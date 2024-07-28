Advertisement
Science News
July 28, 2024 / 10:54 AM

SpaceX launches back-to-back Starlink missions

By Adam Schrader
SpaceX launched back-to-back Starlink missions from California and Florida on Saturday and Sunday, an apparent return to normal operations after suffering an anomaly to one of its rockets. Photo courtesy of SpaceX
SpaceX launched back-to-back Starlink missions from California and Florida on Saturday and Sunday, an apparent return to normal operations after suffering an anomaly to one of its rockets. Photo courtesy of SpaceX

July 28 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched back-to-back Starlink missions from California and Florida on Saturday and Sunday, an apparent return to normal operations after suffering an anomaly to one of its rockets.

The launches resumed when the Federal Aviation Administration cleared Elon Musk's space exploration company Friday to launch 23 of its Starlink broadband satellites Saturday morning. The program had been halted July 11 after a mishap.

Advertisement

After the first of the Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 39A at 1:45 a.m. EDT in Florida on Saturday, SpaceX launched two more rockets early Sunday morning.

At 1:09 p.m. EDT, SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40, also located at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Related

"This was the 14th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, Intelsat G-37, NG-20, and now eight Starlink missions," the company said in a statement.

Musk, who has been feuding with his daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson over transgender rights, touted the launch as the "300th reuse of a Falcon rocket boost stage" on his social media website X, hours after sharing a meme mocking transgender issues.

Advertisement

After that launch, at 2:22 a.m. PDT, a Falcon 9 rocket launched 21 Starlink satellites, including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities, to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

This marked the 17th flight for that first stage booster, which previously launched NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, Transporter-8, Transporter-9, NROL-146, and now 10 Starlink missions. That booster landed on a barge called "Of Course I Still Love You."

Latest Headlines

Scientists discover first of its kind energy peak -- or 'jet' -- from gamma ray burst
Science News // 2 days ago
Scientists discover first of its kind energy peak -- or 'jet' -- from gamma ray burst
July 25 (UPI) -- Scientists have announced a never-before-seen energy peak that resulted from the largest gamma ray burst in history, NASA announced Thursday.
SpaceX to resume Falcon 9 Starlink launches
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX to resume Falcon 9 Starlink launches
July 26 (UPI) -- Only two weeks after suffering an anomaly to one of its rockets, SpaceX now has Federal Aviation Administration clearance to launch 23 of its Starlink broadband satellites Saturday.
Tagging seals with sensors helps scientists track changing oceans
Science News // 2 days ago
Tagging seals with sensors helps scientists track changing oceans
A surprising technique has helped scientists observe how Earth's oceans are changing, and it's not using specialized robots or artificial intelligence. It's tagging seals.
Mars rock found by NASA rover indicates possible microbial life
Science News // 2 days ago
Mars rock found by NASA rover indicates possible microbial life
July 26 (UPI) -- Spots found on a reddish Mars rock found by NASA's Perseverance rover have led scientists to believe the chemical reactions in the rock could have supported microbial life on the red planet billions of years ago.
South Korean resort island looks to become home to space industry
Science News // 2 days ago
South Korean resort island looks to become home to space industry
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, July 26 (UPI) -- Over last few years, Jeju has been quietly courting private aerospace companies and start ups with plans to turn its tourism-dependent isle into a space industry hub.
NASA continues to delay return of Boeing Starliner, astronauts from ISS
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA continues to delay return of Boeing Starliner, astronauts from ISS
July 25 (UPI) -- There still is no return date set for the Starliner astronauts aboard the International Space Station, officials with NASA and Boeing said Thursday.
NASA's ICON mission ends with critical breakthroughs on Earth, space weather
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA's ICON mission ends with critical breakthroughs on Earth, space weather
July 24 (UPI) -- Nearly five years after it launched, NASA's Ionospheric Connection Explorer -- or ICON -- mission has officially come to an end, the space agency announced Wednesday.
NOAA, United Airlines to measure greenhouse gases during domestic flights
Science News // 4 days ago
NOAA, United Airlines to measure greenhouse gases during domestic flights
July 23 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is teaming up with United Airlines to measure greenhouse gases and pollutants in the sky during domestic flights.
Solar storm may cause northern lights to be visible from New York to Idaho
Science News // 5 days ago
Solar storm may cause northern lights to be visible from New York to Idaho
July 23 (UPI) -- A solar storm could bring the northern lights to the northern United States this week, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration said.
NASA picks next 4 crew members for simulated Mars mission in Texas
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA picks next 4 crew members for simulated Mars mission in Texas
July 22 (UPI) -- The third volunteer research team to participate in NASA's simulated mission to Mars has been picked, NASA said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

South Korean resort island looks to become home to space industry
South Korean resort island looks to become home to space industry
Scientists discover first of its kind energy peak -- or 'jet' -- from gamma ray burst
Scientists discover first of its kind energy peak -- or 'jet' -- from gamma ray burst
SpaceX to resume Falcon 9 Starlink launches
SpaceX to resume Falcon 9 Starlink launches
NASA continues to delay return of Boeing Starliner, astronauts from ISS
NASA continues to delay return of Boeing Starliner, astronauts from ISS
Mars rock found by NASA rover indicates possible microbial life
Mars rock found by NASA rover indicates possible microbial life
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement