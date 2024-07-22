NASA picks next 4 crew members for simulated Mars mission in Texas

July 22 (UPI) -- The third volunteer research team to participate in NASA's simulated mission to Mars has been picked as the United States aims to better understand how humans will react during a deep-space mission, the space agency said Monday.
Erin Anderson, Sergii Iakymov, Brandon Kent and Sarah Elizabeth McCandless are to begin their simulated trek to Mars within NASA's Human Exploration Research Analog -- or HERA -- at Johnson Space Center in Houston on Aug. 9, according to a NASA news release.