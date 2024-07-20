Advertisement
Science News
July 20, 2024 / 12:44 PM

Events commemorate 55th anniversary of moon landing

By Allen Cone
Astronaut and Lunar Module pilot Buzz Aldrin is pictured during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity on the moon on July 20, 1969. Photo courtesy NASA
1 of 4 | Astronaut and Lunar Module pilot Buzz Aldrin is pictured during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity on the moon on July 20, 1969. Photo courtesy NASA | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Amid a full moon from San Diego to Houston to Florida to Washington, D.C., activities on Saturday will mark the 55th anniversary of the first lunar landing and men to walk on the moon.

NASA's two main visitor centers, the Johnson Space Center near Houston and the Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island in Florida, have activities scheduled.

Advertisement

A gala also will take place Saturday night at San Diego Air and Space Museum with Buzz Aldrin, 94, the last surviving member of the three-man Apollo 11 crew, He'll be joined by astronaut Charlie Duke, who was the voice inside Mission Control for the July 20, 1969, moon landing.

Hours later Neil Armstrong stepped foot on the moon, then Aldrin followed him as Michael Collins flew in the Command Module circling the moon.

Related

Activities have been scheduled all week at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, which is near the launch of the spacecraft on July 16, 1969. The spacecraft returned to Earth on July 24 in the Pacific Ocean.

"Don't miss this opportunity to learn about humanity's ongoing journey of space exploration," the complex's website says. " Whether you recall the moment Apollo 11 touched the lunar surface, or you could be the first astronaut to visit Mars, Moon Fest Weekend promises to be an unforgettable experience for all ages."

Advertisement

One Giant Leap short film runs on the top of the hour.

A replica of the Atlas V rocket sits on its side as part of the tour of the space center.

The space center also looks ahead to the next mission to the moon: Artemis. The complex includes the Space Shuttle Atlantis with family-friendly activities scheduled there this weekend.

At the Johnson Space Center in Texas, a special presentation will culminate in a reconstruction of the memorable moon landing.

A panel discussion will explain "what it was like to be in Mission Control for the iconic Apollo 11 Mission that landed the first humans on the moon," according to the center.

Tours are conducted at the Historic Mission Control from which NASA led Gemini and Apollo missions.

On Friday, the center inaugurated the Dorothy Vaughan Center in Honor of the Women of Apollo, honoring the significant contributions and breaking of racial barriers by the late mathematician and NASA's first Black manager.

The National Air and Space Center in Washington, D.C., includes tours. The charred Apollo 11 craft is housed there.

Latest Headlines

Decline in bees, other pollinating insects leads to shrinking crops
Science News // 1 day ago
Decline in bees, other pollinating insects leads to shrinking crops
Many plants, from crops to carnations, cannot bear fruit or reproduce without bees, beetles, butterflies and other insects to pollinate them.
Science explains mind-altering effects of 'magic' mushrooms
Science News // 2 days ago
Science explains mind-altering effects of 'magic' mushrooms
"Magic" mushrooms achieve their psychedelic effects by temporarily scrambling a brain network involved in introspective thinking like daydreaming and remembering, a new study reports.
NASA nixes VIPER lunar rover project
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA nixes VIPER lunar rover project
July 17 (UPI) -- NASA is ending its VIPER lunar rover project created in partnership with Lockheed Martin and General Motors, the space agency announced Wednesday.
NASA ships critical rocket stage to Florida for Artemis II mission to moon
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA ships critical rocket stage to Florida for Artemis II mission to moon
July 17 (UPI) -- NASA on Tuesday rolled out from Louisiana a crucial rocket stage on the way to Florida as part of NASA's Artemis II mission to send humans on the moon again.
Researchers develop 'jelly-like' batteries to power wearable devices, brain implants
Science News // 2 days ago
Researchers develop 'jelly-like' batteries to power wearable devices, brain implants
July 17 (UPI) -- Cambridge University said its researchers have developed an electric-eel-inspired, jelly-like, battery for use in wearable devices and potentially for brain implants to treat neurological conditions.
NASA: Meteor flew over New York City, Statue of Liberty
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA: Meteor flew over New York City, Statue of Liberty
July 17 (UPI) -- A meteor traveling 34,000 mph blasted through Earth's atmosphere before breaking up above midtown Manhattan on Tuesday morning, NASA said.
Science of smell might help make food in space more appealing
Science News // 3 days ago
Science of smell might help make food in space more appealing
Food tends to taste bland in space, making it tough for astronauts to eat enough to stay healthy. Focusing on foods' smell might help overcome this problem, a new study says.
NASA Johnson Space Center to dedicate building to Dorothy Vaughan, women of Apollo
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA Johnson Space Center to dedicate building to Dorothy Vaughan, women of Apollo
July 15 (UPI) -- NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston will name a building after legendary human computer Dorothy Vaughan and the women of the Apollo program on Friday, one day before the 55th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
Newly discovered moon cave could house future lunar explorers, researchers say
Science News // 4 days ago
Newly discovered moon cave could house future lunar explorers, researchers say
July 15 (UPI) -- New findings published Monday suggest a recently discovered cave on the moon could be a good place for future explorers to find shelter from outside elements in a possible base location, according to Italian researchers.
NASA events commemorate 55th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA events commemorate 55th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing
July 15 (UPI) -- NASA will be recognizing the 55th anniversary of the Apollo Moon landing this month with a variety of events and engagements that started on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA nixes VIPER lunar rover project
NASA nixes VIPER lunar rover project
NASA ships critical rocket stage to Florida for Artemis II mission to moon
NASA ships critical rocket stage to Florida for Artemis II mission to moon
Decline in bees, other pollinating insects leads to shrinking crops
Decline in bees, other pollinating insects leads to shrinking crops
NASA: Meteor flew over New York City, Statue of Liberty
NASA: Meteor flew over New York City, Statue of Liberty
Science explains mind-altering effects of 'magic' mushrooms
Science explains mind-altering effects of 'magic' mushrooms
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement