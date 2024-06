1 of 4 | A SpaceX Falcon 9 Heavy rocket is being prepared to launch the GOES-U weather satellite for the NOAA and NASA from Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida on Tuesday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- The final GOES-U satellite is set Tuesday for its launch into space, according to officials. NASA and SpaceX are, weather pending, set to launch the GOES-U weather satellite. A launch window opening is slated for possibly at 5:16 p.m. EDT during a two-hour period. Advertisement

It will be the final satellite of the GOES-U series of satellites put into space that can be seen dotted from Africa's west coast to New Zealand in the Pacific Ocean. The information gathered by the satellites is used for real-time weather predictions, like severe hurricane weather.

Weather officials at Cape Canaveral are predicting a 30% change of favorable conditions for launch.

The mission will launch on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This will be the 10th-ever liftoff by SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket.

The spacecraft will then be placed into a Geostationary Transfer Orbit before taking its final orbital position in Geostationary Orbit.