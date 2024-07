. NASA said a meteor soared over New York City before breaking up on Tuesday. File Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- A meteor traveling 34,000 mph blasted through Earth's atmosphere before breaking up above midtown Manhattan, NASA said. Eyewitnesses and local media reported seeing a fireball over New York City Tuesday morning some 49 miles above Upper Bay, NASA Meteor Watch said on Facebook. A possible sonic boom was heard and shaking was felt in the area.

NASA said the reports allowed it to make a "very crude determination of the trajectory" of the meteor. The agency said the meteor descended at a steep angle of 18 degrees from vertical, passing over the Statue of Liberty before disintegrating 29 miles above Manhattan.

The New York City emergency management system said there have been no reports of any impact the meteor had on the city. NASA said there was no evidence that the meteor produced any meteorites.

The American Meteor Society posted videos on its website showing a flash of light flying through the sky in Northford, Conn., and Wayne, N.J.

NASA said there were reports of military activity in the vicinity around the time of the meteor that might explain the shaking and the reported sonic boom.