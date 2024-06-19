Trending
Advertisement
Science News
June 19, 2024 / 1:08 AM

SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit

By Darryl Coote
SpaceX on Tuesday launched a Falcon 9 rocket topped with another batch of 20 Starlink satellites from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Pictured here is the Flacon 9 rocket shortly before liftoff. Photo courtesy of SpaceX/X
SpaceX on Tuesday launched a Falcon 9 rocket topped with another batch of 20 Starlink satellites from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Pictured here is the Flacon 9 rocket shortly before liftoff. Photo courtesy of SpaceX/X

June 18 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Tuesday launched a Falcon 9 rocket topped with another batch of 20 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The launch occurred at 8:40 p.m. PDT from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Advertisement

The batch of orbitals included a baker's dozen with Direct-to-Cell capabilities, which enable constant access to texting, calling and Internet browsing on or water, according to Starlink's website.

Not long after launch, first-stage separation was confirmed, with the booster, which was on its fifth flight, returning to Earth where it landed upon the Of Course I Still Love you droneship that was awaiting its return in the Pacific Ocean.

Deployment of the 20 orbitals was later confirmed by SpaceX online.

The launch comes after SpaceX had to stand down its launch of the SES ASRA 1P mission due to unfavorable weather at the launch site in Florida.

The ASTRA 1P is a communications satellite owned by Luxembourg-based satellite telecommunications company SES.

The mission, which has been pushed to Wednesday, is to put the satellite into geosynchronous transfer orbit.

Read More

Latest Headlines

NASA again delays Boeing Starliner's return from space station
Science News // 10 hours ago
NASA again delays Boeing Starliner's return from space station
June 18 (UPI) -- NASA said Tuesday that it has again pushed back the return trip to Earth of Boeing's repeatedly delayed Starliner mission.
NASA to give status update as Boeing Starliner awaits departure from ISS
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA to give status update as Boeing Starliner awaits departure from ISS
June 17 (UPI) -- NASA will join Boeing on Tuesday to review the repeatedly delayed Starliner mission and the craft's departure from the International Space Station as part of the agency's Boeing Crew Flight Test.
Timeline uncertain for next Starlink launch attempt
Science News // 3 days ago
Timeline uncertain for next Starlink launch attempt
June 15 (UPI) -- A planned Starlink mission is still grounded after SpaceX aborted a Friday launch right at liftoff.
At liftoff, SpaceX scrubs Starlink launch for 3rd time
Science News // 4 days ago
At liftoff, SpaceX scrubs Starlink launch for 3rd time
June 14 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Starlink satellite launch was cut short Friday just seconds before liftoff.
NASA delays return of Starliner astronauts from space station
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA delays return of Starliner astronauts from space station
June 14 (UPI) -- Starliner's return to Earth is now delayed to June 22 or later, NASA announced Friday.
NOAA forecasts larger-than-average Gulf of Mexico 'dead zone' bereft of oxygen
Science News // 4 days ago
NOAA forecasts larger-than-average Gulf of Mexico 'dead zone' bereft of oxygen
June 14 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has forecast a larger than average Gulf of Mexico "dead zone" this year of 5,847 square miles. That's about the size of Connecticut.
Better space weather forecasting may protect future astronauts on the moon
Science News // 5 days ago
Better space weather forecasting may protect future astronauts on the moon
June 13 (UPI) -- NASA has set its sights on the moon, aiming to send astronauts back to the lunar surface by 2026 and establish a long-term presence there by the 2030s. But the moon isn't exactly a habitable place for people.
NASA cancels ISS spacewalk after 'spacesuit discomfort'
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA cancels ISS spacewalk after 'spacesuit discomfort'
June 13 (UPI) -- NASA called off a spacewalk Thursday morning at the International Space Station because of an issue with one of the space suits, officials said.
NASA says 'emergency' audio from ISS was simulation exercise
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA says 'emergency' audio from ISS was simulation exercise
June 13 (UPI) -- NASA said Thursday that audio indicating distress over a sick crew member on the International Space Station Wednesday was not real, just a simulation exercise that mistakenly got into NASA's livestream.
FAA seeks public input on SpaceX Starship's environmental impact in Florida
Science News // 6 days ago
FAA seeks public input on SpaceX Starship's environmental impact in Florida
June 12 (UPI) -- Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration are preparing an environmental impact statement regarding licensing for the SpaceX Starship and its super-heavy launch vehicle and want public input.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

June brings earliest solstice in 228 years, plenty of astronomical sights
June brings earliest solstice in 228 years, plenty of astronomical sights
NASA to give status update as Boeing Starliner awaits departure from ISS
NASA to give status update as Boeing Starliner awaits departure from ISS
NASA again delays Boeing Starliner's return from space station
NASA again delays Boeing Starliner's return from space station
Timeline uncertain for next Starlink launch attempt
Timeline uncertain for next Starlink launch attempt
NASA delays return of Starliner astronauts from space station
NASA delays return of Starliner astronauts from space station
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement