July 12, 2024 / 6:57 AM / Updated at 7:25 AM

Cornell researchers unveil urine collection, filtration system for astronaut spacesuits

By Paul Godfrey
Astronauts on NASA's upcoming missions to return to the moon and beyond may have a solution to the age-old problem of urinating while suited up thanks to a novel U.S.-developed system that collects and recycles wastewater into potable water inside their spacesuit. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
July 12 (UPI) -- Space crews on NASA's upcoming mission to orbit the moon in 2025 and land at its south pole in 2026 may have a solution to the age-old problem of urinating while suited up thanks to a novel U.S.-developed system that collects and recycles wastewater into potable water inside their spacesuit.

Inspired by the full-body "stillsuits" worn in the Dune sci-fi movies, scientists at Cornell University have designed a prototype urine collection and filtration system they say replaces the uncomfortable and unhygienic adult diaper-type maximum absorbency garment worn by generations of long-suffering astronauts since the late 1970s, according to a news release from the Frontiers research platform.

The design, an undergarment made of multiple layers of flexible fabric connected to a sex-specific-shaped collection silicone cup, molded to enclose the genitalia, from where urine is sucked away by a vacuum pump activated by a moisture-sensitive RFID-tag, is detailed in an experimental study published Friday in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Space Technologies.

"The design includes a vacuum-based external catheter leading to a combined forward-reverse osmosis unit, providing a continuous supply of potable water with multiple safety mechanisms to ensure astronaut wellbeing," said first author Sofia Etlin, a staff researcher at Weill Cornell Medicine and Cornell University who is also a founding member of Fremen Space, a commercial start-up working to bring the system to market.

"The MAG has reportedly leaked and caused health issues such as urinary tract infections and gastrointestinal distress. Additionally, astronauts currently have only one liter of water available in their in-suit drink bags. This is insufficient for the planned, longer-lasting lunar spacewalks, which can last ten hours, and even up to 24 hours in an emergency," Etlin said.

The urine is recycled via an 87% efficient, two-step filtration system that uses a concentration gradient to remove water from urine with a pump to split water from salt. The purified water is then enriched in electrolytes and pumped into an in-suit drinking bag, with a turnaround time for 17 ounces of waste of about five minutes.

The 40-amp-hour battery-powered system integrates control pumps, sensors, and a liquid-crystal display screen that measures 15" by 9" by 9" and weighs 17.6 pounds and is awaiting testing in space-simulated conditions and eventually on actual spacewalks.

"Our system can be tested in simulated microgravity conditions, as microgravity is the primary space factor we must account for," said lead author Dr. Christopher E. Mason, a professor at Weill Cornell Medicine.

"These tests will ensure the system's functionality and safety before it is deployed in actual space missions."

