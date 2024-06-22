Advertisement
Science News
June 22, 2024 / 2:09 PM

NASA pushes Starliner return to July

By Ehren Wynder
Boeing Starliner astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have stayed aboard the International Space Station nearly two weeks longer than scheduled, but they haven't overstayed their welcome. NASA Screengrab/UPI
Boeing Starliner astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have stayed aboard the International Space Station nearly two weeks longer than scheduled, but they haven't overstayed their welcome. NASA Screengrab/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- After numerous delays, NASA said Friday that the Starliner crew would return to Earth in July

The agency said in a blog post that it delayed Starliner's Tuesday departure from the International Space Station so it doesn't conflict with a series of planned ISS spacewalks.

Advertisement

The extra time also would afford Starliner astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams more time to review the spacecraft's propulsions systems, according to the agency.

Wilmore and Williams have been on board the ISS for almost three weeks. The two were set to complete a full assessment of the spacecraft while docked to the ISS in less than a week, but mechanical issues and the need to collect more data lengthened their stay.

Related

The astronauts, however, are no strangers to delays. Boeing's first crewed Starliner test flight finally got off the ground on June 5 after concerns such as helium system leaks pushed back the launch date multiple times.

"We are taking our time and following our standard mission management team process," said NASA Commercial Crew Program Manager Steve Stich. "We are letting the data drive our decision making relative to managing the small helium system leaks and thruster performance we observed during rendezvous and docking.

Advertisement

Stich added that, given the duration of the mission, NASA will complete an agency-level review of the mission. NASA said it will share the details on the review at a later media briefing.

Wilmore and Williams are not overstaying their welcome, as there are plenty of supplies on board, and the ISS's schedule is fairly open through mid-August. The two also have contributed to regular station maintenance, scientific research and spacewalks .

"The crew's feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and they know that every bit of learning we do on the Crew Flight Test will improve and sharpen our experience for future crews," said Mark Nappi, Boeing vice president and Starliner program manager.

Mission managers are considering the dates for future return missions to the ISS after two planned space walks on Monday and July 2.

If all goes well, Boeing will have completed its first successful crewed mission for NASA, but the company has a long way to go to catch up with competitor and fellow NASA contractor SpaceX, which so far has completed 13 crewed missions.

SpaceX, meanwhile has back-to-back Starlink satellite launches set for 1:15 p.m. in Florida and 11:45 p.m. EDT Sunday in California. The former launch from Florida was delayed after a T-0 abort on June 14.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

SpaceX finally launches communications satellite
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX finally launches communications satellite
June 20 (UPI) -- After back-to-back mission scrubs, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Station Florida Thursday afternoon, carrying an Astra 1P/SES-24 satellite to geostationary orbit.
Scientists reveal new species of horned dinosaur that roamed northern U.S.
Science News // 2 days ago
Scientists reveal new species of horned dinosaur that roamed northern U.S.
June 20 (UPI) -- American scientists have unveiled a new species of horned dinosaur which at 11,000 lbs and 22 feet long is the largest centrosaurine ever found in North America and roamed the swamps of what is now Montana.
NASA's Hubble telescope relying on single-gyro 'pointing mode' to capture galactic images
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA's Hubble telescope relying on single-gyro 'pointing mode' to capture galactic images
June 19 (UPI) -- NASA on Tuesday released a Hubble Space Telescope image captured by using a new pointing mode that uses just one gyroscope. The telescope resumed operations June 14 after a gyro issue took it offline for several weeks.
SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
June 18 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Tuesday launched a Falcon 9 rocket topped with another batch of 20 Starlink satellites that were deployed into low-Earth orbit.
NASA again delays Boeing Starliner's return from space station
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA again delays Boeing Starliner's return from space station
June 18 (UPI) -- NASA said Tuesday that it has again pushed back the return trip to Earth of Boeing's repeatedly delayed Starliner mission.
NASA to give status update as Boeing Starliner awaits departure from ISS
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA to give status update as Boeing Starliner awaits departure from ISS
June 17 (UPI) -- NASA will join Boeing on Tuesday to review the repeatedly delayed Starliner mission and the craft's departure from the International Space Station as part of the agency's Boeing Crew Flight Test.
Timeline uncertain for next Starlink launch attempt
Science News // 1 week ago
Timeline uncertain for next Starlink launch attempt
June 15 (UPI) -- A planned Starlink mission is still grounded after SpaceX aborted a Friday launch right at liftoff.
At liftoff, SpaceX scrubs Starlink launch for 3rd time
Science News // 1 week ago
At liftoff, SpaceX scrubs Starlink launch for 3rd time
June 14 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Starlink satellite launch was cut short Friday just seconds before liftoff.
NASA delays return of Starliner astronauts from space station
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA delays return of Starliner astronauts from space station
June 14 (UPI) -- Starliner's return to Earth is now delayed to June 22 or later, NASA announced Friday.
NOAA forecasts larger-than-average Gulf of Mexico 'dead zone' bereft of oxygen
Science News // 1 week ago
NOAA forecasts larger-than-average Gulf of Mexico 'dead zone' bereft of oxygen
June 14 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has forecast a larger than average Gulf of Mexico "dead zone" this year of 5,847 square miles. That's about the size of Connecticut.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Scientists reveal new species of horned dinosaur that roamed northern U.S.
Scientists reveal new species of horned dinosaur that roamed northern U.S.
SpaceX finally launches communications satellite
SpaceX finally launches communications satellite
SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
China lands on far side of the moon
China lands on far side of the moon
NASA's Hubble telescope relying on single-gyro 'pointing mode' to capture galactic images
NASA's Hubble telescope relying on single-gyro 'pointing mode' to capture galactic images
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement