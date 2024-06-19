SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit

SpaceX on Tuesday launched a Falcon 9 rocket topped with another batch of 20 Starlink satellites from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Pictured here is the Flacon 9 rocket shortly before liftoff. Photo courtesy of SpaceX/ X

June 18 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Tuesday launched a Falcon 9 rocket topped with another batch of 20 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. The launch occurred at 8:40 p.m. PDT from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Advertisement

The batch of orbitals included a baker's dozen with Direct-to-Cell capabilities, which enable constant access to texting, calling and Internet browsing on or water, according to Starlink's website.

Not long after launch, first-stage separation was confirmed, with the booster, which was on its fifth flight, returning to Earth where it landed upon the Of Course I Still Love you droneship that was awaiting its return in the Pacific Ocean.

Deployment of the 20 orbitals was later confirmed by SpaceX online.

The launch comes after SpaceX had to stand down its launch of the SES ASRA 1P mission due to unfavorable weather at the launch site in Florida.

The ASTRA 1P is a communications satellite owned by Luxembourg-based satellite telecommunications company SES.

The mission, which has been pushed to Wednesday, is to put the satellite into geosynchronous transfer orbit.