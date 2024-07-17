Trending
Advertisement
Science News
July 17, 2024 / 9:51 AM

Science of smell might help make food in space more appealing

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Food tends to taste bland in space, making it tough for astronauts to eat enough to stay healthy. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Food tends to taste bland in space, making it tough for astronauts to eat enough to stay healthy. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Food tends to taste bland in space, astronauts have reported, making it tough for them to eat enough to stay healthy.

Focusing on foods' smell might help overcome this problem, a new study says.

Advertisement

Aroma plays a big role in the flavor of food, and researchers found that certain scents might be more powerful in the cramped confines of a spacecraft.

Vanilla and almond aromas were more intense when study participants donned virtual reality goggles that simulated the confined setting of the International Space Station, researchers found.

Related

On the other hand, a lemony scent was perceived the same as always, results show.

These findings indicate that the isolation and loneliness of space travel might play a role in astronauts' lack of appetite, researchers concluded.

The VR experiment "really does go a very long way to simulating the experience of being on the space station," said researcher Gail Iles, an associate professor with RMIT University in Australia. "And it really does change how you smell things and how you taste things."

Advertisement

Despite carefully designed diet plans, astronauts aren't eating enough during their voyages, researchers noted.

"What we're going to see in the future with the Artemis missions are much longer missions, years in length, particularly when we go to Mars, so we really need to understand the problems with diet and food and how crew interact with their food," Iles said in a university news release.

Until now, astronauts' lack of appetite has been chalked up to weightlessness, researchers said in background notes.

Weightlessness causes fluid to shift to the upper parts of the body, which triggers facial swelling and nasal congestion that affect the sense of taste and smell, researchers said.

These symptoms typically begin to disappear within a few weeks aboard the space station, but "astronauts are still not enjoying their food even after fluid shift effects have gone, suggesting that there's something more to this," said lead researcher Julia Low, a senior lecturer with RMIT.

For the study, researchers asked 54 adults to strap on VR goggles that simulated being in the space station. They were then exposed to different food odors.

A particular sweet chemical in the aromas of vanilla and almond, called benzaldehyde, might explain this change in people's scent perceptions during the space simulation.

Advertisement

"We believe that it's this sweet aroma that gives that highly intensive aroma within the VR setting," said researcher Jayani Chandrapala, an associate professor with RMIT.

These findings, published Tuesday in the International Journal of Food Science and Technology, could help produce food that will be more appetizing to people in space, Low said.

"One of the long-term aims of the research is to make better tailored foods for astronauts, as well as other people who are in isolated environments, to increase their nutritional intake closer to 100%," Low said.

These results also could help boost the appetites of Earthbound people who struggle to eat enough, researchers added.

"The results of this study could help personalize people's diets in socially isolated situations, including in nursing homes, and improve their nutritional intake," Low said.

More information

NASA has more on deep space food systems.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

NASA Johnson Space Center to dedicate building to Dorothy Vaughan, women of Apollo
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA Johnson Space Center to dedicate building to Dorothy Vaughan, women of Apollo
July 15 (UPI) -- NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston will name a building after legendary human computer Dorothy Vaughan and the women of the Apollo program on Friday, one day before the 55th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
Newly discovered moon cave could house future lunar explorers, researchers say
Science News // 1 day ago
Newly discovered moon cave could house future lunar explorers, researchers say
July 15 (UPI) -- New findings published Monday suggest a recently discovered cave on the moon could be a good place for future explorers to find shelter from outside elements in a possible base location, according to Italian researchers.
NASA events commemorate 55th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA events commemorate 55th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing
July 15 (UPI) -- NASA will be recognizing the 55th anniversary of the Apollo Moon landing this month with a variety of events and engagements that started on Monday.
What would it take to turn Mars into another Earth?
Science News // 1 day ago
What would it take to turn Mars into another Earth?
Could people turn Mars into another Earth? Here's what it would take to transform its barren landscape into a life-friendly world.
Cornell researchers unveil urine collection, filtration system for astronaut spacesuits
Science News // 5 days ago
Cornell researchers unveil urine collection, filtration system for astronaut spacesuits
July 12 (UPI) -- Space crews on NASA's upcoming mission to the moon and beyond may have a solution to the age-old problem of urinating while suited up thanks to a novel U.S.-developed system that recycles urine back into drinking water.
SpaceX rocket suffers anomaly, deploys Starlink satellites into low orbit
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX rocket suffers anomaly, deploys Starlink satellites into low orbit
July 12 (UPI) -- SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket suffered an anomaly, resulting in its payload of 20 Starlink satellites being deployed into orbit lower than intend
SpaceX launches 20 satellites atop Falcon 9 into orbit
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX launches 20 satellites atop Falcon 9 into orbit
July 11 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a cluster of 20 Starlink satellites from Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Station in California at 7:39 pm PT Thursday, the 364th SpaceX mission.
NASA to strengthen ties with Japan, South Korea during week of meetings
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA to strengthen ties with Japan, South Korea during week of meetings
July 10 (UPI) -- NASA is working to strengthen ties with Japan and South Korea, as the space agency prepares to meet this week with government officials in both countries.
NASA astronauts say they are confident in Boeing Starliner abilities despite spacecraft's issues
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA astronauts say they are confident in Boeing Starliner abilities despite spacecraft's issues
July 10 (UPI) -- NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams said during a Wednesday press conference that they're confident the troubled Boeing Starliner spacecraft can carry them safely back home to Earth.
Europe launches new heavy-lift rocket as it re-enters space race
Science News // 1 week ago
Europe launches new heavy-lift rocket as it re-enters space race
July 9 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency's new heavy-lift launch vehicle, Ariane 6, rocketed into space on its maiden flight Tuesday, re-entering the continent into the space race.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What would it take to turn Mars into another Earth?
What would it take to turn Mars into another Earth?
Newly discovered moon cave could house future lunar explorers, researchers say
Newly discovered moon cave could house future lunar explorers, researchers say
NASA events commemorate 55th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing
NASA events commemorate 55th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing
NASA Johnson Space Center to dedicate building to Dorothy Vaughan, women of Apollo
NASA Johnson Space Center to dedicate building to Dorothy Vaughan, women of Apollo
SpaceX rocket suffers anomaly, deploys Starlink satellites into low orbit
SpaceX rocket suffers anomaly, deploys Starlink satellites into low orbit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement