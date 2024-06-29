Starliner undergoing thruster testing before indefinite return flight

June 29 (UPI) -- An initial eight-day Boeing Starliner test mission to the International Space Station will be extended indefinitely to test the spacecraft's thrusters.
Test pilots Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are safely aboard the ISS and are not stranded in space, NASA commercial crew program manager Steve Stich said during a briefing Friday.
But there is no targeted return date "until we get the testing completed," Stich said.
"Our plan is to continue to return them on Starliner and return them home at the right time," Stich said. "We have a little bit more work to do to get there for the final return."