Tropical Storm Carlotta off the western coast of Mexico is expected to grow into a hurricane, forecasters said. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The National Hurricane Center said Thursday that Pacific Ocean Tropical Storm Carlotta is expected to become a hurricane late Thursday or Friday. In its 8 a.m. MST update, the NHC said Carlottta was located about 455 miles west-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, is already packing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. Carlotta is moving west-northwest out into the Pacific Ocean at about 12 mph. Advertisement

"This motion is expected to continue [Thursday], followed by a turn toward the west on Friday and a continued westward motion through the weekend," the National Hurricane Center said.

"Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days and Carlotta is expected to become a hurricane today or [Friday]."

The center said its tropical storm winds extend 60 miles from the eye.

"Swells generated by Carlotta will affect the coasts of west-central mainland Mexico and the southern Baja California peninsula beginning later [Thursday]," the center said. "These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions through the weekend."