Trending
Advertisement
Science News
July 10, 2024 / 12:01 AM

Europe launches new heavy-lift rocket as it re-enters space race

By Darryl Coote
Ariane 6 launched from the European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, at about 4 p.m. local time. Photo courtesy of ArianeGroup/X
1 of 3 | Ariane 6 launched from the European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, at about 4 p.m. local time. Photo courtesy of ArianeGroup/X

July 9 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency's new heavy-lift launch vehicle, Ariane 6, rocketed into space on its maiden flight Tuesday, re-entering the continent into the space race.

The rocket launched from the European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, at about 4 p.m. local time.

Advertisement

As the rocket took off, cheers from ground control were heard during the live broadcast.

"Europe is back in space!" the ESA celebrated on X.

The flight was a three-hour demonstration mission of the new launch vehicle that included the rocket leaving Earth and entering orbit, operating in space and deploying its payload of experiments and satellites that began about an hour after liftoff.

Smooth flying for much of the mission, the rocket experienced an anomaly during its final stage as its auxiliary power unit shut off, preventing the rocket from hitting its altitude target to deploy some of its remaining satellites.

Advertisement

Officials with ArianeGroup, which built the rocket, said despite the issue, the mission was a success.

Martin Sion, chief executive officer of ArianeGroup, explained in a press conference afterward that the mission hit its objectives and it'll take time to understand not only the problem with APU but the scope of it.

"In the next days and weeks when we have all the data we will analyze to understand better what happened," he said, adding that they believe this mission demonstrated the vehicle was ready for further flights.

The launch comes nearly a year after Ariane 5 flew its final mission, ending its near three-decade run that included 117 flights.

Ariane 6 is expected to be Europe's space workhorse for years to come, with Josef Aschbacher, ESA director general, stating they are on schedule to launch another mission before the end of this year and before ramping up launches in 2025.

"This is an historic moment. An inaugural launch of a heavy launcher doesn't happen every year. Probably every 20 years or maybe 30 years," Aschbacher said in the press conference. "This is a big milestone."

The sentiment among the men who spoke about the accomplishment was that the launch was not only a big step for the European Space Agency but for the continent's people and businesses.

Advertisement

Philippe Baptist, president of France's National Center for Space Studies, said it represents "Europe's sovereignty, Europe's access to space" as they now are no longer needing to rely on foreign nations and outside companies to reach beyond Earth.

"It's a great success," he said. "We are very, very happy about that."

Read More

Latest Headlines

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket with first satellite built entirely in Turkey
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket with first satellite built entirely in Turkey
July 8 (UPI) -- After a two-hour weather delay, SpaceX launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Monday night a Falcon 9 rocket carrying aloft Turkey's first home-grown communications satellite.
MIT scientists develop way to toughen up 'good' bacteria, extend shelf life
Science News // 4 days ago
MIT scientists develop way to toughen up 'good' bacteria, extend shelf life
July 5 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Institute for Technology scientists have developed a way to enable microbes used in medicines and agriculture to survive extreme conditions, including the rigors of processing them into tablet form.
SpaceX completes Starlink launch, brings Direct to Cell satellite total to 103
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX completes Starlink launch, brings Direct to Cell satellite total to 103
July 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched Wednesday a new round of Starlink satellites into orbit in its first launch for the month of July after it saw a slight delay.
NASA names Andre Douglas as backup Artemis II crew member
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA names Andre Douglas as backup Artemis II crew member
July 3 (UPI) -- NASA on Wednesday named Andre Douglas as a backup crewmember for its Artemis II test flight.
Crew inside NASA's Mars habitat simulator to exit after more than a year
Science News // 1 week ago
Crew inside NASA's Mars habitat simulator to exit after more than a year
July 2 (UPI) -- The first volunteer crew, to live for more than a year inside NASA's Mars habitat at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, will exit the simulated Red Planet ground mission on Saturday.
Firefly Aerospace aims to launch eight CubeSat satellites after scrub
Science News // 1 week ago
Firefly Aerospace aims to launch eight CubeSat satellites after scrub
July 2 (UPI) -- Firefly Aerospace will try to get its Alpha rocket carrying eight CubeSat satellites into space on Tuesday night from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base after the mission was scrubbed on Monday.
Meteor showers to return as July brings new slate of astronomy events
Science News // 1 week ago
Meteor showers to return as July brings new slate of astronomy events
July will bring celestial sights, including the "Thunder Moon" and Perseids meteor shower.
University of Michigan wins NASA's lunar lander challenge award
Science News // 1 week ago
University of Michigan wins NASA's lunar lander challenge award
July 1 (UPI) -- The University of Michigan may have topped their college football title with NASA naming its team as the winner of its 2024 Human Lander Challenge at a forum in Huntsville, Ala., on Friday.
Japan succesfully launches H3 next-gen rocket with new observation satellite
Science News // 1 week ago
Japan succesfully launches H3 next-gen rocket with new observation satellite
July 1 (UPI) -- The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency successfully launched Monday its new H3 rocket carrying with it this time an observation satellite intended to monitor damage on Earth from natural disasters.
Starliner undergoing thruster testing before indefinite return flight
Science News // 1 week ago
Starliner undergoing thruster testing before indefinite return flight
June 29 (UPI) -- An initial eight-day Boeing Starliner test mission to the International Space Station will be extended indefinitely to test the spacecraft's thrusters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket with first satellite built entirely in Turkey
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket with first satellite built entirely in Turkey
SpaceX completes Starlink launch, brings Direct to Cell satellite total to 103
SpaceX completes Starlink launch, brings Direct to Cell satellite total to 103
MIT scientists develop way to toughen up 'good' bacteria, extend shelf life
MIT scientists develop way to toughen up 'good' bacteria, extend shelf life
Meteor showers to return as July brings new slate of astronomy events
Meteor showers to return as July brings new slate of astronomy events
Crew inside NASA's Mars habitat simulator to exit after more than a year
Crew inside NASA's Mars habitat simulator to exit after more than a year
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement