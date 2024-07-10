Trending
NASA to strengthen ties with Japan, South Korea during week of meetings

By Sheri Walsh
NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy will travel to Japan and the Republic of Korea on Thursday for a week of meetings with senior government officials and leaders from JAXA and KASA to encourage international cooperation for space exploration. Photo courtesy of NASA/Bill Ingalls
July 10 (UPI) -- NASA is working to strengthen ties with Japan and South Korea, as the space agency prepares to meet this week with government officials in both countries.

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy will travel to Japan and South Korea on Thursday for a week of meetings with senior government officials and leaders from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and the recently established Korea AeroSpace Administration to encourage international cooperation for space exploration.

NASA and JAXA are currently working together to advance sustainable human exploration of the moon.

In April, NASA and Japan signed an agreement to produce a pressurized lunar rover that will enable astronauts to travel and work on the moon. Japan will design, develop and operate the rover for crewed and uncrewed exploration, while NASA will provide the launch and delivery of the rover to the moon.

The agreement was signed by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Japan's Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Masahito Moriyama on April 9, at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

"It was an honor to sign the historic implementing arrangement that will be long remembered as the symbol of the new era of Japan-U.S. partnership for the lunar exploration," said Moriyama.

In addition, NASA will provide an opportunity for a Japanese astronaut to fly on a future Artemis mission to the moon under the Gateway Implementing Arrangement signed in 2022.

While in Tokyo this week, Melroy plans to participate in the Secure World Foundation's 6th Summit for Space Sustainability, which will address sustainability and debris removal while exploring space.

Melroy also will speak at the 45th Scientific Assembly of the Committee on Space Research in Busan, South Korea, to urge international collaboration in space research.

