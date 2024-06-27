Trending
Advertisement
Science News
June 27, 2024 / 4:34 AM

NASA awards SpaceX $843M to build vehicle to push Int'l Space Station out of orbit

By Darryl Coote
NASA on Wednesday awarded SpaceX hundreds of millions of dollars to develop a spacecraft that can push the ISS out of orbit once it finishes it operational life in 2030. File Photo by NASA/UPI
NASA on Wednesday awarded SpaceX hundreds of millions of dollars to develop a spacecraft that can push the ISS out of orbit once it finishes it operational life in 2030. File Photo by NASA/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- NASA has awarded SpaceX $843 million to develop a new vehicle that can push the International Space Station out of orbit as part of the space laboratory's planned retirement, the federal agency said.

The ISS is planned for its operational life to finish around 2030, and SpaceX was announced by NASA on Wednesday that it has been commissioned to develop a so called deorbit spacecraft vehicle that will deorbit it in a controlled manner and avoid risking populated areas.

Advertisement

"Selecting a U.S. Deorbit Vehicle for the International Space Station will help NASA and its international partners ensure a safe and responsible transition in low-Earth orbit at the end of station operations," Ken Bowersox, associate administrator for Space Operations Mission Directorate at NASA, said in a statement.

The ISS has been in operation for 24 years, and its deorbiting is the responsibility of all five space agencies that have been operating it since 1998.

Related

Canada, Europe, Japan and the United States have committed to operating it until 2030, while Russia has committed to operating it until at least 2028, NASA said.

NASA has said that while much of the orbital laboratory is repairable and replaceable in orbit, the primary structure of the station, including the crewed modules and the truss structures, which are subject to dynamic loading events, cannot be, giving the ISS a finite lifetime.

Advertisement

"NASA has concluded that deorbiting the International Space Station using a U.S.-developed deorbit vehicle, with a final target in a remote part of the ocean, is the best option for the station's end of life," the federal agency said in a recent report.

NASA has also said that the United States plans to transition its operations in low-Earth orbit to commercially owned and operated destinations.

Latest Headlines

Moon, 3 planets to align in weekend sky
Science News // 10 hours ago
Moon, 3 planets to align in weekend sky
The last weekend of June will feature the best astronomy event of the month as three planets fall in line with the crescent moon.
NASA picks scientists to join Hera asteroid defense mission
Science News // 14 hours ago
NASA picks scientists to join Hera asteroid defense mission
June 26 (UPI) -- NASA has chosen 12 participating scientists to join the European Space Agency's Hera planetary defense mission. That mission is set for an October launch to study a binary astroid system called Didymos.
What makes fireworks burst with vibrant colors?
Science News // 15 hours ago
What makes fireworks burst with vibrant colors?
Every firework display is unique, but they all have one thing in common: science. Inside every firework is a specific combination of metals and salts that determines what colors will appear in the sky.
NASA successfully launches GOES-U weather satellite on SpaceX's Falcon Heavy
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA successfully launches GOES-U weather satellite on SpaceX's Falcon Heavy
June 25 (UPI) -- The final GOES-U satellite successfully launched Tuesday from Cape Canaveral in Florida to aid efforts to track and forecast weather amid changing climate conditions across the globe.
China's Chang'e-6 mission successfully returns to Earth with historic moon samples
Science News // 2 days ago
China's Chang'e-6 mission successfully returns to Earth with historic moon samples
June 25 (UPI) -- China's Chang'e-6 mission successfully returned to Earth early Tuesday, bringing with it the first-ever samples retrieved from the far side of the moon.
NASA calls off spacewalk for second time this month
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA calls off spacewalk for second time this month
June 24 (UPI) -- NASA canceled a spacewalk for the second time this month on Monday after reporting a coolant leak on the umbilical unit on one of the astronaut's spacesuits.
SpaceX conducts two launches, deploying dozens of Starlink Internet satellites
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX conducts two launches, deploying dozens of Starlink Internet satellites
June 23 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a pair of Falcon 9 rockets carrying a combined 42 Starlink Internet satellites into low-Earth orbit.
NASA pushes Starliner return to July
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA pushes Starliner return to July
June 22 (UPI) -- After numerous delays, NASA said Friday that the Starliner crew would return to Earth in July
SpaceX finally launches communications satellite
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX finally launches communications satellite
June 20 (UPI) -- After back-to-back mission scrubs, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Station Florida Thursday afternoon, carrying an Astra 1P/SES-24 satellite to geostationary orbit.
Scientists reveal new species of horned dinosaur that roamed northern U.S.
Science News // 6 days ago
Scientists reveal new species of horned dinosaur that roamed northern U.S.
June 20 (UPI) -- American scientists have unveiled a new species of horned dinosaur which at 11,000 lbs and 22 feet long is the largest centrosaurine ever found in North America and roamed the swamps of what is now Montana.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA successfully launches GOES-U weather satellite on SpaceX's Falcon Heavy
NASA successfully launches GOES-U weather satellite on SpaceX's Falcon Heavy
NASA picks scientists to join Hera asteroid defense mission
NASA picks scientists to join Hera asteroid defense mission
Scientists reveal new species of horned dinosaur that roamed northern U.S.
Scientists reveal new species of horned dinosaur that roamed northern U.S.
Moon, 3 planets to align in weekend sky
Moon, 3 planets to align in weekend sky
NASA calls off spacewalk for second time this month
NASA calls off spacewalk for second time this month
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement