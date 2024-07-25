Advertisement
July 25, 2024 / 8:49 PM / Updated at 8:07 PM

Scientists discover first of its kind energy peak -- or 'jet' -- from gamma ray burst

By Mark Moran
This artist's impression shows two tiny but very dense neutron stars at the point at which they merge and explode as a kilonova. Such a very rare event is expected to produce both gravitational waves and a short gamma-ray burst, both of which were observed on August 17, 2017, by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) and the Virgo Interferometer, and ESA's INTEGRAL telescope and NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope respectively. Photo by ESO/UPI
July 25 (UPI) -- Scientists have announced a never-before-seen energy peak that resulted from the largest gamma ray burst in history, NASA announced Thursday.

The brightest-of-all-time gamma ray burst, which was quickly dubbed the BOAT, was discovered by NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope in October 2022 and was heralded and heavily studied by scientists. Its data, scientists say, shows the evidence of the energy peak, or "jet."

Scientists published a paper about the discovery of the energy peak in the July 26 edition of the journal Science.

"A few minutes after the BOAT erupted, Fermi's Gamma-ray Burst Monitor recorded an unusual energy peak that caught our attention," said lead researcher Maria Edvige Ravasio at Radboud University in the Netherlands.

"When I first saw that signal, it gave me goosebumps. Our analysis since then shows it to be the first high-confidence emission line ever seen in 50 years of studying GRBs."

GRB's, the most powerful explosions in the cosmos, emit enormous amounts of gamma rays, the highest-energy form of light. The most common type occurs when the core of a massive star uses up its fuel, collapses, and forms a spinning black hole.

Matter falling into the black hole powers huge jets that blast through the star's outer layers at nearly the speed of light.

The jets from the GRB are what are of so much interest to scientists now.

"The putative emission line appears almost five minutes after the burst was detected and well after it had dimmed enough to end saturation effects for Fermi," a statement from NASA said, describing why jets are so important.

Previous studies have shown similar emissions, scientists said, but they were all determined to be statistical fluctuations in the data.

"After decades of studying these incredible cosmic explosions, we still don't understand the details of how these jets work," Elizabeth Hays, the Fermi project scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., said in the NASA release.

"Finding clues like this remarkable emission line will help scientists investigate this extreme environment more deeply."

The team of NASA scientists said the most likely source of the jet is the "annihilation of electrons and their antimatter counterparts, positrons," creating a dramatic ejection of energy that are often directed toward Earth.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX to resume Falcon 9 Starlink launches
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX to resume Falcon 9 Starlink launches
July 26 (UPI) -- Only two weeks after suffering an anomaly to one of its rockets, SpaceX now has Federal Aviation Administration clearance to launch 23 of its Starlink broadband satellites Saturday.
Tagging seals with sensors helps scientists track changing oceans
Science News // 1 day ago
Tagging seals with sensors helps scientists track changing oceans
A surprising technique has helped scientists observe how Earth's oceans are changing, and it's not using specialized robots or artificial intelligence. It's tagging seals.
Mars rock found by NASA rover indicates possible microbial life
Science News // 1 day ago
Mars rock found by NASA rover indicates possible microbial life
July 26 (UPI) -- Spots found on a reddish Mars rock found by NASA's Perseverance rover have led scientists to believe the chemical reactions in the rock could have supported microbial life on the red planet billions of years ago.
South Korean resort island looks to become home to space industry
Science News // 1 day ago
South Korean resort island looks to become home to space industry
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, July 26 (UPI) -- Over last few years, Jeju has been quietly courting private aerospace companies and start ups with plans to turn its tourism-dependent isle into a space industry hub.
NASA continues to delay return of Boeing Starliner, astronauts from ISS
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA continues to delay return of Boeing Starliner, astronauts from ISS
July 25 (UPI) -- There still is no return date set for the Starliner astronauts aboard the International Space Station, officials with NASA and Boeing said Thursday.
NASA's ICON mission ends with critical breakthroughs on Earth, space weather
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA's ICON mission ends with critical breakthroughs on Earth, space weather
July 24 (UPI) -- Nearly five years after it launched, NASA's Ionospheric Connection Explorer -- or ICON -- mission has officially come to an end, the space agency announced Wednesday.
NOAA, United Airlines to measure greenhouse gases during domestic flights
Science News // 4 days ago
NOAA, United Airlines to measure greenhouse gases during domestic flights
July 23 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is teaming up with United Airlines to measure greenhouse gases and pollutants in the sky during domestic flights.
Solar storm may cause northern lights to be visible from New York to Idaho
Science News // 4 days ago
Solar storm may cause northern lights to be visible from New York to Idaho
July 23 (UPI) -- A solar storm could bring the northern lights to the northern United States this week, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration said.
NASA picks next 4 crew members for simulated Mars mission in Texas
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA picks next 4 crew members for simulated Mars mission in Texas
July 22 (UPI) -- The third volunteer research team to participate in NASA's simulated mission to Mars has been picked, NASA said Monday.
Researchers may have halted an inherited form of blindness in dogs
Science News // 5 days ago
Researchers may have halted an inherited form of blindness in dogs
A gene test for progressive retinal atrophy could prevent the disease from ever being passed down to puppies and avoiding the possibility that a dog will go blind from it.
