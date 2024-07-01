Trending
Advertisement
Science News
July 1, 2024 / 12:33 PM

Japan succesfully launches H3 next-gen rocket with new observation satellite

By Chris Benson
Japan's new H3 rocket stands on the launch pad at dawn at the Tanegashima Space Centerin Feb. 2023 located on Tanegashima island, Kagoshima Prefecture in southwestern Japan. Despite the ignition of the H3 rocket's main engine, the boosters failed to ignite forcing the cancellation of the launch. Photo Provided by JIJI Press/EPA-EFE
1 of 3 | Japan's new H3 rocket stands on the launch pad at dawn at the Tanegashima Space Centerin Feb. 2023 located on Tanegashima island, Kagoshima Prefecture in southwestern Japan. Despite the ignition of the H3 rocket's main engine, the boosters failed to ignite forcing the cancellation of the launch. Photo Provided by JIJI Press/EPA-EFE

July 1 (UPI) -- In its third attempt in more than a year, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency successfully launched Monday its new H3 rocket carrying with it this time an observation satellite intended to monitor damage on Earth from natural disasters.

"Today, the payload, Daichi-4, was deployed into its operational environment -- space -- and has commenced its mission," Hiroshi Yamakawa, JAXA's president, said hours after Monday's launch that was met with a jubilant response by space officials.

Advertisement

The country's space agency, known as JAXA, confirmed the Japanese-built H3 rocket lifted off at 12:06 p.m. local time Monday at Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture at Japan's southernmost tip located beneath the Korean peninsula.

The satellite reportedly separated approximately 16 minutes after the H3 took off at an altitude of about 613 Kilometers carrying the satellite that was put in orbit.

Advertisement

An original Sunday launch date was bumped to Monday due to weather.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took to social media to praise the "successful" rocket launch equipped with the Daichi 4 satellite, "which has the world's highest level of resolution and observation area," he said Monday.

The new space satellite, also known as the Advanced Land Observing Satellite-4, will be able to track ships as well as detect the impact and damage of natural disasters from events like heavy rainfall, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and landslides.

The two other failed missions carried with them dummy satellites. Along with JAXA, the satellite was jointly developed by Mitsubishi Electric following the loss of Daichi-3 in last year's failed mission.

"It was truly a perfect launch, a perfect 100 out of 100," Makoto Arita, the JAXA H3 project team manager, said Monday.

Kishida expressed his "respect" for "the efforts of all those involved, and hope that this will advance Japan's space development and utilization."

The H3 will be part of the U.S.-led Artemis moon exploration program whereby Japanese astronauts will be set to land on the moon with American astronauts at a later date. And according to the prime minister's office, the satellite's observation data was also used in the Noto Peninsula earthquake that occurred months ago in January.

Advertisement

It was welcome news for Japan's space agency that saw two failed attempts to launch the next-generation H3 rocket last year, only followed by H3's second such successful launch attempt in February which came before Monday's third.

In January, Japan successfully put a spy satellite into orbit to improve its abilities to monitor North Korea and natural disasters, as several Asian nations seek to put spy orbitals into space.

It arrived amid a strengthening of diplomatic ties between the U.S. with China's eastern neighbor and the Philippines to Japan's south.

Kishida in April was in Washington on a state visit to see President Joe Biden where the two leaders then announced a "historic" new military pact and plans of cooperation on the joint space mission to send a Japanese astronaut to the moon for the first time.

That happened the same week as a trilateral summit between Biden, Kishida and Philippines President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr to further strengthen ties in the Indo-Pacific as U.S. relations with the Chinese government remain tense, particularly in the South China Sea.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Starliner undergoing thruster testing before indefinite return flight
Science News // 1 day ago
Starliner undergoing thruster testing before indefinite return flight
June 29 (UPI) -- An initial eight-day Boeing Starliner test mission to the International Space Station will be extended indefinitely to test the spacecraft's thrusters.
SpaceX launches U.S. spy satellites from Vandenberg
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches U.S. spy satellites from Vandenberg
June 29 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched spy satellites for the United States from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday night.
NASA awards SpaceX $843M to build vehicle to push Int'l Space Station out of orbit
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA awards SpaceX $843M to build vehicle to push Int'l Space Station out of orbit
June 27 (UPI) -- NASA has awarded SpaceX $843 million to develop a new vehicle that can push the International Space Station out of orbit as part of the space laboratory's planned retirement, the federal agency said.
Moon, 3 planets to align in weekend sky
Science News // 4 days ago
Moon, 3 planets to align in weekend sky
The last weekend of June will feature the best astronomy event of the month as three planets fall in line with the crescent moon.
NASA picks scientists to join Hera asteroid defense mission
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA picks scientists to join Hera asteroid defense mission
June 26 (UPI) -- NASA has chosen 12 participating scientists to join the European Space Agency's Hera planetary defense mission. That mission is set for an October launch to study a binary astroid system called Didymos.
What makes fireworks burst with vibrant colors?
Science News // 4 days ago
What makes fireworks burst with vibrant colors?
Every firework display is unique, but they all have one thing in common: science. Inside every firework is a specific combination of metals and salts that determines what colors will appear in the sky.
NASA successfully launches GOES-U weather satellite on SpaceX's Falcon Heavy
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA successfully launches GOES-U weather satellite on SpaceX's Falcon Heavy
June 25 (UPI) -- The final GOES-U satellite successfully launched Tuesday from Cape Canaveral in Florida to aid efforts to track and forecast weather amid changing climate conditions across the globe.
China's Chang'e-6 mission successfully returns to Earth with historic moon samples
Science News // 6 days ago
China's Chang'e-6 mission successfully returns to Earth with historic moon samples
June 25 (UPI) -- China's Chang'e-6 mission successfully returned to Earth early Tuesday, bringing with it the first-ever samples retrieved from the far side of the moon.
NASA calls off spacewalk for second time this month
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA calls off spacewalk for second time this month
June 24 (UPI) -- NASA canceled a spacewalk for the second time this month on Monday after reporting a coolant leak on the umbilical unit on one of the astronaut's spacesuits.
SpaceX conducts two launches, deploying dozens of Starlink Internet satellites
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX conducts two launches, deploying dozens of Starlink Internet satellites
June 23 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a pair of Falcon 9 rockets carrying a combined 42 Starlink Internet satellites into low-Earth orbit.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Starliner undergoing thruster testing before indefinite return flight
Starliner undergoing thruster testing before indefinite return flight
SpaceX launches U.S. spy satellites from Vandenberg
SpaceX launches U.S. spy satellites from Vandenberg
NASA awards SpaceX $843M to build vehicle to push Int'l Space Station out of orbit
NASA awards SpaceX $843M to build vehicle to push Int'l Space Station out of orbit
NASA picks scientists to join Hera asteroid defense mission
NASA picks scientists to join Hera asteroid defense mission
Moon, 3 planets to align in weekend sky
Moon, 3 planets to align in weekend sky
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement