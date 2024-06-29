Advertisement
Science News
June 29, 2024 / 2:07 PM / Updated at 2:21 PM

Starliner undergoing thruster testing before indefinite return flight

By Mike Heuer & Allen Cone
The Boeing Starliner's first crewed mission and its final test flight will last between 45 and 90 days while NASA engineers study issues with helium leaks and thruster problems with the spacecraft that is docked at the International Space Station. Photo by NASA/UPI
1 of 2 | The Boeing Starliner's first crewed mission and its final test flight will last between 45 and 90 days while NASA engineers study issues with helium leaks and thruster problems with the spacecraft that is docked at the International Space Station. Photo by NASA/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- An initial eight-day Boeing Starliner test mission to the International Space Station will be extended indefinitely to test the spacecraft's thrusters.

Test pilots Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are safely aboard the ISS and are not stranded in space, NASA commercial crew program manager Steve Stich said during a briefing Friday.

Advertisement

But there is no targeted return date "until we get the testing completed," Stich said.

"Our plan is to continue to return them on Starliner and return them home at the right time," Stich said. "We have a little bit more work to do to get there for the final return."

Related

The Starliner's service module contains thrusters, helium lines and other systems that NASA officials need to study before discarding the module upon re-entry and allowing it to burn up.

Those components require further study to determine why the Starliner deselected needed thrusters as it approached the ISS for docking on June 6.

The Starliner launched on June 5 after several delays to complete its first crewed mission and final test flight with test pilots Wilmore and Williams aboard.

Advertisement

NASA also plans testing as soon as Wednesday at the White Sands Test Facility in New Mexico to replicate how the thrusters were used during the flight. The testing will take about two weeks.

The Starliner developed helium leaks in five aft thrusters during the launch and while approaching the ISS as the thruster jets pulsed to control the docking procedure.

Helium valves in the service module were closed upon docking, but those valves must be opened to pressurize the helium lines used to power the thrusters.

The questionable thruster jets fired when tested while the Starliner is docked at the ISS while a fifth thruster and produce enough thrust to enable a successful return to Earth.

Stich said the Starliner has many times more helium than needed for the one-day return journey to Earth.

The initial mission was scheduled to last 10 days, including eight while docked at the ISS.

The thruster problems have extended the mission to between 45 and 90 days.

Nine people are aboard the ISS. Four came to the ISS from a Soyuz capsule and three from SpaceX's Dragon.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX launches U.S. spy satellites from Vandenberg
Science News // 4 hours ago
SpaceX launches U.S. spy satellites from Vandenberg
June 29 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched spy satellites for the United States from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday night.
NASA awards SpaceX $843M to build vehicle to push Int'l Space Station out of orbit
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA awards SpaceX $843M to build vehicle to push Int'l Space Station out of orbit
June 27 (UPI) -- NASA has awarded SpaceX $843 million to develop a new vehicle that can push the International Space Station out of orbit as part of the space laboratory's planned retirement, the federal agency said.
Moon, 3 planets to align in weekend sky
Science News // 2 days ago
Moon, 3 planets to align in weekend sky
The last weekend of June will feature the best astronomy event of the month as three planets fall in line with the crescent moon.
NASA picks scientists to join Hera asteroid defense mission
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA picks scientists to join Hera asteroid defense mission
June 26 (UPI) -- NASA has chosen 12 participating scientists to join the European Space Agency's Hera planetary defense mission. That mission is set for an October launch to study a binary astroid system called Didymos.
What makes fireworks burst with vibrant colors?
Science News // 3 days ago
What makes fireworks burst with vibrant colors?
Every firework display is unique, but they all have one thing in common: science. Inside every firework is a specific combination of metals and salts that determines what colors will appear in the sky.
NASA successfully launches GOES-U weather satellite on SpaceX's Falcon Heavy
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA successfully launches GOES-U weather satellite on SpaceX's Falcon Heavy
June 25 (UPI) -- The final GOES-U satellite successfully launched Tuesday from Cape Canaveral in Florida to aid efforts to track and forecast weather amid changing climate conditions across the globe.
China's Chang'e-6 mission successfully returns to Earth with historic moon samples
Science News // 4 days ago
China's Chang'e-6 mission successfully returns to Earth with historic moon samples
June 25 (UPI) -- China's Chang'e-6 mission successfully returned to Earth early Tuesday, bringing with it the first-ever samples retrieved from the far side of the moon.
NASA calls off spacewalk for second time this month
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA calls off spacewalk for second time this month
June 24 (UPI) -- NASA canceled a spacewalk for the second time this month on Monday after reporting a coolant leak on the umbilical unit on one of the astronaut's spacesuits.
SpaceX conducts two launches, deploying dozens of Starlink Internet satellites
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX conducts two launches, deploying dozens of Starlink Internet satellites
June 23 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a pair of Falcon 9 rockets carrying a combined 42 Starlink Internet satellites into low-Earth orbit.
NASA pushes Starliner return to July
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA pushes Starliner return to July
June 22 (UPI) -- After numerous delays, NASA said Friday that the Starliner crew would return to Earth in July
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA picks scientists to join Hera asteroid defense mission
NASA picks scientists to join Hera asteroid defense mission
NASA awards SpaceX $843M to build vehicle to push Int'l Space Station out of orbit
NASA awards SpaceX $843M to build vehicle to push Int'l Space Station out of orbit
SpaceX launches U.S. spy satellites from Vandenberg
SpaceX launches U.S. spy satellites from Vandenberg
Moon, 3 planets to align in weekend sky
Moon, 3 planets to align in weekend sky
Scientists reveal new species of horned dinosaur that roamed northern U.S.
Scientists reveal new species of horned dinosaur that roamed northern U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement