexico's "dead zone" is the 12th largest on record this year, according to a Thursday report from NOAA-supported scientists. It's roughly 6,705 square miles this year, larger than expected.

The zone is an area of low to no oxygen in the water, and it can kill fish and other marine life.

"It's critical that we measure this region's hypoxia as an indicator of ocean health, particularly under a changing climate and potential intensification of storms and increases in precipitation and runoff," said NOAA's National Ocean Service assistant administrator Nicole LeBoeuf in a statement.

She said the long-term dataset on the gulf's dead zone "helps decision makers as they adjust their strategies to reduce the dead zone and manage impacts to coastal resources and communities."

Scientists had predicted an above-average dead zone of roughly 5,827 square miles, based mostly on Mississippi River discharge and runoff data.

"The area of bottom-water hypoxia was larger than predicted by the Mississippi River discharge and nitrogen load for 2024, but within the range experienced over the nearly four decades that this research cruise has been conducted," said Louisiana State University Professor Nancy Rabalais in a statement.

The average dead zone size over 37 years is 5,205 square miles, according to NOAA.

In 2023 the dead zone was a smaller-than-expected 3,058 square miles.

The five-year average dead zone size is 4,298 square miles.

Louisiana State University scientists and the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium led the dead zone survey this year aboard the LUMCON research vessel.

The data collected is used by the Mississippi River/Gulf of Mexico Hypoxia task Force. That state and federal partnership wants to reach a goal of cutting the five-year average size of the Gulf of Mexico dead zone to fewer than 1,900 miles by 2035.

The Environmental Protection Agency's Bruno Pigott said in a statement, "EPA is committed to its partnership with state and local governments and Tribes in the Mississippi-Atchafalaya River Basin, working together to reduce nutrient pollution and protect the health of the Gulf. In fact, thanks to President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, EPA is investing $60 million into this effort."

Dead zones are formed from an overgrowth of algae resulting from excess nutrient runoff into the gulf waters. When the algae die and decompose oxygen in the water is depleted.

The Gulf Hypoxia Program was created in June 2022 by the EPA to accelerate nutrient reduction actions aimed at cutting the amount of nutrients that feed the dead zone algae growth.

Forecasters predict Tropical Storm Carlotta to grow into hurricane
Science News // 2 hours ago
Forecasters predict Tropical Storm Carlotta to grow into hurricane
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service said Thursday that Pacific Ocean Tropical Storm Carlotta is expected to become a hurricane late Thursday or Friday.
Perseids meteor shower, blue moon to captivate stargazers in August
Science News // 2 days ago
Perseids meteor shower, blue moon to captivate stargazers in August
Look up in August: The Perseids is often touted as the best meteor shower of the year and will put on a dazzling display as it peaks next month. And a blue moon also will captivate stargazers in August.
ULA launches top-secret Space Force payload on Atlas V rocket
Science News // 2 days ago
ULA launches top-secret Space Force payload on Atlas V rocket
July 30 (UPI) -- The United Launch Alliance saw its Atlas V rocket liftoff from Launch Complex 41 for a national security mission on Tuesday morning.
ULA plans to launch Atlas 5 from Florida for Space Force
Science News // 3 days ago
ULA plans to launch Atlas 5 from Florida for Space Force
July 29 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance plans to launch an Atlas 5 rocket's 58th and final national security mission on Tuesday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
SpaceX launches back-to-back Starlink missions
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches back-to-back Starlink missions
July 28 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched back-to-back Starlink missions from California and Florida on Saturday and Sunday, an apparent return to normal operations after suffering an anomaly to one of its rockets.
SpaceX launches 23 satellites aboard Falcon 9, resuming flights after FAA halt
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX launches 23 satellites aboard Falcon 9, resuming flights after FAA halt
July 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Saturday launched a Falcon 9 with 23 Starlink satellites from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the first flight for the rocket after the FAA halted the program because of a mishap in California on July 11.
Scientists discover first of its kind energy peak -- or 'jet' -- from gamma ray burst
Science News // 6 days ago
Scientists discover first of its kind energy peak -- or 'jet' -- from gamma ray burst
July 25 (UPI) -- Scientists have announced a never-before-seen energy peak that resulted from the largest gamma ray burst in history, NASA announced Thursday.
SpaceX to resume Falcon 9 Starlink launches
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX to resume Falcon 9 Starlink launches
July 26 (UPI) -- Only two weeks after suffering an anomaly to one of its rockets, SpaceX now has Federal Aviation Administration clearance to launch 23 of its Starlink broadband satellites Saturday.
Tagging seals with sensors helps scientists track changing oceans
Science News // 6 days ago
Tagging seals with sensors helps scientists track changing oceans
A surprising technique has helped scientists observe how Earth's oceans are changing, and it's not using specialized robots or artificial intelligence. It's tagging seals.
Mars rock found by NASA rover indicates possible microbial life
Science News // 6 days ago
Mars rock found by NASA rover indicates possible microbial life
July 26 (UPI) -- Spots found on a reddish Mars rock found by NASA's Perseverance rover have led scientists to believe the chemical reactions in the rock could have supported microbial life on the red planet billions of years ago.
