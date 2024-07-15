Trending
Science News
July 15, 2024 / 4:57 PM

Newly discovered moon cave could house future lunar explorers, researchers say

By Chris Benson

July 15 (UPI) -- New findings published Monday suggest a recently discovered cave on the moon could be a good place for future explorers to find shelter from outside elements in a possible base location, according to Italian researchers.

"These caves have been theorized for over 50 years, but it is the first time ever that we have demonstrated their existence," Lorenzo Bruzzone, professor at the University of Trento, said.

The research by a team of international scientists was published Monday in the scientific journal Nature Astronomy under the lead of the University of Trento in Italy.

The newly discovered cave on Earth's neighboring satellite appears to be 147 feet wide, 262 feet long at roughly 492 feet beneath the moon's surface and reachable from an open pit 328 foot wide in the Mare Tranquillitatis, or "Sea of Tranquility," region of the moon.

It's theorized to be the size of 14 tennis courts bordered by vertical or overhanging walls leading to a sloping floor and cave that extends some distance westward.

At least 200 moon pits have been spotted, many in lava fields that could be entrances to cavernous subterranean lava tubes, researchers say.

"The main advantage of caves is that they make available the main structural parts of a possible human base without requiring complex construction activities," Leonardo Carrer, the study's first author, said.

The data was collected by NASA's lunar reconnaissance orbiter in what is known to likely be an ancient lava plain. The study was partially funded by the Italian Space Agency and involved researchers of the University of Padua and La Venta Geographic Explorations APS.

The newly published report arrived the same day NASA began festivities to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing on the moon's surface which took place July 20, 1969.

Helen Sharman, the first British astronaut to be in space, told the BBC that the newly discovered cave looked like a good spot for a base, going so far as to suggest humans could potentially be living in lunar pits in 20-30 years.

"We currently know very little about the underground structures below these pit entrances," Katherine Joy, professor in earth sciences at the University of Manchester in Britain, told The Guardian.

A European Space Agency official told BBC News there is "very good" surface images up to 25 cm of resolution but also echoed that "we know nothing about what lies below the surface."

"There are huge opportunities for discovery," Francesco Sauro, coordinator of the Topical Team Planetary Caves of the European Space Agency, said.

Latest Headlines

NASA events commemorate 55th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing
Science News // 2 hours ago
NASA events commemorate 55th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing
July 15 (UPI) -- NASA will be recognizing the 55th anniversary of the Apollo Moon landing this month with a variety of events and engagements that started on Monday.
What would it take to turn Mars into another Earth?
Science News // 4 hours ago
What would it take to turn Mars into another Earth?
Could people turn Mars into another Earth? Here's what it would take to transform its barren landscape into a life-friendly world.
Cornell researchers unveil urine collection, filtration system for astronaut spacesuits
Science News // 3 days ago
Cornell researchers unveil urine collection, filtration system for astronaut spacesuits
July 12 (UPI) -- Space crews on NASA's upcoming mission to the moon and beyond may have a solution to the age-old problem of urinating while suited up thanks to a novel U.S.-developed system that recycles urine back into drinking water.
SpaceX rocket suffers anomaly, deploys Starlink satellites into low orbit
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX rocket suffers anomaly, deploys Starlink satellites into low orbit
July 12 (UPI) -- SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket suffered an anomaly, resulting in its payload of 20 Starlink satellites being deployed into orbit lower than intend
SpaceX launches 20 satellites atop Falcon 9 into orbit
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches 20 satellites atop Falcon 9 into orbit
July 11 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a cluster of 20 Starlink satellites from Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Station in California at 7:39 pm PT Thursday, the 364th SpaceX mission.
NASA to strengthen ties with Japan, South Korea during week of meetings
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA to strengthen ties with Japan, South Korea during week of meetings
July 10 (UPI) -- NASA is working to strengthen ties with Japan and South Korea, as the space agency prepares to meet this week with government officials in both countries.
NASA astronauts say they are confident in Boeing Starliner abilities despite spacecraft's issues
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA astronauts say they are confident in Boeing Starliner abilities despite spacecraft's issues
July 10 (UPI) -- NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams said during a Wednesday press conference that they're confident the troubled Boeing Starliner spacecraft can carry them safely back home to Earth.
Europe launches new heavy-lift rocket as it re-enters space race
Science News // 5 days ago
Europe launches new heavy-lift rocket as it re-enters space race
July 9 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency's new heavy-lift launch vehicle, Ariane 6, rocketed into space on its maiden flight Tuesday, re-entering the continent into the space race.
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket with first satellite built entirely in Turkey
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket with first satellite built entirely in Turkey
July 8 (UPI) -- After a two-hour weather delay, SpaceX launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Monday night a Falcon 9 rocket carrying aloft Turkey's first home-grown communications satellite.
MIT scientists develop way to toughen up 'good' bacteria, extend shelf life
Science News // 1 week ago
MIT scientists develop way to toughen up 'good' bacteria, extend shelf life
July 5 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Institute for Technology scientists have developed a way to enable microbes used in medicines and agriculture to survive extreme conditions, including the rigors of processing them into tablet form.
