Trending
Advertisement
Science News
July 26, 2024 / 2:19 PM

SpaceX to resume Falcon 9 Starlink launches

By Simon Druker
Only two weeks after suffering an anomaly to one of its rockets, SpaceX now has Federal Aviation Administration clearance to launch 23 of its Starlink broadband satellites Saturday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
1 of 4 | Only two weeks after suffering an anomaly to one of its rockets, SpaceX now has Federal Aviation Administration clearance to launch 23 of its Starlink broadband satellites Saturday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Two weeks after suffering an anomaly to one of its rockets, SpaceX now has Federal Aviation Administration clearance to launch 23 of its Starlink broadband satellites Saturday morning.

SpaceX will live stream the launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and it will take place during a four-hour window starting at 12:21 a.m. EDT using the company's Falcon 9 rocket.

Advertisement

Saturday's launch is expected to see the reusable Falcon 9 rocket return to Earth approximately eight minutes after launch, making a vertical touchdown on a waiting SpaceX drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

An additional four-hour backup launch window is available the following day, the company said on its website.

Related

It will mark the California-based space company's first launch since July 11, when one of its Falcon 9 rockets suffered liquid oxygen leak.

The company referred to the incident as an anomaly. The issue resulted in the 20 satellites aboard being deployed into a lower-than-intended orbit, causing the FAA to temporarily ground the rocket fleet.

"SpaceX submitted its mishap report to the Federal Aviation Administration regarding Falcon 9's launch anomaly on July 11, 2024. SpaceX's investigation team, with oversight from the FAA, was able to identify the most probable cause of the mishap and associated corrective actions to ensure the success of future missions," the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

SpaceX submitted its findings Thursday night to the FAA and the agency found "no public safety issues were involved in the anomaly."

Engineers attempted to salvage about 10 of the satellites by raising their altitudes but were unable to do so.

"Unfortunately, the satellites were in an enormously high-drag environment with a very low perigee of only 135 km above the Earth. As a result, all 20 Starlink satellites from this launch re-entered the Earth's atmosphere. By design, Starlink satellites fully demise upon reentry, posing no threat to public safety. To-date, no debris has been reported after the successful deorbit of Starlink satellites," SpaceX said in the statement.

Latest Headlines

Tagging seals with sensors helps scientists track changing oceans
Science News // 3 hours ago
Tagging seals with sensors helps scientists track changing oceans
A surprising technique has helped scientists observe how Earth's oceans are changing, and it's not using specialized robots or artificial intelligence. It's tagging seals.
Mars rock found by NASA rover indicates possible microbial life
Science News // 3 hours ago
Mars rock found by NASA rover indicates possible microbial life
July 26 (UPI) -- Spots found on a reddish Mars rock found by NASA's Perseverance rover have led scientists to believe the chemical reactions in the rock could have supported microbial life on the red planet billions of years ago.
South Korean resort island looks to become home to space industry
Science News // 8 hours ago
South Korean resort island looks to become home to space industry
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, July 26 (UPI) -- Over last few years, Jeju has been quietly courting private aerospace companies and start ups with plans to turn its tourism-dependent isle into a space industry hub.
Scientists discover first of its kind energy peak -- or 'jet' -- from gamma ray burst
Science News // 17 hours ago
Scientists discover first of its kind energy peak -- or 'jet' -- from gamma ray burst
July 25 (UPI) -- Scientists have announced a never-before-seen energy peak that resulted from the largest gamma ray burst in history, NASA announced Thursday.
NASA continues to delay return of Boeing Starliner, astronauts from ISS
Science News // 23 hours ago
NASA continues to delay return of Boeing Starliner, astronauts from ISS
July 25 (UPI) -- There still is no return date set for the Starliner astronauts aboard the International Space Station, officials with NASA and Boeing said Thursday.
NASA's ICON mission ends with critical breakthroughs on Earth, space weather
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA's ICON mission ends with critical breakthroughs on Earth, space weather
July 24 (UPI) -- Nearly five years after it launched, NASA's Ionospheric Connection Explorer -- or ICON -- mission has officially come to an end, the space agency announced Wednesday.
NOAA, United Airlines to measure greenhouse gases during domestic flights
Science News // 2 days ago
NOAA, United Airlines to measure greenhouse gases during domestic flights
July 23 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is teaming up with United Airlines to measure greenhouse gases and pollutants in the sky during domestic flights.
Solar storm may cause northern lights to be visible from New York to Idaho
Science News // 3 days ago
Solar storm may cause northern lights to be visible from New York to Idaho
July 23 (UPI) -- A solar storm could bring the northern lights to the northern United States this week, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration said.
NASA picks next 4 crew members for simulated Mars mission in Texas
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA picks next 4 crew members for simulated Mars mission in Texas
July 22 (UPI) -- The third volunteer research team to participate in NASA's simulated mission to Mars has been picked, NASA said Monday.
Researchers may have halted an inherited form of blindness in dogs
Science News // 3 days ago
Researchers may have halted an inherited form of blindness in dogs
A gene test for progressive retinal atrophy could prevent the disease from ever being passed down to puppies and avoiding the possibility that a dog will go blind from it.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA continues to delay return of Boeing Starliner, astronauts from ISS
NASA continues to delay return of Boeing Starliner, astronauts from ISS
Scientists discover first of its kind energy peak -- or 'jet' -- from gamma ray burst
Scientists discover first of its kind energy peak -- or 'jet' -- from gamma ray burst
South Korean resort island looks to become home to space industry
South Korean resort island looks to become home to space industry
Mars rock found by NASA rover indicates possible microbial life
Mars rock found by NASA rover indicates possible microbial life
Solar storm may cause northern lights to be visible from New York to Idaho
Solar storm may cause northern lights to be visible from New York to Idaho
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement