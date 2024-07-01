Trending
Advertisement
Science News
July 1, 2024 / 2:52 PM

University of Michigan wins NASA's lunar lander challenge award

By Clyde Hughes
The student team from the University of Michigan won the NASA 2024 Human Lander Challenge Forum on June 27 at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala. Photo by Ken Hall/NASA
The student team from the University of Michigan won the NASA 2024 Human Lander Challenge Forum on June 27 at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala. Photo by Ken Hall/NASA

July 1 (UPI) -- The University of Michigan may have topped its college football title with an out-of-this-world science challenge win.

NASA named its team as the winner of its 2024 Human Lander Challenge at a forum in Huntsville, Ala., on Friday.

Advertisement

Michigan beat out 11 other universities throughout the United States who made presentations in front of NASA and space industry experts addressing the issue of dust mitigation while on the lunar surface.

The presentations were made at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville.

Related

Managing the moon's dust particles has been a concern since NASA's first landing on its surface and remains one of the key challenges of the space agency and the Artemis partners.

The university teams were asked to come up with potential ways to manage or prevent clouds of dust, called lunar plumes, when a spacecraft touches down on the moon. And their ideas should be able to be implemented within three to five years.

The University of Michigan team won a $10,000 award for their project called ARC-LIGHT: Algorithm for Robust Characterization of Lunar Surface Imaging for Ground Hazards and Trajectory.

The University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign received a second-place award of $5,000 for its project HINDER: Holistic Integration of Navigational Dynamics for Erosion Reduction. The University of Colorado came in third for its project Lunar Surface Assessment Tool, LSAT: A Simulation of Lunar Dust Dynamics for Risk Analysis. That came with a $3,000 award.

Advertisement

Managing and reducing the threat of lunar dust is a formidable challenge to NASA and the agency is committed to solutions for "our long long-term presence on the Moon's surface," Don Krupp, associate program manager for the HLS program at the space flight center, said.

"A key part of NASA's mission is to build the next generation of explorers and expand our partnerships across commercial industry and academic community to advance HLS technologies, concepts and approaches."

Latest Headlines

Meteor showers to return as July brings new slate of astronomy events
Science News // 32 minutes ago
Meteor showers to return as July brings new slate of astronomy events
July will bring celestial sights, including the "Thunder Moon" and Perseids meteor shower.
Japan succesfully launches H3 next-gen rocket with new observation satellite
Science News // 3 hours ago
Japan succesfully launches H3 next-gen rocket with new observation satellite
July 1 (UPI) -- The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency successfully launched Monday its new H3 rocket carrying with it this time an observation satellite intended to monitor damage on Earth from natural disasters.
Starliner undergoing thruster testing before indefinite return flight
Science News // 2 days ago
Starliner undergoing thruster testing before indefinite return flight
June 29 (UPI) -- An initial eight-day Boeing Starliner test mission to the International Space Station will be extended indefinitely to test the spacecraft's thrusters.
SpaceX launches U.S. spy satellites from Vandenberg
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches U.S. spy satellites from Vandenberg
June 29 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched spy satellites for the United States from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday night.
NASA awards SpaceX $843M to build vehicle to push Int'l Space Station out of orbit
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA awards SpaceX $843M to build vehicle to push Int'l Space Station out of orbit
June 27 (UPI) -- NASA has awarded SpaceX $843 million to develop a new vehicle that can push the International Space Station out of orbit as part of the space laboratory's planned retirement, the federal agency said.
Moon, 3 planets to align in weekend sky
Science News // 4 days ago
Moon, 3 planets to align in weekend sky
The last weekend of June will feature the best astronomy event of the month as three planets fall in line with the crescent moon.
NASA picks scientists to join Hera asteroid defense mission
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA picks scientists to join Hera asteroid defense mission
June 26 (UPI) -- NASA has chosen 12 participating scientists to join the European Space Agency's Hera planetary defense mission. That mission is set for an October launch to study a binary astroid system called Didymos.
What makes fireworks burst with vibrant colors?
Science News // 5 days ago
What makes fireworks burst with vibrant colors?
Every firework display is unique, but they all have one thing in common: science. Inside every firework is a specific combination of metals and salts that determines what colors will appear in the sky.
NASA successfully launches GOES-U weather satellite on SpaceX's Falcon Heavy
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA successfully launches GOES-U weather satellite on SpaceX's Falcon Heavy
June 25 (UPI) -- The final GOES-U satellite successfully launched Tuesday from Cape Canaveral in Florida to aid efforts to track and forecast weather amid changing climate conditions across the globe.
China's Chang'e-6 mission successfully returns to Earth with historic moon samples
Science News // 6 days ago
China's Chang'e-6 mission successfully returns to Earth with historic moon samples
June 25 (UPI) -- China's Chang'e-6 mission successfully returned to Earth early Tuesday, bringing with it the first-ever samples retrieved from the far side of the moon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Starliner undergoing thruster testing before indefinite return flight
Starliner undergoing thruster testing before indefinite return flight
SpaceX launches U.S. spy satellites from Vandenberg
SpaceX launches U.S. spy satellites from Vandenberg
NASA awards SpaceX $843M to build vehicle to push Int'l Space Station out of orbit
NASA awards SpaceX $843M to build vehicle to push Int'l Space Station out of orbit
Japan succesfully launches H3 next-gen rocket with new observation satellite
Japan succesfully launches H3 next-gen rocket with new observation satellite
NASA picks scientists to join Hera asteroid defense mission
NASA picks scientists to join Hera asteroid defense mission
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement