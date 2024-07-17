Trending
Advertisement
Science News
July 17, 2024 / 7:08 PM

NASA nixes VIPER lunar rover project

By Mike Heuer
An illustration depicts NASA's VIPER rover preparing to roll off the Griffin lander onto the moon, but launch delays and cost concerns prompted NASA officials to cancel the VIPER project. Image courtesy of NASA
1 of 2 | An illustration depicts NASA's VIPER rover preparing to roll off the Griffin lander onto the moon, but launch delays and cost concerns prompted NASA officials to cancel the VIPER project. Image courtesy of NASA

July 17 (UPI) -- NASA is ending its VIPER lunar rover project created in partnership with Lockheed Martin and General Motors, the space agency announced Wednesday.

A program review by NASA showed past cost increases, launch delays and likely future costs growth have made the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover project unsustainable.

Advertisement

Similar issues also delayed the launch of a commercial lunar payload services vehicle aboard Astrobotic's Griffin lander.

Continuing the VIPER project at a higher projected cost potentially would disrupt or cancel the Commercial Lunar Payload Services missions, so NASA officials told Congress they will cancel the VIPER project and focus on the CLPS program.

Related

"We are committed to studying and exploring the moon for the benefit of humanity through the CLPS program," Nicola Fox, associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate, said Wednesday.

NASA intended to launch its VIPER rover in later 2023 but postponed it by one year to get more time for testing its Astrobotic lander.

Additional scheduling and supply chain delays moved the proposed inaugural launch to September 2025 before NASA officials chose to cancel the program.

"The agency has an array of missions planned to look for ice and other resources on the moon over the next five years," Fox said. "Our path forward will make maximum use of the technology and work that went into VIPER while preserving critical funds to support our robust lunar portfolio."

Advertisement

NASA will disassemble the VIPER rover and use its components and instruments for future missions to the moon.

Before proceeding with disassembling the VIPER rover, NASA officials are giving U.S. industries and international partners until Aug.1 to express any potential interest in using the VIPER rover system for missions that won't require government funding.

Meanwhile, Astrobotic is continuing its Griffin Mission One project with a launch planned in fall 2025 or at a later time to test the Griffin lander and its engines.

NASA officials will continue pursuing other ways to accomplish the VIPER's intended mission of discovering ice at the moon's south pole that might enable eventual placement of a lunar base and other goals.

A CLPS mission is planned toward the end of this year that would land at the moon's south pole to search for ice by using a drill and mass spectrometer to measure the volatile content of materials beneath the moon's surface.

NASA officials also want to send manned missions to the moon's south pole that would enable astronauts to use a lunar terrain vehicle to visually search for volatile substances in the moon's south pole region.

The astronauts also could search for ice in moon regions that are permanently in shadows, collect samples and return them to Earth for further study.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

NASA ships critical rocket stage to Florida for Artemis II mission to moon
Science News // 4 hours ago
NASA ships critical rocket stage to Florida for Artemis II mission to moon
July 17 (UPI) -- NASA on Tuesday rolled out from Louisiana a crucial rocket stage on the way to Florida as part of NASA's Artemis II mission to send humans on the moon again.
Researchers develop 'jelly-like' batteries to power wearable devices, brain implants
Science News // 5 hours ago
Researchers develop 'jelly-like' batteries to power wearable devices, brain implants
July 17 (UPI) -- Cambridge University said its researchers have developed an electric-eel-inspired, jelly-like, battery for use in wearable devices and potentially for brain implants to treat neurological conditions.
NASA: Meteor flew over New York City, Statue of Liberty
Science News // 8 hours ago
NASA: Meteor flew over New York City, Statue of Liberty
July 17 (UPI) -- A meteor traveling 34,000 mph blasted through Earth's atmosphere before breaking up above midtown Manhattan on Tuesday morning, NASA said.
Science of smell might help make food in space more appealing
Science News // 9 hours ago
Science of smell might help make food in space more appealing
Food tends to taste bland in space, making it tough for astronauts to eat enough to stay healthy. Focusing on foods' smell might help overcome this problem, a new study says.
NASA Johnson Space Center to dedicate building to Dorothy Vaughan, women of Apollo
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA Johnson Space Center to dedicate building to Dorothy Vaughan, women of Apollo
July 15 (UPI) -- NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston will name a building after legendary human computer Dorothy Vaughan and the women of the Apollo program on Friday, one day before the 55th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
Newly discovered moon cave could house future lunar explorers, researchers say
Science News // 2 days ago
Newly discovered moon cave could house future lunar explorers, researchers say
July 15 (UPI) -- New findings published Monday suggest a recently discovered cave on the moon could be a good place for future explorers to find shelter from outside elements in a possible base location, according to Italian researchers.
NASA events commemorate 55th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA events commemorate 55th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing
July 15 (UPI) -- NASA will be recognizing the 55th anniversary of the Apollo Moon landing this month with a variety of events and engagements that started on Monday.
What would it take to turn Mars into another Earth?
Science News // 2 days ago
What would it take to turn Mars into another Earth?
Could people turn Mars into another Earth? Here's what it would take to transform its barren landscape into a life-friendly world.
Cornell researchers unveil urine collection, filtration system for astronaut spacesuits
Science News // 5 days ago
Cornell researchers unveil urine collection, filtration system for astronaut spacesuits
July 12 (UPI) -- Space crews on NASA's upcoming mission to the moon and beyond may have a solution to the age-old problem of urinating while suited up thanks to a novel U.S.-developed system that recycles urine back into drinking water.
SpaceX rocket suffers anomaly, deploys Starlink satellites into low orbit
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX rocket suffers anomaly, deploys Starlink satellites into low orbit
July 12 (UPI) -- SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket suffered an anomaly, resulting in its payload of 20 Starlink satellites being deployed into orbit lower than intend
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What would it take to turn Mars into another Earth?
What would it take to turn Mars into another Earth?
NASA: Meteor flew over New York City, Statue of Liberty
NASA: Meteor flew over New York City, Statue of Liberty
Newly discovered moon cave could house future lunar explorers, researchers say
Newly discovered moon cave could house future lunar explorers, researchers say
NASA events commemorate 55th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing
NASA events commemorate 55th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing
NASA Johnson Space Center to dedicate building to Dorothy Vaughan, women of Apollo
NASA Johnson Space Center to dedicate building to Dorothy Vaughan, women of Apollo
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement