A firefly rocket, like the one pictured here, is expected to liftoff from California on Tuesday. File Photo courtesy of Firefly Aerospace/Everyday Astronaut

July 2 (UPI) -- Firefly Aerospace will try to get its Alpha rocket carrying eight CubeSat satellites into space on Tuesday night from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base after the mission was scrubbed on Monday. The satellites are being put into space under NASA's Launch Services Program Venture. Officials blamed a "last minute" ground systems issues led to the mission's pause on Monday. Advertisement

"Our launch today was scrubbed due to a ground support issue," Firefly Aerospace said in a statement late Monday. "The team has identified the solution and is working quickly to meet our next launch window on July 2 that opens at 9:03 p.m. PDT."

The Cubesats being launched will provide satellite developers at U.S. universities and nonprofits with low-cost access to conduct scientific research and technology demonstrations in space, Firefly said.

Firefly's Alpha FLTA005 rockets will carry 43 such payloads into space, being dubbed as the "Noise of Summer" missions.

"The Firefly team has rapidly matured our Alpha rocket and our responsive launch operations to deliver the dependable one-metric-ton rocket the market is demanding," Firefly CEO Bill Weber said, according to KSBY-TV.

"We're proud to support this NASA mission that will not only prove out the capabilities of Alpha as a repeatable, reliable launch vehicle but also advance our mission of making space for everyone by supporting some incredible student-led CubeSat initiatives."

